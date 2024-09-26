PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition sold out in SECONDS, scalpers sell them for $10,000+

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro '30th Anniversary Limited Edition' consoles sold out in SECONDS, with scalpers getting them, and selling them for THOUSANDS.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro "30th Anniversary Limited Edition" console bundles were sold out in mere seconds, with scalpers already listing the bundles for thousands of dollars... some are asking for $5000, some are asking for $10,000.

Just minutes after the pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle went live in the UK, shoppers were slammed with "sold out" messages, which had some gamers upset obviously. Not long after, multiple listings for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundles hit eBay, with scalpers seeking up to £10,000.

These scalpers don't even have hands-on with the PS5 Pro bundles, they're just selling their successful pre-orders, so this is just capitalism at play... it's not nice, but it is nigh impossible to stop. There are even counter listings on eBay that are warning shoppers from buying pre-ordered PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundles from scalpers.

If you thought it was the huge PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle was the only problem with scalpers, nope... even the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "30th Anniversary Limited Edition" bundle (the PS5 non-Pro console) is sold out, and scalpers are flogging them off, too.

