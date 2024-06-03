THUNDERX3 unveils its FLEX Pro Mesh Chair, new LAB-X Motor Desk at Computex 2024

THUNDERX3 unveils its new FLEX Pro Mesh Chair and LAB-X Motor Desk, with the FLEX Pro being THUNDERX3's latest premium mech chair model.

THUNDERX3 is one of the top 5 gaming chair brands by sales in the world, and at Computex 2024, the company has announced the launch of a new premium mech chair, and motorized steel desk at the Pro Gamersware (PGW) booth this year.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

THUNDERX3 already has the CORE series chairs on the market, but now the company has announced its new FLEX Pro Mesh Chair, the latest premium chair model with breathability and self-adjusting customizability at the forefront of its mesh design. Here are some of the major features of THUNDERX3's new FLEX Pro Mesh Chair:

Adjustments to the finest detail: 19 total ways to conform to your body's particular contour and posture

Three separate backside supports, each with self-adjusting mechanisms that support you without having to endlessly fuss and tweak

3D lumbar support, based on the award-winning lumbar support of the CORE models

4

Not only that, but we've also got the new THUNDERX3 LAB-X Motor Desk, which is a new heavy-duty motorized steel desk with modular brackets for specializing different parts of your desk for different functions. Here's some of the major features of THUNDERX3's new LAB-X Motor Desk:

Anti-collision motor that automatically reverses when bumped

Mesh plate bracket can be placed under a desktop PC for better air flow

Tempered glass panel functions like a built-in mousepad for an extremely smooth swipe

Full ecosystem of parts for tailoring your desk function

After THUNDERX3 joined Pro Gamers Group (PGG) -- which is being represented by its branch company PGW at Computex 2024 -- the company has been "gradually changing the design of its chair models to straddle the looks of a gaming chair and the functional comfort of more premium office chairs. This is achieved by infusing all of its products with as much adjustability as possible, to give users multiple ways to adapt to their particular sitting, working, and playing style".