Palworld developer may retake top spots on Steam and Xbox with new updates

Palworld isn't fully released and while the craze around the title has certainly died down the developer Pocketpair plans on regaining that popularity.

Few titles have taken the internet by storm the way Palworld did in January 2024. Dubbed 'Pokemon with Guns', the survival crafter amassed an enormous following. It quickly became the most-played game on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

While the dust has settled on the Palworld craze, the title still holds a respectable #13 ranking on the Steam charts behind GTA V and Apex Legends. Going into 2025, its developers, Pocketpair, plan to reclaim some of that market share - releasing a roadmap of new content and features for 2025.

Among the key features are co-op crossplay, world transfers for Pals, and a World Tree ending scenario which would allow players to 'complete' the game. There are no dates specified, so it is presumed that the timing will be revealed closer to the launch.

The Palworld devs are still under legal scrutiny from Nintendo, with a patent infringement lawsuit still pending in the domestic Japanese courts. However, Nintendo's settlement demands of 10 million yen ($66,000 USD) suggest that the case is unlikely to significantly affect Palworld's existence.

However, with Nintendo Direct coming up in February, the most likely threat to Palworld is Pokemon itself: where all eyes will be on Nintendo to see what the official franchise has in store.

Co-op Crossplay

World Transfers for Pals

World Tree / Ending Scenario

Further ways to strengthen and improve Pals

Various new content such as new Pals and technologies

Game Collaborations (Including Terraria)

Improvements to world object placement

Improvements to base Pals

Improvements to optimization

Improvements to UX