Black Myth: Wukong is one of the best-selling games of all time

Black Myth: Wukong has made history as the one of the fastest-selling video games of all time, accumulating 10 million copies sold within 3 days of launch.

Chinese gaming sensation Black Myth: Wukong is a verified hit. The game has now sold 10 million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC (including sales on Valve's Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Tencent's WeGame platforms), making it one of the fastest- and best-selling video games of all time.

With numbers like these, Black Myth: Wukong is brushing up against greats like Nintendo's mega-hits Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet duo, both of which sold a similar 10 million copies in a specific span (note that these sales include many months of pre-orders and the 3-day period refers to the general availability since launch to the dates the numbers were reported).

Black Myth: Wukong has achieved incredible success insofar as sales and engagement on PC platform Steam, where it accumulated 2.4 million peak concurrent players, and remains the #1 top-selling game on the platform right now.

The game is also sparking PlayStation 5 sales in China, which bodes well for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Typically, Sony does not sell all that many systems in the region and Wukong's availability on the platform could catalyze both profitable hardware sales alongside critical software purchases for the PlayStation Store's presence in China.

Game Science's mythical RPG is currently not available on Xbox platforms, but could see a similar surge when it is available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S console duo sometime in the future.

To put those kinds of numbers into perspective, we aligned Black Myth: Wukong's sales against other historical best-sellers in recent memory: