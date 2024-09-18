Intel Lunar Lake CPUs: almost 24-hour battery life, beats Apple M3, M2 Macbook laptops

Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series 'Lunar Lake' CPUs have almost 24-hour battery life, up to 30% more battery life than Apple M3 and M2 MacBooks.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs are nearly here, launching on September 3, they're slowly making their way into laptops across the world and we've got some early results that see it beating Apple's new M3 and M2 MacBook laptops.

Lenovo has teased its upcoming Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition laptop, which features the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" CPU and has been benched against the M2 and M3 MacBook laptops from Apple. Lenovo is proud to have all-day, virtually 24-hour battery life thanks to the impressive new feats of the Lunar Lake CPU from Intel.

The company tested Local Video Playback abilities of the Lunar Lake CPU-powered laptop, with 150 nits of brightness while looping a video sample based on the H.264 (1920 x 1080 at 24FPS) format. Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V CPU features 32GB of on-package RAM, with the system running Windows 11 with the 24H2 update. Lenovo adds that this is an engineering sample, and that results could change a little (probably for the better).

In the testing, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition had an incredible 23 hours and 54 minutes of local video playback, compared to 18 hours and 32 minutes from the M3 MacBook (24GB RAM) and 18 hours and 19 minutes from the M2 MacBook (8GB RAM). Impressive to see, that's 5 hours more battery life thanks to the Lunar Lake processor inside of the Lenovo laptop.

Nearly 24 hours of battery life out of the Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPUs is going to be exciting to see rolled out onto the market in the coming weeks.