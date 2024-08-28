Lenovo's new Legion GO accessories make it feel more like a PC Nintendo Switch

Lenovo has announced a new range of accessories for the Legion Go gaming handheld, with the dock and controller-holder taking inspiration from the Switch.

The Lenovo Legion Go is a powerful portable PC gaming handheld (check out our full review) with a large 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD display, detachable Joy-Con-like controllers, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor with integrated Radeon graphics. It's an impressive unit that is powerful enough to play modern games and emulator several generations of classic console hardware.

Although it's been available for a while, Lenovo has just announced that it will release a range of new Legion Go accessories in the coming months: the Legion Go USB-C Dock, Legion Go Charging Connector, Legion Go Carry Case, and Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps.

The handheld's defining feature (compared to similar devices like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally) is the detachable controllers. Two new accessories announced this week complete the Legion Go's 'Nintendo Switch in PC form' design. One is a fancier version of the Switch's pack-in dock and base station, and the other is a fancier Joy-Con Comfort Grip.

Here's a breakdown of all four.