NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review

Patriot's PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSD gets investigated as we try to work out if it's a portable drive to consider or not.

@TylerBernath
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 8:53 AM CDT
Rating: 86%Manufacturer: Patriot Memory (PXD1TBPEC)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We don't see too many storage devices come from Patriot these days, but they have been relatively busy with portable SSDs, launching the EVLVR in 2018 and PXD very early this year.

The PXD is the model Patriot sent over for review. It is offered in several capacities, including 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB deployed over a USB-C connection. Behind that USB-C connection, Patriot is using USB 3.2 Gen 2, allowing for 10Gb/s capabilities and marketing performance that touts up to 1000 MB/s read for sequentials and up to 85K 4K write IOPS.

Compatibility includes Windows 10 along with macOS 10.13+ and the latest Linux builds. With the 1TB model in house, our sample carries an MSRP of $164.99 with a three-year warranty.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Packaging offers an image of the drive behind a window, features written on the box's right side.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail with features listed in several languages and a quick rundown of the drive itself at the top.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the PXD is delivered with USB-C and A-C cables. The drive itself is a blue aluminum with PXD branding and capacity on the front.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The end of the drive offers a look at the USB-C connection.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Removing the drive from the enclosure, this is a Patriot P300 NVMe solution. Phison E13T design with 3D NAND.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the testing workloads. Sequential performance tops out at 1047 MB/s read and 953 MB/s write for the PXD while we reach a touch over 20K IOPS write for 4KQ1 and 85K IOPS at 4KQ8.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

We find no notable performance loss moving the workload to 8GB in CDM. 1068 MB/s read and 954 MB/s write.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

PCMark10 offers the data drive benchmark as a way to quantify and compare portable drives. The PXD in its 1TB capacity lands 4th from the bottom of our charts with a score of 1023.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Testing reliability, we run a 200GB file transfer test to see if the drive will drop performance under backup scenarios. The Patriot PXD took a little over 13 minutes to transfer the 200GB of data at 250 MB/s.

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com

Price/Performance is really good for the PXD, rated 94%, just behind the T7 from Samsung and Rocket Nano from Sabrent.

The PXD is an aesthetically pleasing solution with solid build quality, aluminum anodized blue on the exterior with a plastic chassis to secure the components internally. USB-C aids that hardware in offering top-notch performance capabilities, with Patriot saying up to 1000 MB/s in read operations.

Testing the drive, we confirmed those marketing claims with our sample reaching a peak of 1068 MB/s in CDM. We were also able to verify the 85K IOPS claim, again in CDM 4KQ8. PCMark10 was not kind to the PXD, a score of 1023 put it near the bottom of our charts, and that was compounded by the 200GB file transfer test with the PXD taking 13 minutes to complete.

One thing Patriot does have going for the PXD is pricing. At the $164.99 MSRP, the drive offers ample performance to break into our top 3 for value 1TB solutions, with only the Sabrent Rocket Nano and Samsung T7 doing better.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance

80%

Quality

85%

Features

85%

Value

95%

Overall

86%

The Bottom Line

Don't expect the PXD to be a workhorse, but its sequential burst performance is good enough for quick backup scenarios or for carrying large media files with you on the go at a good price.

86%

Patriot PXD 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$162.99
$162.99$159.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2020 at 11:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.