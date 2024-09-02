NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU badge gets a new AI-related tagline - a simple tweak, or worrying omen?

NVIDIA's new tagline of 'powering advanced AI' for GeForce GPUs may be a simple badging adjustment, but it'll probably worry some gamers nonetheless.

NVIDIA's marketing department has made an interesting move by introducing a new case badge for its GeForce RTX range of GPUs which specifically mentions AI usage.

Some gamers fear that eventually, GeForce gaming GPUs could become extinct, barged out by NVIDIA's plans for AI domination

Tech Powerup noticed the new official badge - that'll be slapped on laptops packing GeForce graphics cards, and maybe even some prebuilt desktop PCs - which has a new tagline of 'powering advanced AI.'

As the site notes, this is fair enough, as AI is a major piece of the GeForce puzzle these days, and RTX products have built-in AI acceleration (sporting tensor cores).

There are, of course, creative-targeted laptops with GeForce graphics cards inside, although this new tagline might worry gamers somewhat, in terms of NVIDIA increasingly looking at the AI angle with its GPUs.

Even if AI does have relevance with gaming, too, when it comes to pushing up frame rates with DLSS, and in the future, no doubt, driving NPC experiences for example (something NVIDIA has already been keen to show off - giving NPCs true intelligence, or something that resembles it, using generative AI, tech the company calls ACE which stands for Avatar Cloud Engine).

At any rate, the new marketing tagline is a notable nuance from Team Green, and one that won't likely calm the fears of those gamers who envisage NVIDIA pivoting that far towards AI that gaming graphics cards become a distant consideration - or maybe, eventually, not a consideration at all. There's a lot more profit to be made in AI GPUs, that's abundantly clear.

