Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console

Sony officially launches its beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console next week for $699, with the folks at 4Gamer giving me a good laugh with a review... yes a review of the retail box of Sony's new PS5 Pro console. There's even size comparisons between the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 retail boxes. Check it out:
aaaaa
The review embargo for the PS5 Pro officially lifts on November 7 when the console goes on sale, so 4Gamer is sticking to that by reviewing just the retail box. The first sentence had me going "the box of the PS5 Pro, which is my favorite, is very black. The white hardware and text stand out against the seductive black, and the contrast between black and white really expresses the PS5 Pro".
4Gamer continues, hilariously writing: "I don't think this is a professional review. As for the smell, I have never tried to smell the PlayStation outer box or the equipment in my life, but I felt a very PS-like fragrance. It is probably the smell of the factory. It smells like it is shipped directly from the source. There is no sound from the box, but I can faintly hear a voice saying "Please let me out. Please let me out ." If this is not an auditory hallucination of me in a hurry the day before publication, it must be the PlayStation fairy".
The PS5 Pro box review even compares the retail packaging against the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 consoles, with a full comparison in the "review" that 4Gamer has here.
- Read more: Sony announces PS5 and PS5 Pro '30th Anniversary Limited Edition' bundles
- Read more: PS5 Pro Benchmarked: 1600p to 2160p @ locked 60FPS, could also run 8K gaming
- Read more: Analyst expects 13-15 million sales of PS5 Pro: says $700 console is for Superfans
- Read more: Sony's new PS5 Pro official: 45% faster, 2-3x faster in RT, launches Nov 7 for $699
- Read more: PS5 Pro games to get 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label: upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS games
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.