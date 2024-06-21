JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector Review - A Powerful and Portable 4K Cinema

TweakTown's Rating: 91% The Bottom Line This is a brilliant 4K projector, if a tad pricey for a portable unit. That said, the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector offers style and smart design, from the impressive gimble that lets you project onto a wall or a ceiling to the seamless Google TV integration. Pros + The Triple Color Laser light source creates a brilliant 4K image

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Alongside the rise of the 4K Smart TV with inbuilt operating systems and app support, we've seen a similar rise in the abundance of Smart Projectors, often designed for portability, affordability, and ease of use. The goal is to create an all-in-one device that can turn any blank wall or space into a makeshift cinema, often leading to cutbacks or other omissions to meet a specific price point or size.

Your traditional home theater setup is on the opposite side of the projector spectrum. The projector focuses on the image projected onto a dedicated screen, and an amplifier and discrete speakers handle the Dolby or DTS surround sound.

The brand-new JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector is impressive because it falls into both categories: an easy-to-use point-and-project device that automatically adjusts and calibrates the zoom, frame, and focus and it's a 4K projector perfect for a dedicated home theater setup. With the built-in (and sturdy) gimble, there's versatility here unlike any other projector we've seen. Even though it's not ideal to project from a super wide angle, with almost 180 degrees of vertical and 360-degree horizontal movement, you can get an accurate, crisp, keystone-corrected image from just about anywhere. Or make little adjustments without having to move the projector up, down, left, or right.

And then there's the triple laser light source and impressive brightness, giving HDR images generated by the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector vibrancy, depth, and detail. Even browsing Plex or Netflix is a joy; the static image detail and the crispness of the text, even at 100 inches, sets this projector apart from the pack. Plus, with Wi-Fi, Google TV, and surprisingly decent in-built audio, you only need an internet connection (or a USB drive with media) to start enjoying that home cinema experience.

Specifications and Close-Up

Product Name: JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector with Google TV

Product Type: Projector

Display Technology: DLP

Display Chip: TI 0.47" DMD

Resolution/Aspect Ratio: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

Brightness: 3000 ANSI Lumens

HDR: HDR 10 with 10-Bit Color Depth (1.07B Colors)

Color Gamut: 110% BT.2020

Light Source/Life: Triple Color Laser, 30000 Hours

Zooming: Digital Zoom

Projection Mode: Front projection, Rear projection, Front ceiling projection, Rear ceiling projection

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Digital Keystone: Horizontal and Vertical

Dimensions: 24.1 x 20.3 x 23.6 cm

Weight: 4.5 kg

Audible Noise: <26 dB

Audio: 2 x 10-watt speakers, DTS, Dolby Audio

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

I/O Ports: 2 x HDMI 2.1 (one supports eARC), 1 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm Headphone Jack, 1 x DC Port

SoC: MediaTek MT9629

Memory/Storage: 2GB, 32GB

OS: Google TV with Native Netflix

Smart Features: Multi Adaptive System, Auto Screen Fitting, Smart Object Avoidance, Smart Eye Protection

What's in the Box: JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector, Power Adapter, Power Cable, Remote

Physical Design and Setup, Projector Breakdown

Physical Design and Setup

The JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector is a great-looking device with a design language about function and form. But even before you place it onto a surface, JMGO's packaging sets the perfect tone. The JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector ships and arrives in a sturdy hard-foam box with a latch, doubling as projector storage while celebrating its portability. It needs its own power source, and weighing in at 4.5 kg, it's a hefty unit - but that's expected for the company's flagship or high-end 4K model.

15 15

With its elevated-suspended-in-arms box-like shape and charcoal, grey, and mirrored surfaces, the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector is sleek and modern. Looks aren't high on the list for many when buying hardware or gear, but it does add to the appeal, especially for a portable unit like this, which, in many cases, would be set up on a coffee table or placed in a visible location. Speaking of setup, it only takes a few minutes to plug in the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector and bask in a bright 4K image.

There's no custom OS or bloatware; this is a Google TV device through and through. Personally, it's my Smart TV or Smart Projector platform of choice - and it would only be a hassle if you don't have a Google account for YouTube or are 100% against anything Android. Thanks to the automatic screen calibration, which can detect the available size on a blank wall or dedicated screen, with enough depth perception to avoid edges of furniture, picture frames, and even power points, you won't need to carry out any screen calibration during setup.

15 15

The Google TV process is seamless. After linking your account, updating your profile, and choosing which apps to install, you're presented with the familiar Google TV interface on many popular Smart TVs, except bigger. For our review unit, which featured pre-release firmware, there was some slight lag during initial menu navigation or when firing up an app, but otherwise, app switching or changing settings is a breeze.

