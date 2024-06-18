Intel Lunar Lake CPU orders on TSMC N3B received, next-gen Intel chips are being made now

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPU orders for TSMC's new N3B node are being made right now, TSMC's first time producing all tiles, chiplets for Intel.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC has started mass production of Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs on its new 3nm EUV FinFET process node.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake processor is a chiplet-based design that sees CPU cores, an integrated GPU, NPU, and even on-package memory on a single chiplet on a compute tile, all made on TSMC's 3nm process node. The SoC and I/O dies will be the only other part of the chiplet made on TSMC's 6nm process node.

The new Intel Lunar Lake CPU will have a fourth-generation NPU that has up to 48 TOPS of AI performance. Intel reiterates that Lunar Lake has 4x the AI compute performance over Meteor Lake. Lunar Lake also features a heavily beefed-up Battlemage "Xe2" GPU, which offers up to 50% more performance over the integrated Xe-based GPU inside Meteor Lake.

Lunar Lake is the first time in Intel history that the company will outsource its entire mainstream consumer platform processor series to TSMC, which sees a huge injection of revenue (and work) for TSMC this year and into 2025.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights: