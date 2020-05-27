Kingston KC2500 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD Review

Introduction

Kingston has upped their game with its newest SSD, the KC2500. Kingston's KC2500 is built on the success of their KC2000 NVMe SSD, and in fact, both use basically the same hardware. Kingston is extracting even more performance than before by employing new firmware and more mature NAND. The maturation of 96-layer BiCS flash means it can be clocked higher via firmware than was previously feasible.

Higher clock speeds result in across the board performance increases for Kingston's new flagship consumer NVMe SSD. Compared with the KC2000, the KC2500 is serving up 300 MB/s faster sequential read speeds and a whopping 700 MB/s faster sequential write speeds according to factory specifications. Additionally, random performance has increased by 25,000 IOPS for both read and write.

One of the hallmarks of Kingston's previous flagship, the KC2000, is that it proved to be one of the best gaming SSDs ever made. This is due to its incredible QD1 random read performance. Now, it's even better. In fact, it is only the second flash-based SSD we've tested to date that can deliver sub-10-second game level loading performance.

The KC2500 may even be the best flash-based gaming SSD that you can buy because we are not certain of the availability of the flash-based SSD on our chart that is slightly faster for gaming. Kingston is really delivering the goods with their KC2500 in a way that hardcore enthusiasts/gamers will thoroughly appreciate. The KC2500 is premium in every sense of the word, now let's dive in and take a look at the numbers.

Drive Details

The KC2500 looks almost identical to its older sibling. It has an attractive black PCB and a nice factory label that compliments that black PCB. Kingston's KC2500 supports true hardware encryption making it an ideal storage solution for business. The drive is backed by a 5-year limited warranty and free technical support. Kingston also includes an Acronis imaging software key.

Jon's Test System Specifications