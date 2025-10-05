ASUS's new ProArt 'Wood Edition Beige' PC case is something you'll either love or hate

ASUS's new ProArt PA401 Wood Edition Beige edition case offers a minimal, beige, wood, and stylish design for those looking for something different.

TL;DR: ASUS's ProArt PA401 Wood Edition Beige PC case combines sustainable wood paneling with a minimalist, RGB-free design tailored for creators. It offers exceptional cooling with multiple fans, supports large GPUs, and features extensive I/O options, including a fast USB Type-C port, ensuring optimal airflow and professional-grade performance.

As part of its ProArt lineup of gear and hardware designed for creators and professionals, ASUS's new ProArt PA401 Wood Edition PC case is undoubtedly a looker. Although the all-black variant presents a more traditional and minimal style-focused chassis that includes some wood panelling on the front reminiscent of the popular Fractal Design North case, the ProArt PA401 Wood Edition Beige edition is something you'll either love or, well, hate.

ASUS's new ProArt PA401 Wood Edition Beige edition case, image credit: ASUS

The chosen beige color isn't quite the same tone as classic PC hardware from the 1990s, but the all-beige finish (including the wood panelling on the front) presents a striking, minimalist RGB-free look. Personally, I'm a fan, although it wouldn't precisely align with the PC gaming focus of our new TweakTown gaming rigs, which are built for benchmarking, in-depth gaming, technology analysis, and guides.

Although built for creators, ASUS has designed the ProArt PA401 Wood Edition Beige edition for optimal airflow, ventilation, and "exceptional cooling performance." It comes equipped with dual 160mm front fans, a 120mm rear fan, and supports 240mm radiators, as well as GPUs up to 315mm in length.

In contrast to the tempered glass side panel of the black edition, the beige variant features a mesh panel for a fully enclosed look. The wood is limited to the front panel, with ASUS noting that it's made of a material certified by the Forest Stewardship Council for sustainability.

Other features include an extensive I/O panel with multiple ports, including a fast USB Type-C port with 20Gbps speed, a lock on the left-side panel, a detachable PSU bracket, and cable clips for easy DIY installation. Pricing and availability are TBC.