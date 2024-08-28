Lenovo's new Legion GO accessories make it feel more like a PC Nintendo Switch

Lenovo has announced a new range of accessories for the Legion Go gaming handheld, with the dock and controller-holder taking inspiration from the Switch.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a powerful portable PC gaming handheld (check out our full review) with a large 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD display, detachable Joy-Con-like controllers, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. It's an impressive unit that is powerful enough to play modern games and emulator several generations of classic console hardware.

Although it's been available for a while, Lenovo has just announced that it will release a range of new Legion Go accessories in the coming months: the Legion Go USB-C Dock, Legion Go Charging Connector, Legion Go Carry Case, and Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps.

The handheld's defining feature (compared to similar devices like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally) is the detachable controllers. Two new accessories announced this week complete the Legion Go's 'Nintendo Switch in PC form' design. One is a fancier version of the Switch's pack-in dock and base station, and the other is a fancier Joy-Con Comfort Grip.

Here's a breakdown of all four.

Lenovo Legion Go USB-C Dock

The Lenovo Legion Go USB-C dock gives gamers a base station for their Lenovo Legion Go when not on the move, with a USB-C Power port (up to 100W max), 1G RJ45 port, full-function Type-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz. The dock also has a 230mm integrated Type-C cable to connect to the Lenovo Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector

The Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector turns the Lenovo Legion Go's detachable TrueStrike controllers into a single, chargeable controller. At full charge, the Charging Connector's onboard battery also provides a full charge for both the left and right detachable TrueStrike controllers1. The Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector itself is rechargeable via a Type-C port.

Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case

The hard shell, dual-zip Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case features a clapboard to protect the screen, with an internal zip pocket to hold an auxiliary USB cable, USB flash drive, portable keyboard, earphones, or other accessories. The Lenovo Legion Go power adapter and FPS Mode controller puck fit in the case beneath the device.

Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps

For more precise control when playing racing or FPS games, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps. The extra grippy textured material enhances comfort and control when in the heat of an intense gaming session.

