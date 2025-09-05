XGIMI's Horizon 20 Max projector features a 1ms response time for gaming and is insanely bright

Brightness is an integral part of a projector's specifications because it determines the type of environment and conditions in which it excels. And with a reflected projector image not being as bright as their light-generating TV counterparts, they're often associated with darkened rooms or cinemas.

In recent years, the overall brightness of projectors has improved. With XGIMI announcing a trio of stylish-looking 'Horizon 20' 4K home theater projectors, the flagship Horizon 20 Max features an impressive (and frankly jaw-dropping) 5,700 ISO lumens brightness rating. To put that into perspective, this is over double the brightness of the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector we reviewed a couple of years ago. This makes it bright enough to be used during the day in a standard living room.

Of course, brightness isn't an indicator of image quality, fine detail, and color accuracy. Still, the specs also note that it supports 110% BT.2020 color coverage and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio alongside IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. However, it's the Horizon 20 Max's gaming features that sound just as impressive as its overall peak brightness.

Playing in 4K 60 FPS or 60 Hz mode, you have a latency of just 3ms. Additionally, there is a 1080p 240 Hz mode with 1ms of latency and VRR support for a smooth gaming experience. The projector's Game Mode also supports HDR, which is a welcome feature. In addition to its gaming chops, the Horizon 20 Max, like other XGIMI projectors, doubles as a Google TV (with Google Home), which, in addition to the in-built Harmon-Kardon speakers, means that it's a cable-free all-in-one plug-and-play device.

With shipping expected to commence on October 15, the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max is currently available for pre-order at XGIMI's US store for $2,399, which is 20% off the $2,999 MSRP. Those who pre-order get a couple of 'gifts,' including a floor stand for the projector and an Assassin's Creed Shadows game code.