GTA 6 publisher CEO has 'good news' about the game's price tag

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive has some 'good news' for fans of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, and it has to do with its price tag.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, is concentrating on over-delivering with the next installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI.

The CEO of the publisher, Strauss Zelnick, was asked during a recent earnings call about pricing for the publisher's catalog of games, particularly the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Zelnick responded by saying Take-Two aims at delivering "great value at any given time" and that its rubric for any new game it plans on releasing will provide more value to a gamer than the price tag on a game.

Zelnick said when Take-Two lands on a price for a new game, it makes sure it's "good news" for gamers, and the game's "experience vastly over-delivers". All of this alludes to the mystery surrounding the price tag for Grand Theft Auto VI, and unfortunately, Zelnick dodged direct questions regarding the highly anticipated title's price tag. However, we do know Take-Two is more than comfortable charging $70 for a new game, with Zelnick saying last year that players seem to be happy paying $70 for games.

"In terms of frontline pricing for NBA 2K21, I think that worked out very much as expected. And as planned, it's in a premium offering at the highest possible level, the title was built from the ground up for next-gen, so first title here that has been created that way," Zelnick said. "And the acceptance by consumers has been nothing short of extraordinary."

While this doesn't confirm GTA 6 will be priced at $70, it does indicate Take-Two is prepared to charge at least $70 for a new game, including Grand Theft Auto VI.