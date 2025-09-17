Palworld exits early access in 2026, devs planning 'truly massive amount of content' at launch

Pocketpair is scaling back Palworld's 2025 winter content update roadmap to focus on optimizing the game for a big official launch sometime in 2026.

Pocketpair aims to bring Palworld out of early access with an official release in 2026, and the devs are prepping a ton of content for the game's eventual launch.

Palworld could get an actual launch sometime next year. There's just one problem (well two, if you count the ongoing litigation with Nintendo): the game isn't optimized enough for a 1.0 release. To make sure Palworld can hit its target, Pocketpair has announced that it will be focusing on bug fixes and performance updates rather than substantial content drops for the MMO. Right now, the goal is shoring up the rough edges rather than expanding or invigorating the player base--that comes with Palworld 1.0.

In a recent video update, Pocketpair's communications director John "Bucky" Buckley laid out the plan while also teasing a staggering amount of goodies: "Palworld 1.0 will be a major milestone for us, and we have a truly massive amount of content planned for the 1.0 update."

Bucky continues, explaining that this year's winter update won't be as substantial as Feybreak in 2024:

"Beyond adding new content, there's a lot of cleanup that needs to be done before Palworld can exit early access. It's no secret that Palworld has a lot of quirks and jank. We want to take the time to properly address those things before releasing the game. "Our goal is to ultimately release Palworld next year in 2026 and we think taking the time now to fix those problems will ultimately lead to be a better game. "Things will be a little quiet from us for the rest of this year, and our winter update won't be as big as Feybreak was."

Pocketpair has not set a finalized date for Palworld's release--that might be hard to do with the current Nintendo lawsuit--and we have to wonder just how much larger the game's population will grow with a 1.0 release, let alone a full-scale launch on the Switch (if that's even possible).

Last year, it was revealed that Palworld had hit 25 million players combined on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, including Game Pass access.