Antec impresses with its new cases: the C8 Curve, Flux Pro, and compact Performance 1M

Curved glass, wood-trim, and a steel and a aluminum mini-ITX case - Antex brought a range of impressive cases to Computex 2024, so let's take a look.

At Computex 2024, Antex showcased several very cool cases and cooling products, with its newest offerings impressing us the most. From the stunning fishbowl design with the curved glass of the C8 Curve to the retro-futuristic Flux Pro and the new mini-ITX prototype, the Performance 1M - Antec's cases for 2024 look very tasty.

The new Antec C8 Curve case includes a curved tempered glass side and front panel.
The C8 Curve is the latest addition to Antec's C8 series. The Curve in the name refers to it featuring curved tempered glass that wraps around the side and front panel. Antec hasn't specified its pricing yet, but we expect it to be the high-end model in the company's well-priced C8 series of cases.

This was easily one of the best-looking cases at Computex, thanks to the curve, mesh top panel, and woodgrain finish on the front. Spec-wise, it's a dual chamber case big enough to house a full water-cooled setup with three 360mm radiators. Antec plans to ship the case without fans (which should bring the price down).

Next up is the Flux Pro, which is set to be the company's new flagship full-sized case. It also features walnut-colored wood accents on the wavy mesh front panel. This is a case for enthusiasts: It looks fantastic, but we love the little touch of allowing the PSU to be installed with the connectors facing the rear side of the case for easy access. Pricing should be around $180 USD, give or take, when it launches in Q3 2024.

Antec's new flagship full-tower Flux Pro case.
Finally, there's the Performance 1M, a mini-ITX case from Antec that will debut in September 2024. It's designed for SFF builds (and NVIDIA's new SFF-ready GPUs), focusing on easy-to-remove panels and DIY-friendly assembly. It includes a cool-looking red internal frame that is adjustable with a PCIe GPU riser cable (included). Antec's new Performance 1M is a robust, fantastic-looking SFF case made from aluminum and steel. The price should be around $200 USD when it launches.

Antec's new Performance 1M is for compact SFF builds.
