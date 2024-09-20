Nintendo sues Palworld dev for patent infringement

Nintendo is officially suing Pocketpair, the developer of the mega-popular indie Palworld, for alleged patent infringement in domestic Japanese courts.

After "careful investigation," Nintendo is officially suing Palworld developer Pocketpair...but not for copyright infringement.

Palworld, dubbed "Pokemon with guns," exploded onto the games market in 2024 with thunders multi-million sales. The early access game managed to accrue 25 million players in a month's time through a combination of full game sales and access via Xbox Game Pass (at the time, Palworld was confirmed to have sold 15 million copies on Steam).

While the indie hit was quite close to copyrighted pocket monsters used by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company in their collective billion-dollar franchise, no lawsuit was filed alleging any kinds of copyright infringement. But Nintendo is nonetheless suing Pocketpair, just not for copyright--Nintendo is going after the indie studio for alleged patent infringement.

While Nintendo published an official press release relating to the matter, the information was decidedly vague. The lawsuit will be held in Japanese courts with Pocketpair facing off against Nintendo.

Nintendo told Stephen Totilo's at Game File that the lawsuit is the result of months of diligent review of Palworld's content.

"We filed the lawsuit at this timing after careful investigation of the content that is the subject of this lawsuit. We will refrain from commenting on topics that relate to the content of the lawsuit."

Check below for the official press release from Nintendo: