VisionMaster Pro 2 4K Projector has a dedicated IMAX mode and can project up to 300 inches

The new VisionMaster Pro 2 4K Projector's specs are impressive, and with a special IMAX Enhanced mode it can project a clear image up to 300 inches.

The new VisionMaster Pro 2 4K Projector is described as a movie theater in a box. That term could describe a range of projectors, including the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector we recently reviewed. However, the VisionMaster Pro 2 from Valerian promises to project a clear image up to 300 inches, which would rival a movie theater.

With IMAX-Enhanced and Filmmaker Modes for watching movies, it also sports gaming. Typically, input lag of latency sits way down the list of a projector's features, but the VisionMaster Pro 2 4K Projector sounds like it's as much for gaming as it is watching movies.

At 1080p with a 240 Hz refresh rate, you're looking at 4ms, which doubles to 8ms at 120 Hz. For 4K 60 FPS gaming, the input latency sits at a respectable 15ms. It is a far cry from OLED, but it is impressive for playing PlayStation 5 on a 100 or 300-inch screen.

It includes dedicated modes for RTS, FPS, and sports games, like dedicated gaming displays and modern TVs. For PC gamers, it supports cinematic 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratios.

Elsewhere, the VisionMaster Pro 2 4K Projector's specs are impressive. The projector sports an RGB Triple Laser Light Source, 110% Rec. 2020 color accuracy, a 15000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Hardware-wise, it's powered by the AI-SoC MT9618 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM storage. On the OS front, you've got Google TV with Smart Home integration, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast. Connectivity-wise, there's HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6e, USB 3, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The VisionMaster Pro 2, which debuted earlier this month at IFA 2024, will cost around $3,499 USD and will soon launch on Kickstarter.