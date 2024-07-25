ADATA's new SC750 External SSD shows us the future of USB thumb drives

ADATA's new SC750 External SSD is the size of a USB thumb drive, but with the added speed, capacity, and versatility of a high-speed external SSD.

USB sticks, thumb drives, and tiny portable storage devices that can fit on a keychain and move more quickly from device to device have been staples for what feels like decades. These storage devices have been affordable for quite some time; however, their capacities and relatively slow speeds have made them feel less relevant.

ADATA's new SC750 External SSD is looking to change that because it's a cable-free external SSD roughly the size of a traditional USB thumb drive - with the bonus of read and write speeds of 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. As a portable SSD, you've got much larger 500GB and 1TB capacities.

The speed and space offered by ADATA's new SC750 External SSD make it fast and compact enough to connect to an iPhone and record Apple ProRes image files directly to the SSD. It weighs only 11 grams.

ADATA adds that it's an excellent option for transferring or storing games on gaming handhelds, like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. It supports modern consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft, as well as all of the leading operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Compact and portable, the cable-free USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that slides in and out adds versatility. It can be plugged directly into a device without worrying about cables or placing it onto a stable surface. Here are the full specs.

ADATA SC750 External SSD

