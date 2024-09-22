Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro '30th Anniversary Limited Edition' console hits eBay for $10,000

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro '30th Anniversary Limited Edition' console is already on eBay, with one re-seller attempting to buy it for you, for $10K.

Sony only just announced its new PlayStation 5 Pro console, and then days later announced the PS5 and PS5 Pro "30th Anniversary Limited Edition" bundles... aaaand there's one on eBay for $10,000 already.

Well, technically it's $9,990 but we're not going to split hairs because I'm sure this reseller won't be, with a listing on eBay for the PlayStation 5 Pro "30th Anniversary Edition" bundle. The seller notes that they will "ATTEMPT TO BUY FOR YOU" which basically means they'll try to buy one for you, for the hefty price of $10,000.

Press X for doubt: Be careful of these types of sellers, because the hype around Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console is real, and I think we'll see more and more of these shenanigans up to, and during -- and even after -- the PS5 Pro officially launches in November 2024.

The new PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle includes the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition aesthetic with 2TB of SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (but the Disc Drive is sold separately).

Sony will only be making 12,300 of its new PS5 Pro systems, which means we're going to see scalpers continue to do this, and I fear it's only the beginning... so you'll have to prepare yourself for NOT being able to get one of them. If I nabbed one, I don't know if I could even take it out of the box, let alone fire it up. I'd want to keep it forever.