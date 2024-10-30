Check out this review of the retail BOX of Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console

AI-Assisted TLDR: Sony is launching the PlayStation 5 Pro console next week for $699. The PS5 Pro is 45% faster than the standard PS5, with enhanced ray tracing capabilities and AI-powered upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Sony officially launches its beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console next week for $699, with the folks at 4Gamer giving me a good laugh with a review... yes a review of the retail box of Sony's new PS5 Pro console. There's even size comparisons between the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 retail boxes. Check it out:

The review embargo for the PS5 Pro officially lifts on November 7 when the console goes on sale, so 4Gamer is sticking to that by reviewing just the retail box. The first sentence had me going "the box of the PS5 Pro, which is my favorite, is very black. The white hardware and text stand out against the seductive black, and the contrast between black and white really expresses the PS5 Pro".

4Gamer continues, hilariously writing: "I don't think this is a professional review. As for the smell, I have never tried to smell the PlayStation outer box or the equipment in my life, but I felt a very PS-like fragrance. It is probably the smell of the factory. It smells like it is shipped directly from the source. There is no sound from the box, but I can faintly hear a voice saying "Please let me out. Please let me out ." If this is not an auditory hallucination of me in a hurry the day before publication, it must be the PlayStation fairy".

The PS5 Pro box review even compares the retail packaging against the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4 consoles, with a full comparison in the "review" that 4Gamer has here.