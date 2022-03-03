2021 DXRacer AIR Gaming Chair Review - Modular, Breathable Design

Introduction

I haven't had a DXRacer gaming chair in over 5 years now, with the DXRacer Iron Series being the last chair I reviewed from the company -- but then they reached out and asked if I'd like to check out their suite of gaming chairs including the new flagship 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair.

DXRacer's new flagship 2021 AIR gaming chair is their most unique chair yet, with a full breathable design that will keep your sweating game down during the hotter months. DXRacer is using a super breathable mesh on both the seat and backrest, which takes most of the heat that normally builds up behind your back, and your butt.

It's also super comfortable with new exclusive suspension springs, adjustable lumbar support, with a fully modular design that I'm keen to push to its limits. I'm going to see if I can mount my 2021 iPad Pro onto the DXRacer AIR gaming chair, since I have a mounting arm with a clamp for it -- we'll see how that goes later in the review.

At a price of $499 you're into the $429-$499 territory of Secretlab's just-released and OMG-so-good 2022 TITAN Evo gaming chairs. You will be making a choice here that you want the mesh style and design of the DXRacer 2021 AIR gaming chair, and for that price you're getting quite a great gaming chair that has its own unique flair and features.

Design & Materials

This is a big departure from previous gaming chairs, with the new DXRacer AIR gaming chair not having its usual leather design that looks like most other gaming chairs. DXRacer is stepping away, and to the side of the gaming chair competition -- there are smaller breathable gaming chairs, but DXRacer isn't happy with the AIR being breathable as the freedom of the modular design adds some DXRacer herbs and spices.

DXRacer is using an ultra-breathable mech that improves airflow, and decreases heat and moisture build up. This is exactly what you want for those all-day or all-night gaming sessions, something I did both of in my weeks using the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair.

The company is using environmentally reinforced mesh alongside exclusive suspension springs -- the same used on racing cars -- makes for the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair has lightweight, responsive cushioning. DXRacer says that this also helps with the durability for the chair in the long term, but I guess we'll have to wait and see about that.

There's adjustable lumbar support here as well, with rail-mounted lumbar support that you can tweak the back support of the chair to tailor the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair experience for your back, perfectly. The steel skeleton on the back of the chair regulates the height independent of the seat, which is a very nice tweak (15cm adjustment range).

DXRacer provides a memory foam headrest with the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair, which adjusts to the shape of your neck and adapts to the movements you make. This was a surprising part of the chair, something I found extremely comfortable over the weeks of use.

Modular Design

This is something that I want to explore more, but I didn't get much of the modular attachments that DXRacer offers for its AIR gaming chair. After this review I want to get my hands-on some of the modular parts, especially the modular phone holder, multi-functional support and the RGB exoskeleton.

Seriously, I need that RGB exoskeleton in my life. The modular design of the DXRacer AIR is actually pretty awesome, allowing for a totally different workstation or gaming experience. If you want a tablet to your side, go for it -- especially a big new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its Mini-LED display.

Or maybe you want an energy drink at your side ready to re-fuel between games... the modular design is fit for you. Hell, you can even kick your feet up with the optional pull-out footrest.

DXRacer does things a little different here, offering its AIR gaming chair with optional chair covers. There will be different ones made available, and they're all durable, removeable, and machine washable. There will be different fabrics, styles and colors -- from furry cat-themed ones to racing designs.

Workstation & Gaming Use

I put about a week and a half, close to two weeks into the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair, enjoying every moment from the setup and building of the chair being an easy process through to the hours that I put with my ass into the chair working and gaming.

The mesh upholstery on the DXRacer AIR gaming chair really is breathable, and lets you sit comfortably for hours just like DXRacer says on its website. I thought I'd test the mesh out in a few different ways: first in the normal way that I would in any other gaming chair review -- sitting in it for far more hours than I should.

But secondly, I finally purchased a treadmill so that I can get off my ass and get some fitness in -- something I miss from travelling the world so much for TweakTown to trade shows and events, my fitness is down -- but then I will get hot and sweaty and can jump right into the mesh chair and continue working or gaming away.

The adjustable lumbar support is great, as you can tweak it to your liking and then tweak it for the task at hand. You might want to sit more upright when you're working, while have the DXRacer AIR gaming chair redlined a bit for additional comfort when you're gaming.

I went between a few different notches of the adjustable lumbar support for exactly that, so when I was playing Call of Duty: Warzone I could sit back and kinda enjoy my lower back having more support. But then when I was working, I adjusted the lumbar support to keep my back straight.

I found that the memory foam headrest on the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair to be pretty useless for the most part, as my head wouldn't touch it if I was sitting up straight. I'd have to lay back into the chair to use the pillow, but not just normally lay back -- I'd have to really push my head back and into the headrest, which means I didn't use it for the most part.

Call of Duty: Warzone got a hammering during this review, where I put some hours into honing my skills on the battlefield -- at least until Battlefield 2042 is here. I was more than comfortable for gaming at a few hours at a time on the DXRacer AIR gaming chair, again adjusting the chair to lean back when gaming but not really using the headrest, which is unfortunate because it's comfy.

I do want to try out the pull-out footrest for the chair, thanks to its modular design -- same with the cup holder, I feel like the DXRacer AIR gaming chair would feel like "The Homer" -- you know, the car Homer Simpsons designed in that episode "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?" and that would be awesome.

Final Thoughts

The only other mesh-based chair that I have here is the NeueChair, which is a premium mesh chair by Secretlab. The new 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair is priced at under $500, with a price tag of $499 -- competing with the NeueChair at its discounted $649 price (normally $699).

I had been flexing between the NeueChair and the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair for the purposes of this review, and usually between each gaming chair that I review. I found myself enjoying the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair more than I thought I would, where I could lay back into the chair more on a recline with nearly as much comfort as the NeueChair, and in some ways, it's even more comfortable.

If you get the right angle and are the right height then the comfortability of the DXRacer AIR gaming chair will be great for you. It's different from a regular office or gaming chair that is made of leather or its rip-off of leather, but DXRacer is branching out here with the mesh design -- as it is super-comfy, and it looks great, too.

DXRacer offers the AIR gaming chair in three different colors: black, which I've got here for review, as well as white/cyan and white/red. There's a free memory foam head pillow thrown in for the $499 entry price, while you can pick yourself a bunch of modular attachments, an RGB exoskeleton, and even optional chair covers that will only expand the 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair experience.

Comfort + style + modularity = 2021 DXRacer AIR gaming chair is a winner in my books, especially at $499.

Would you buy it over the just-released and OMG-so-comfy Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chairs released at around the same price -- well, they're different chairs. You've got the mesh seating experience versus the plush leather feel of Secretlab... the mesh feel of DXRacer is damn comfy, though.