GTA 6 developers go after Rockstar Games describing the company as 'reckless'

Developers working at Rockstar Games are criticizing the company for its 'reckless' decisions as Grand Theft Auto VI nears the end of its development.

Developers at Rockstar Games, the studio behind the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise, are firing back at the company for its seemingly U-turn decision regarding mandatory office work.

People working on the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI are blasting the company for its reversal of its decision to implement flexible work options for developers, as reports indicate Rockstar Games has informed employees they must return to the office full-time beginning next month.

Developers have described Rockstar's leadership decision "reckless," and according to the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which cited a petition signed by 170 Rockstar Games from last year, Rockstar Games' most recent decision of mandatory in-office work days "marks a U-turn from previous statements in which the company insisted flexible work options would remain available".

"After so many broken promises we now fear management may even be paving the way for a return to toxic 'crunch' practices. Senior leadership need to rethink their reckless decision making and engage with their staff to find an arrangement that works for everyone," said an anonymous Rockstar employee to the IWGB