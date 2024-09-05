NVIDIA faces mounting anti-trust investigation over its AI chip dominance

NVIDIA and other companies have reportedly received subpoenas requesting information about NVIDIA's practices in AI chip market dominance.

NVIDIA faces mounting anti-trust investigation over its AI chip dominance
Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

A new Bloomberg report has revealed that NVIDIA is being investigated for antitrust violations related to its market dominance in the AI chip market.

NVIDIA faces mounting anti-trust investigation over its AI chip dominance 5156615
2

According to the report, NVIDIA and other companies in the space have received subpoenas or legally binding requests to provide information on their AI chip practices. The investigation into NVIDIA specifically will look into whether the company is "making it harder to switch to other suppliers and penalizing buyers that don't exclusively use its artificial intelligence chips."

Furthermore, before the reports about NVIDIA being hit with subpoenas, the company's stock price fell by approximately 9% on Tuesday, resulting in more than $279 billion in market value being wiped away. While that definitely sounds like a bag Tuesday, it hasn't even made a dent in NVIDIA's overall growth, as the company has still more than doubled its stock value since the beginning of the year.

For those who don't know, NVIDIA briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company, beating the likes of Microsoft and Apple. Since reaching the top, NVIDIA's stock price has been on a slow decline, but it is expected to rise again when the company releases its new generation of GPUs under the "Blackwell" naming.

Buy at Amazon

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$42.98
$42.98--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$53.99
$53.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/4/2024 at 10:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags