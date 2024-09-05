Black Myth: Wukong can sell 30 million copies, had a $70 million budget

Black Myth: Wukong can break 30 million copies in global lifetime sales, at least that's the optimistic outlook of Game Science's top shareholders.

Hero Games' Daniel Wu, the largest investor of Game Science, is confident that Black Myth: Wukong can break an astronomical sales milestone.

Chinese gaming sensation Black Myth: Wukong has taken the games industry by storm. According to new reports from Bloomberg, the AAA mega-hit has been in development for 6 years on a $70 million budget.

Wukong topped both Steam and the PlayStation Store for over a week, amassing 10 million sales shortly after launch. And the game has yet to release on Xbox platforms, presumably because of some sort of deal between Game Science and Sony Interactive Entertainment. In current sales, Wukong has managed to break 18 million global sales in just two weeks on PlayStation 5 and PC; that's almost as much as the latest Zelda game.

But it's not over yet. Daniel Wu goes on to say that he is confident that Black Myth: Wukong can eventually hit 30 million sales in its lifetime.

To achieve this, Game Science apparently plans to release more expansion content for Wukong, alongside the anticipated Xbox port. No exact details or timing have been revealed about when we should expect this expansion.

Based on the numbers we have now, Wukong is more than halfway there, and the remaining sales to be gleaned on Xbox in combination with discounts and the game-of-the-year-style re-release including the base game and DLC could spark many more millions of sales for Game Science.

Despite Black Myth: Wukong's success, publisher Game Hero still is not profitable...but that could change as Wukong continues amassing millions of sales worldwide.