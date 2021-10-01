All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Buffalo Portable SSD-PG 1TB Review

Buffalo offers a low-cost portable option with the PG 1TB portable SSD. If you don't any anything too crazy, come take a look.

Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 9:10 AM CDT
Rating: 79%Manufacturer: Buffalo (SSD-PG1)
Buffalo is a vendor we have followed for many years and have reviewed a fair amount of products from them. Their products range from NAS platforms to portable drives, dabbling in networking with switches and routers.

Buffalo recently introduced two new flash-based portable drives to the market, with the SSD-PG, house today and the SSD-PUT, which we will review shortly. The PG is a 2.5" form factor solution using an internal SATA connection pushed out to USB 3.2 via a micro-b connection. It's being marketed as a game drive and all-purpose backup drive and has both 500GB and 1TB capacities available. Performance is rated at 400 MB/s which is a good bit quicker than rotating media.

MSRP of the Buffalo SSD-PG in the 1TB capacity carries an MSRP of $114.99.

Packaging

Packaging is quite simple, brown, with branding and model number at the top.

Included in our kit, we have reading materials, USB 3.0 cable with an included USB-C adapter, and the drive itself.

The drive has a matte black appearance, plastic shell with an embossed logo at the bottom.

The edge houses the USB 3.2 connection.

On the bottom, Buffalo has detailed their recovery service that is included with the drive.

Looking at the drive through disk info, we see the UASP interface and features along with drive health.

Factory formatting is with NTFS; this gives a capacity of 953 GB.

Testing the drive performance, we have 421 MB/s read and 352 MB/ write from the PG.

Final Thoughts

While it's certainly not the quickest portable solution to be tested here at TweakTown., the PG could offer a budget-minded solution for gamers with its 1TB capacity under $100. The drive internally is an SMI design, which has been thoroughly tested in other SATA solutions on the market, so we expect solid reliability from this solution.

Performance could have been better but does offer a significant upgrade over rotating media drives with its 421 MB/s reads. Adding to this, Buffalo's recovery service stands behind its product should you have any random failure during its warranty period.

TweakTownTest System

  • System: Xenia 14
Performance

80%

Quality

75%

Features

75%

Value

85%

Overall

79%

The Bottom Line

The SSD-PG is a value oriented option offering a solid top capacity of 1TB for your general purpose needs.

79%

Buffalo Portable SSD-PG 1TB

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

