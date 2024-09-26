PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition sold out in SECONDS, scalpers sell them for $10,000+

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro "30th Anniversary Limited Edition" console bundles were sold out in mere seconds, with scalpers already listing the bundles for thousands of dollars... some are asking for $5000, some are asking for $10,000.

Just minutes after the pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle went live in the UK, shoppers were slammed with "sold out" messages, which had some gamers upset obviously. Not long after, multiple listings for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundles hit eBay, with scalpers seeking up to £10,000.

These scalpers don't even have hands-on with the PS5 Pro bundles, they're just selling their successful pre-orders, so this is just capitalism at play... it's not nice, but it is nigh impossible to stop. There are even counter listings on eBay that are warning shoppers from buying pre-ordered PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundles from scalpers.

If you thought it was the huge PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle was the only problem with scalpers, nope... even the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "30th Anniversary Limited Edition" bundle (the PS5 non-Pro console) is sold out, and scalpers are flogging them off, too.

The PS5 Pro Console - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle includes:

  • Limited edition PS5 Pro console
  • Limited edition DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • Limited edition DualSense wireless controller
  • Limited edition DualSense charging station
  • Limited edition console cover for disc drive
  • Limited edition vertical stand
  • Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing
  • 4 PlayStation shapes cable ties
  • PlayStation sticker
  • Limited Edition PlayStation poster (one of 30 possible designs)
  • PlayStation paperclip
Photo of the product for sale

PlayStation5 console (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.99
$499.99$499.99$499.00
Buy
-
$449.99-$499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2024 at 6:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