Projector Breakdown

One of the first things you notice when using the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector is that the image is bright, with impressive contrast and uniformity. The brightness is rated at 3000 ANSI Lumens, but the real magic here is the custom triple laser light source developed by JMGO. The image has no distortion or 'laser speckle'; every inch is vibrant and bright enough to work well in a dimly lit or low-light room. Complete darkness is always the way to go with a projector, and here, you wouldn't be remiss in lowering the overall light source brightness when not viewing HDR content.

It's so bright that it has a Smart Eye Protection feature that dims the projector when it detects an object moving into its view. A laser light source instead of a traditional lamp is excellent for 4K as you get better overall brightness, contrast, more detailed black levels, and even color accuracy. The JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector covers 110% of the BT.2020 color space, a wide color gamut that makes the projector's Film preset brilliant for watching movies.

15 15

Going laser does wonders for the image quality; however, it does mean that the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector's MSRP of $2,499 USD is high for a portable smart projector. However, you'll immediately notice the difference when you place this side-by-side with lower-priced units. Interestingly, the 1.21:1 throw ratio (which defines how big the image is based on the projector's distance to the wall or surface) is better suited for small to medium-sized rooms - something to note.

The gimble might sound like a gimmick, but it immediately came in handy when I moved the projector to different rooms - having control over the vertical and horizontal direction of the lens in conjunction with the automatic screen tech is brilliant. It's one of the best systems we've encountered; it makes setup and adjustment as easy as point-and-play. Heavy digital keystone correction degrades the overall image quality, like with all projectors, so the vital thing here is that the gimble allows you to tilt and turn in small increments in all directions.

15 15

For gamers, the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector features a low-latency Game Mode, which does disable some of the smart features - but the result is a device that you'll love connecting your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Gaming PC to. There's nothing quite like gaming on a 100-inch display - especially when it's a cinematic title like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II running on a GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition. Weirdly, it does feel like the unit is lacking in the port department, with only a single USB port, no Optical out for audio (there is eARC), and no Ethernet for a wired setup.

Customization and Performance

Customization

The JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector is designed with automation in mind, from automatically detecting the size of the screen or free space on the wall you are projecting onto to the Google TV interface, giving you instant access to the latest Netflix, Disney, YouTube, and Plex content. Like Smart TVs, it will automatically detect SDR or HDR content, so the only thing you'll probably do once you're using the projector is adjust the overall brightness or switch between the various picture modes.

15 15

JMGO offers an intuitive app for Android users to fine-tune the image and screen calibration. There are basic controls over the screen and picture settings. Still, regarding color settings, the out-of-the-box calibration of the Film Mode is impressive - a little saturated but accurate enough that everything from Dune to Star Wars to black-and-white films like 12 Angry Men looks fantastic with little effort.

Performance

As a smart projector with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for audio (you can use the inbuilt speakers, which are surprisingly decent), if your primary method of watching movies or prestige TV series like Shogun or Fallout is via apps like Netflix - then you're in for a treat here. For this review, I watched content on all the major streaming platforms, including YouTube. 4K stuff like Netflix's impressive sci-fi series 3 Body Problem and the super-fun Fallout TV adaptation on Prime Video look incredible. From the bright blue and yellow of the Vault Dweller uniforms to the harsh sand and browns of the wasteland - seeing it all on a massive scale felt like watching a Fallout film in a theater.

15 15

The contrast and black levels are great; however, it's comparable to an LED TV, as projectors do not have OLED-like technology. Testing optical media and full rips with Plex and the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector won me over as the right way to watch a film. One of the reasons why a projected image like this, even onto a white wall, captures the spirit and feeling of a cinema is that you're looking at reflected light. Which is also better for your eyes than staring at a TV for hours.

Gaming is also impressive, but this is due to the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector's sheer size and crisp detail. The latency might not be at the level of a high-end gaming monitor or the refresh rate, so you'd probably limit gaming on a device like this to more cinematic titles like God of War: Ragnarok or Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Final Thoughts

I wasn't sure what to expect with the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector, with the 'Laser' side being a technology that I was mostly unfamiliar with. However, there is a notable difference in overall image clarity, uniform brightness, and consistent contrast from having a Triple Color Laser light compared to a traditional lamp. And when you factor in the impressive gimble and automatic screen calibration that worked in every situation we threw at it, this offers one of the most accessible and seamless initial setup processes we've experienced.

15 15

Yes, the price feels a little high for a 'portable projector,' something you'd primarily use to project onto a wall or split across different rooms. However, JMGO's new 4K projector is good enough to get its own dedicated space, ceiling mounted, or sit on a shelf with a dedicated screen. The JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector also proves that Smart TV-like features in a projector are great when done right. The Google TV side is perfect for those who stream or have a media server, with every platform accounted for and then some.