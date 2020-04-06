Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,550 Reviews & Articles | 60,039 News Posts

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review (Page 1)

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review

Antlion Audio's ModMic Wireless is a one-of-a-kind headset attachable wireless microphone, but does it hold up? Let's take a look.

Jak Connor | Apr 6, 2020 at 08:50 am CDT - 3 mins, 54 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 79%Manufacturer: AntlionModel: GDL-0700
Page 1 [Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up]

Introduction

Today we will be looking at Antlion's ModMic Wireless, which is a nifty product for those who wish to keep using their headphones but are in need of a microphone.

The ModMic Wireless is aimed at users who are in need of a microphone for their headphones but don't want to be spending a ridiculous amount of money on a desktop microphone or replace their good pair of headphones with an entirely new headset.

The ModMic Wireless comes in at a price of $119, and we are going to be running it through a series of tests to see whether or not it's worth a purchase, or if you are just going to be better off picking up a new gaming headset. Firstly, the ModMic Wireless is controlled via a USB transmitter and doesn't have support for 3.5mm. I'm mentioning this now because it will save those users the trouble of reading the entire review only to find out it doesn't have 3.5mm later on. Now that's out of the way, let's jump into it!

Close-up

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 01 | TweakTown.com

As always, above, we have an image of the front of the ModMic Wireless box. Here we can see a diagram of the microphone as well as some of the features that come with listed cleanly next to it.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Moving on to the back of the box. Here we get a much better diagram of the microphone as well as all of the features that come with it. I really like the back of this box, as potential buyers get a clear description of everything they will be receiving upon purchasing the ModMic Wireless. Get work here, Antlion.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 03 | TweakTown.com

So what's inside the box? Antlion provides buyers with a nice carry case, as seen above. This case is quite firm and should protect the ModMic Wireless from a fall to the ground during transportation. It should also protect the ModMic Wireless from being damaged if it was placed at the bottom of a bag with items piled on top. All of the contents of the box are included inside the carry case.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Antlion also provides buyers with a snap-lock bag that contains a magnetic base, two sets of adhesives, a cable anchor, and an alcohol wipe.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Above is an image of the ModMic Wireless USB receiver. The receiver measures in at about 4.5cm and has three rubber indicators on it. These rubber indicators light up in correspondence to the microphone. The blue light represents when the receiver is connected to the microphone, the red light represents when the microphone is muted, and the yellow light represents when the microphone is charging.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the ModMic Wireless connected to power. We can see the color indicators on the microphone correspond to the colors on the USB receiver, as I mentioned above.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 07 | TweakTown.com

In the above image, we can see the magnetic base stuck onto a headset. This magnetic base is surprisingly strong and has some jagged edges so the microphone can firmly sit in place, thus helping its stability when attached.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of the microphone attached to the magnetic adhesive. As you can see, the microphone itself is quite long, measuring in at just over 19cm. The microphone has a very flexible metal arm that can be positioned almost anywhere, a plastic transmitter that has a mute button and a micro USB port on it.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 09 | TweakTown.com

The microphone comes with a foam windscreen, which can be seen above. It's quite chunky and large, but it serves its purpose at blocking out any breathing being picked up by the microphone.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Here we have a full view image of the microphone attached to the headset. As you can see, the microphone is quite large and does protrude outwards on the left earcup of the headset.

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have an image of the USB extension cable and the micro USB charging cable.

Jak's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Microphone for Headphones

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$119.95
$119.95$99.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2020 at 1:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Next Page
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.