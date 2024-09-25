Palworld developer Pocketpair officially responds to Nintendo lawsuit

Palworld developer Pocketpair has delivered a statement regarding Nintendo's recent lawsuit.

Nintendo is officially suing the Japanese team behind Palworld, aka the "Pokemon with guns" indie that took the world by storm in early 2024. But Nintendo isn't suing for likeness rights violations, or any type of copyright issue. Instead, Nintendo is alleging that Pocketpair has somehow violated Nintendo's patent rights.

Official details about the case remain unknown, and the lawsuit has been filed in Japanese courts. Nintendo's statement on the matter is quite clipped and dry, but the company did say that the lawsuit was made only after "careful investigation" of Palworld. Now Pocketpair has responded with a statement of their own: