AMD Ryzen 7600X3D is real - but new 3D V-Cache CPU has a big Micro Center-shaped catch

Just like the Ryzen 5600X3D before it, the new 7600X3D from AMD is a Micro Center exclusive - and the MSRP has come in a bit higher than expected.

AMD's Ryzen 7600X3D has been rumored for a while, and now we've had it confirmed by AMD that this 3D V-Cache processor from the Zen 4 range actually exists - but with a chunky caveat.

A new addition to the Ryzen 7000X3D family has arrived - at Micro Center (Image Credit: AMD)

Speculation around this last-gen X3D addition held that it might not be in the DIY market, and that the 6-core Ryzen 7600X3D would be sold mainly via OEMs, but it turns out that it will be on sale to consumers - but only via Micro Center.

Yes, it turns out that one of the things we feared about the 7600X3D has come true, because like the 5600X3D before it, this is being sold as a Micro Center exclusive, at a price point of $299.99.

This is presumably because the silicon put aside (not up to scratch for higher-end Ryzen chips) for the 7600X3D is limited in nature, just as was the case with the 5600X3D - which has been sold out for some time now. So, it seems the Ryzen 7600X3D is a straightforward switch-in for Micro Center.

The trouble with that price (at least right now)

As for the price of $299.99, that is at the top end of the rumored range - there were some hopes this chip might just weigh in at the $250 mark, but that hasn't happened. (Seemingly this was something AMD was planning at one point, but Team Red clearly feels the 7600X3D can command more of a premium than that).

We guess the trouble is that given the MSRP, if you look at the Ryzen 7600X, that's currently $175 at Micro Center. Now, that's on sale, and a lot cheaper than the typical $230 you'll see the processor for these days (at Newegg currently, for example). Of course, the prices won't stay that way forever, but the 7600X is a solid gaming CPU itself, and having the 7600X3D tilt in at 70% more expensive than this at Micro Center out of the gate isn't a great look.

Clearly, though, it's good to have more affordable 3D V-Cache options, even if they are once again exclusive to one retailer - and stock will likely be similarly limited. Pricing should come down in time, too - as with any release, when hardware is fresh on the shelves, early adopters pay the premium of the full MSRP.

We're told the Ryzen 7600X3D will only be on sale at 28 Micro Center retail outlets from September 5. The CPU will be sold standalone, and also as part of a triple bundle of the processor, plus 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and an ASUS TUF Gaming B650 motherboard - a solid base for an affordable gaming PC at a price of $450.

