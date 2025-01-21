All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Palworld developer may retake top spots on Steam and Xbox with new updates

Palworld isn't fully released and while the craze around the title has certainly died down the developer Pocketpair plans on regaining that popularity.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Palworld is not fully released, and although its initial popularity has waned, the developer Pocketpair is working on strategies to regain interest in the game throughout 2025.

Few titles have taken the internet by storm the way Palworld did in January 2024. Dubbed 'Pokemon with Guns', the survival crafter amassed an enormous following. It quickly became the most-played game on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Palworld developer may retake top spots on Steam and Xbox with new updates 312123
3

While the dust has settled on the Palworld craze, the title still holds a respectable #13 ranking on the Steam charts behind GTA V and Apex Legends. Going into 2025, its developers, Pocketpair, plan to reclaim some of that market share - releasing a roadmap of new content and features for 2025.

Among the key features are co-op crossplay, world transfers for Pals, and a World Tree ending scenario which would allow players to 'complete' the game. There are no dates specified, so it is presumed that the timing will be revealed closer to the launch.

Palworld developer may retake top spots on Steam and Xbox with new updates 6363
3

The Palworld devs are still under legal scrutiny from Nintendo, with a patent infringement lawsuit still pending in the domestic Japanese courts. However, Nintendo's settlement demands of 10 million yen ($66,000 USD) suggest that the case is unlikely to significantly affect Palworld's existence.

However, with Nintendo Direct coming up in February, the most likely threat to Palworld is Pokemon itself: where all eyes will be on Nintendo to see what the official franchise has in store.

  • Co-op Crossplay
  • World Transfers for Pals
  • World Tree / Ending Scenario
  • Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals
  • Various new content such as new Pals and technologies
  • Game Collaborations (Including Terraria)
  • Improvements to world object placement
  • Improvements to base Pals
  • Improvements to optimization
  • Improvements to UX
NEWS SOURCES:thesixthaxis.com, comicbook.com, store.steampowered.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

