JMGO's O2S Ultra 4K projector delivers a 4K 100-inch screen from just 5.75 inches

The compact JMGO O2S Ultra short-throw tri-laser projector is an impressive little unit that delivers a large 4K image inches from a wall or screen.

At CES, JMGO announced a pair of new impressive 4K projectors - one servicing the short-throw market with one of the most compact laser projectors we saw at the show. The other, the new JMGO N3 Ultra Max, is so bright that its 4,000 ISO Lumens can deliver a bright image even in a fully sunlit room.

The new JMGO O2S Ultra short-throw tri-laser projector at CES 2025.

JMGO describes its short-throw O2S Ultra projector as the "world's smallest laser TV," with an overall size comparable to a standard shoe box. With an impressive throw ratio of 0.18:1, the JMGO O2S Ultra projector can project a 100-inch screen just 5.75 inches from a wall. Short-throw projectors like this are great because they are quick to set up and can sit on a traditional TV cabinet.

The JMGO O2S Ultra includes the company's latest MALC 3.0 laser projection technology, designed to offer excellent color accuracy (it features 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage and Dolby Vision support), brightness, and contrast. This is the company's flagship short-throw projector, set to launch globally in Q4 20254. If it's anything like the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector we reviewed in 2024, it's one to watch.

"The O2S Ultra is more than just a laser projector; it's a game-changer in redefining home entertainment," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "With its compact size and cutting-edge performance, we're solving real-world problems for users who seek exceptional quality without compromising their living space."

The new N3 Ultra Max from JMGO will be a beast of a 4K projector.

JMGO also has a new flagship traditional long-throw projector, the N3 Ultra Max, coming in 2025. This one also features the company's MALC 3.0 laser projection technology, an impressive 5000:1 contrast ratio, and a lumen rating so bright that it'll work in a bright room with sunlight. At CES, we got to see the N3 Ultra Max up close, and it's an impressively designed projector. It also features optical zoom, a step up from the digital zoom of previous JMGO projectors.

Like other JMGO projectors, both are double as Google TVs with Wi-Fi, full app support, and the ability to connect external storage and gaming devices.