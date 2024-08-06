World's most used operating system loses millions of users to Windows 11

Microsoft's Windows 10 is slowly losing market share to the company's latest OS as millions of users make the transition to Windows 11.

Microsoft is currently pushing as many Windows 10 users as it possibly can to Windows 11 ahead of the announced end-of-support date in October 2025.

Microsoft announced it was ending support for Windows 10, the world's most popular operating system, in October 2025, which means the popular operating system will no longer receive security updates and support from Redmond. The announcement has caused the slow migration of millions of Windows 10 users over to Windows 11, but Windows 11 adoption isn't happening as fast as previous operating system generations.

It was only in July that Statcounter reported Windows 10 still doubles the market share of Windows 11, with Windows 10 commanding 65% and Windows 11 taking up 29.75%. Now, Statcounter has published new numbers that show Windows 10 has decreased to 64.99%, and Windows 11 has, for the first time, broken the 30% mark with 30.83% market share.

Notably, Windows 11 has gained 7.17 points year-over-year, as it was 23.66% in July 2023. It should be noted that while these percentage changes seem minuscule, it's estimated there are approximately 1.5 billion Windows machines, meaning even single percentage changes represent millions of users.