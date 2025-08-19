Black Myth Zhongkui trademark spotted, possibly new game starring 'King of Ghosts'

Game Science files a new trademark for 'Black Myth Zhongkui,' strongly hinting that their next Chinese folklore game is based on the King of Ghosts.

TL;DR: Game Science plans to expand its Black Myth series with Black Myth Zhongkui, inspired by the legendary demon hunter from Chinese folklore. Following the massive success of Black Myth Wukong, which sold over 25 million copies globally, this new title is expected to be a standalone game continuing the popular mythology-based franchise.

Black Myth Zhongkui could be next game in the mega-popular Chinese mythology game series.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Chinese game developer Game Science hit it big with Black Myth Wukong, selling an astronomical 10 million copies in just 3 days. The game went on to sell over 25 million copies across the globe--a feat that some entire franchises can't pull off. So what's next? Surely this can't be it?

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

The Wukong dev team has confirmed plans to continue the Black Myth game series, and adapt more Chinese folklore into interactive content, but exactly how this will work remains to be seen. Now we have more clues on what's next, as Game Science re-filed a trademark for Black Myth Zhongkui, another powerful figure in Chinese legends.

Zhongkui, or Zhong Kui, is a mythical figure known as the "King of Ghosts." He's a fearsome demon hunter that uses spiritual energy to protect against mortals.

It's unclear whether or not Zhongkui would be a separate DLC pack for Wukong, or perhaps a fully-fledged game. Given the sub-naming text of the franchise, where each game is titled after the mythical figures themselves, it's likely that Game Science is prepping a new standalone game that aims to replicate the massive success of Wukong.

Black Myth Wukong sold so well that it conquered the Steam charts and was a best-seller on PlayStation, where it helped boost PS5 console sales in China. It will launch on Xbox tomorrow.

Information on the trademark and the game in question are light, but the trademark was originally filed in 2020 and renewed just days ago.