NVIDIA faces mounting anti-trust investigation over its AI chip dominance

A new Bloomberg report has revealed that NVIDIA is being investigated for antitrust violations related to its market dominance in the AI chip market.

According to the report, NVIDIA and other companies in the space have received subpoenas or legally binding requests to provide information on their AI chip practices. The investigation into NVIDIA specifically will look into whether the company is "making it harder to switch to other suppliers and penalizing buyers that don't exclusively use its artificial intelligence chips."

Furthermore, before the reports about NVIDIA being hit with subpoenas, the company's stock price fell by approximately 9% on Tuesday, resulting in more than $279 billion in market value being wiped away. While that definitely sounds like a bag Tuesday, it hasn't even made a dent in NVIDIA's overall growth, as the company has still more than doubled its stock value since the beginning of the year.

For those who don't know, NVIDIA briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company, beating the likes of Microsoft and Apple. Since reaching the top, NVIDIA's stock price has been on a slow decline, but it is expected to rise again when the company releases its new generation of GPUs under the "Blackwell" naming.