JMGO unveils two new portable 4K Laser Projectors at IFA that join the award winning N1S Ultra

JMGO adds two new models to its impressive N1S range of portable 4K Laser Projectors, the super-bright N1S Ultimate 4K and the N1S Pro 4K.

Recently, we reviewed the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector, a portable unit with a stylish and robust design that also delivers a vibrant and impressive 4K image. One reason the crisp and bright image impressed so much was the use of a Triple-Color Laser light source via the company's MALC 2.0 Triple Laser Optics technology. Compared to traditional lamp light sources, it's a game changer.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It delivers a brighter overall image, and the image clarity and contrast are enhanced without the usual laser light 'speckle' effect that traditional laser projectors emit. At IFA 2024, JMGO announced expanding its N1S line-up with two new models, the N1S Ultimate 4K and the N1S Pro 4K. As for how the lineup stacks up, the Ultra we reviewed sits between the Pro and the Ultimate, which makes the Ultimate model the new flagship from JMGO.

The Ultimate has a brightness rating of 3500 ANSI Lumens, while the Pro offers 2,400 ANSI Lumens. All three models have a 1600:1 FOFO contrast ratio, 110% BT.2020 gamut coverage, and exceptional color accuracy.

"The trade-off between brightness, contrast, and color has long been a challenge for laser projectors," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "As an industry leader with robust in-house R&D capabilities, we are committed to offering consumers an uncompromised viewing experience through relentless technological innovation."

These new models all sport the same look and feel as the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector we recently reviewed, which includes a handy inbuilt gimbal, decent speakers, and full Google TV integration with support for streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Plex, and others.

The new JMGO N1S Ultimate 4K is priced at 2799 USD (Amazon Link), above the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K, which is priced at 2499 USD (Amazon Link), and the new JMGO N1S Pro 4K, which is priced at 1999 USD (Amazon Link).