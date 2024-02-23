Palworld reached 25 million players in a month

Indie 'Pokemon with guns' sensation Palworld has now reached 25 million players in its first month as engagement continues to grow across PC and Xbox.

Survival-crafter Palworld has amassed an incredible 25 million players in just a few weeks.

Recent sales figures prove that Palworld wasn't a flash in the pan. The game stole headlines earlier this month with its viral sales spree, racking up 1-2 million copies sold per day for almost 2 weeks. By day 12 of market availability, Palworld had reached 19 million players.

Now Palworld developer Pocketpair has released updated figures. In its first month of sale, Palworld reached 25 million+ players. This includes 15 million Steam sales, and 10 million Xbox players, but the last part isn't necessarily full game sales. Remember that Palworld is on Xbox Game Pass, so the "players" metric includes both game purchases and Game Pass subscribers.

To put that number into perspective, here's Palworld's player figures up against the sales of other best-selling games:

Elden Ring - 20.5 million copies sold (as of March 2023)

Cyberpunk 2077 - 25 million copies sold (as of October 2023)

Hogwarts Legacy - 22 million copies sold (as of December 2023)

Total number of players exceeds 25 million! It's been a month since #Palworld was released, thank you! Steam: 15 million players

Xbox: 10 million players We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs and preventing further cheating.

Palworld is one of the most successful early access games of all time, and is the most popular third-party game to ever launch on Xbox Game Pass. Pocketpair has released an ambitious roadmap to feed the avid playerbase, including eventual PVP action, raid bosses, and cross-play between users on Steam/PC and Xbox gamers.