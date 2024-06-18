Intel Lunar Lake CPU orders on TSMC N3B received, next-gen Intel chips are being made now

Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPU orders for TSMC's new N3B node are being made right now, TSMC's first time producing all tiles, chiplets for Intel.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

According to a new report from DigiTimes, TSMC has started mass production of Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake CPUs on its new 3nm EUV FinFET process node.

Intel Lunar Lake CPU orders on TSMC N3B received, next-gen Intel chips are being made now 602
Open Gallery 2

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake processor is a chiplet-based design that sees CPU cores, an integrated GPU, NPU, and even on-package memory on a single chiplet on a compute tile, all made on TSMC's 3nm process node. The SoC and I/O dies will be the only other part of the chiplet made on TSMC's 6nm process node.

The new Intel Lunar Lake CPU will have a fourth-generation NPU that has up to 48 TOPS of AI performance. Intel reiterates that Lunar Lake has 4x the AI compute performance over Meteor Lake. Lunar Lake also features a heavily beefed-up Battlemage "Xe2" GPU, which offers up to 50% more performance over the integrated Xe-based GPU inside Meteor Lake.

Lunar Lake is the first time in Intel history that the company will outsource its entire mainstream consumer platform processor series to TSMC, which sees a huge injection of revenue (and work) for TSMC this year and into 2025.

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU highlights:

  • Designed For Thin & Light Notebooks
  • Lion Cove P-Cores & Skymont E-Cores
  • Battlemage "Xe2-LPG" GPU Architecture
  • 4+4 Core Configurations (MX-Series)
  • Up To 64 Execution Units
  • On-Package LPDDR5x Memory
  • Up To 3x Faster NPU Performance Versus Meteor Lake
  • Late 2024 Launch, 2025 Volume
Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$647.99
$647.99$649.98$662.55
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2024 at 11:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:digitimes.com.tw, techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags