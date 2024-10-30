All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console

Popular

Sony's new beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console goes on sale next week for $699, with 4Gamer doing a review of the retail box, and it's amazing.

Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Sony is launching the PlayStation 5 Pro console next week for $699. The PS5 Pro is 45% faster than the standard PS5, with enhanced ray tracing capabilities and AI-powered upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Sony officially launches its beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console next week for $699, with the folks at 4Gamer giving me a good laugh with a review... yes a review of the retail box of Sony's new PS5 Pro console. There's even size comparisons between the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 retail boxes. Check it out:

Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console 29
5

aaaaa

The review embargo for the PS5 Pro officially lifts on November 7 when the console goes on sale, so 4Gamer is sticking to that by reviewing just the retail box. The first sentence had me going "the box of the PS5 Pro, which is my favorite, is very black. The white hardware and text stand out against the seductive black, and the contrast between black and white really expresses the PS5 Pro".

4Gamer continues, hilariously writing: "I don't think this is a professional review. As for the smell, I have never tried to smell the PlayStation outer box or the equipment in my life, but I felt a very PS-like fragrance. It is probably the smell of the factory. It smells like it is shipped directly from the source. There is no sound from the box, but I can faintly hear a voice saying "Please let me out. Please let me out ." If this is not an auditory hallucination of me in a hurry the day before publication, it must be the PlayStation fairy".

Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console 30Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console 31

The PS5 Pro box review even compares the retail packaging against the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 consoles, with a full comparison in the "review" that 4Gamer has here.

  • PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
  • 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
  • 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
  • AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
  • PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.
Photo of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, 4gamer.net

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

