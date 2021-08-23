All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review

Amplifi's Alien router delivers a remarkably stable Wi-Fi 6 platform and as far as we are concerned, it's one to consider.

@TylerBernath
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 8:33 AM CDT
Rating: 95%Manufacturer: Amplifi (AFi-ALN-R-US)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Alien has been on my "to do" list since it came out middle of last year; it is Amplifi's first Wi-Fi 6 platform, and if we were to judge the quality based on past experience with Amplifi HD, were going into this review with high expectations. Luckily, a round of thunderstorms took out my somewhat aging Amplifi HD, and so a quick trip to my local BestBuy had the Alien in my hands.

Off the top, Amplifi doesn't divulge detailed information about the hardware platform itself; we simply have mention of a quad-core SoC at 2.2GHz; digging further, I have found out this is a Qualcomm platform using the IPQ8074 SoC, and FCC images suggest 1GB of DDR3 memory and 256MB of NAND flash are onboard as well.

Alien is a tri-band solution with a single 2.4GHz band operating at 1148MBps and a high and low 5GHz band; low operates at 1733Mbps and is disabled in software by default, while the high band offers 4804Mbps. Wired connectivity includes a single gigabit WAN, with four LAN ports; also setup for gigabit.

MSRP for the Amplifi Alien comes in at $379.99 for the router alone. You can pick up the mesh kit for $699. Warranty is listed at one year.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 20 IMAGES

The packaging experience is of higher quality, as anyone would expect from Ubiquiti. You will find an image of the router on the front.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The back has more details about the router, including performance specs and package contents.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Included with the Alien, we have the power cord and ethernet cable.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 08 | TweakTown.com

The exterior of the Alien is a silicon material, Ubiquiti logo up top and color screen taking up the front real estate.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 09 | TweakTown.com

On the back, we have the four gigabit LAN ports and ventilation for the router.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 10 | TweakTown.com

The bottom houses the power input and WAN port. The reset button is tucked up under the router as well.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Firing up the router, the screen comes to life, as does the LED ring on the bottom of the router. Both are controllable in software.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Setup is run through the Amplifi app.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Initial setup asks for your preferred SSID and password.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 14 | TweakTown.com

A few moments later, the setup will be complete and leave you on the main menu above. From here, you can run a speed test at the bottom or select the Alien router for more settings.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 15 | TweakTown.com

Into the settings, you can change everything from the device name to time zone and time format. Closer to the bottom, you have volume control and admin options.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 16 | TweakTown.com

Internet options include network type at the top, followed by options for UPNP, VLAN, and IPV6.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 17 | TweakTown.com

Moving to wireless settings, we have two sliders here; one for sharing your SSID across the 2.4GHz and 5GHz High band and the other to enable or disable the second 5GHz band.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 18 | TweakTown.com

Closer to the bottom, we have further options for creating secondary SSIDs for each band along with band steering or router steering if you are using this as a mesh platform.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 19 | TweakTown.com

Radio options include the ability to choose your channel and bandwidth, with the latest update support for 160MHz is available for the Wi-Fi 6 bands.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 20 | TweakTown.com

The performance tab at the bottom of the app includes a speed test; within this menu, you can see real-time throughput at the top and speed test results at the bottom.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 21 | TweakTown.com

A massive deal with Amplifi Alien is the Teleport app; this allows you to connect to your home network from anywhere in the world.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 22 | TweakTown.com

The device list will show all current connections with the ability to rename them and pause their connectivity individually.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 30 | TweakTown.com

Testing found no issues with the gigabit LAN ports or WAN. Throughput between was 952.74Mbps.

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router Review 31 | TweakTown.com

With our new NUC 11 Extreme acting as our network test machine, we cleared the wireless throughput charts, retested the Amplifi HD from years back, and then put the Alien on to get its performance. In the end, with 160MHz channels, we saw 826.58Mbps from the high band and 471Mbps from the low band 5GHz. 2.4GHz gave us 172MBps.

For those that want a set it and forget it product, the Alien is going to be in your wheelhouse; setup lasts a few minutes at best. Once setup is complete, you have a rock-solid platform that handled my quick stress test with 256 clients with ease and has been solid in my home since.

For enthusiasts that like to tinker, the Alien can offer limited abilities here. You can create multiple SSIDs for each band, and you can control wireless channels. Band and router steering can be turned off if you want to manually control device connectivity, and there are simple QoS controls that allow you to prioritize devices. Additionally, there is a WebGUI at the router's IP that will give you further controls that include the ability to enable 160MHz and DFS channels along with a DNS-based ad blocker.

The front panel of the router is just Amplifi showing off; it's a full touchscreen panel that offers all kinds of real-time analytics and allows you to move through menus to show it in full detail. You can run a speed test from the screen and control the LED and screen brightness as well.

TweakTown Router Test System

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

95%

The Bottom Line

Consumers wanting a rock solid plug and play platform with very little intervention needed should really look at the Amplifi Alien.

TweakTown award
95%

Amplifi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$550.00
$550.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/22/2021 at 1:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.