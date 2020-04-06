Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review

Introduction

Today we will be looking at Antlion's ModMic Wireless, which is a nifty product for those who wish to keep using their headphones but are in need of a microphone.

The ModMic Wireless is aimed at users who are in need of a microphone for their headphones but don't want to be spending a ridiculous amount of money on a desktop microphone or replace their good pair of headphones with an entirely new headset.

The ModMic Wireless comes in at a price of $119, and we are going to be running it through a series of tests to see whether or not it's worth a purchase, or if you are just going to be better off picking up a new gaming headset. Firstly, the ModMic Wireless is controlled via a USB transmitter and doesn't have support for 3.5mm. I'm mentioning this now because it will save those users the trouble of reading the entire review only to find out it doesn't have 3.5mm later on. Now that's out of the way, let's jump into it!

Close-up

As always, above, we have an image of the front of the ModMic Wireless box. Here we can see a diagram of the microphone as well as some of the features that come with listed cleanly next to it.

Moving on to the back of the box. Here we get a much better diagram of the microphone as well as all of the features that come with it. I really like the back of this box, as potential buyers get a clear description of everything they will be receiving upon purchasing the ModMic Wireless. Get work here, Antlion.

So what's inside the box? Antlion provides buyers with a nice carry case, as seen above. This case is quite firm and should protect the ModMic Wireless from a fall to the ground during transportation. It should also protect the ModMic Wireless from being damaged if it was placed at the bottom of a bag with items piled on top. All of the contents of the box are included inside the carry case.

Antlion also provides buyers with a snap-lock bag that contains a magnetic base, two sets of adhesives, a cable anchor, and an alcohol wipe.

Above is an image of the ModMic Wireless USB receiver. The receiver measures in at about 4.5cm and has three rubber indicators on it. These rubber indicators light up in correspondence to the microphone. The blue light represents when the receiver is connected to the microphone, the red light represents when the microphone is muted, and the yellow light represents when the microphone is charging.

Here we have an image of the ModMic Wireless connected to power. We can see the color indicators on the microphone correspond to the colors on the USB receiver, as I mentioned above.

In the above image, we can see the magnetic base stuck onto a headset. This magnetic base is surprisingly strong and has some jagged edges so the microphone can firmly sit in place, thus helping its stability when attached.

Here we have an image of the microphone attached to the magnetic adhesive. As you can see, the microphone itself is quite long, measuring in at just over 19cm. The microphone has a very flexible metal arm that can be positioned almost anywhere, a plastic transmitter that has a mute button and a micro USB port on it.

The microphone comes with a foam windscreen, which can be seen above. It's quite chunky and large, but it serves its purpose at blocking out any breathing being picked up by the microphone.

Here we have a full view image of the microphone attached to the headset. As you can see, the microphone is quite large and does protrude outwards on the left earcup of the headset.

Lastly, we have an image of the USB extension cable and the micro USB charging cable.

Jak's Test System Specifications