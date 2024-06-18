Intel Lunar Lake CPU orders on TSMC N3B received, next-gen Intel chips are being made now

According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC has started mass production of Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs on its new 3nm EUV FinFET process node.
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake processor is a chiplet-based design that sees CPU cores, an integrated GPU, NPU, and even on-package memory on a single chiplet on a compute tile, all made on TSMC's 3nm process node. The SoC and I/O dies will be the only other part of the chiplet made on TSMC's 6nm process node.
The new Intel Lunar Lake CPU will have a fourth-generation NPU that has up to 48 TOPS of AI performance. Intel reiterates that Lunar Lake has 4x the AI compute performance over Meteor Lake. Lunar Lake also features a heavily beefed-up Battlemage "Xe2" GPU, which offers up to 50% more performance over the integrated Xe-based GPU inside Meteor Lake.
Lunar Lake is the first time in Intel history that the company will outsource its entire mainstream consumer platform processor series to TSMC, which sees a huge injection of revenue (and work) for TSMC this year and into 2025.
- Read more: Intel unveils Lunar Lake architecture: Xe-LPG GPU, new NPU 4 for even more AI performance
- Read more: TSMC gets 3nm orders from Apple, Intel and AMD: for iPhone 16, Lunar Lake CPUs and Zen 5 CPUs
- Read more: Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs to be in very limited supply in late 2024, more chips in 2025
Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:
- Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
- Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
- Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
- 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
- Up To 64 Execution Units
- On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
- Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
- Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume