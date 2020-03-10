Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review

The Logitech Pro X could be the new MVP when it comes to headsets. Join us as we take a close look.

Introduction

Today, we are going to be diving headfirst into the Logitech Pro X gaming headset. Logitech has priced this bad boy at $129.99, and we are going to see whether or not it's worth you picking it up to increase your gaming experience.

In this review, we will be looking at the positive and negative parts of the Pro X, comparing it to its competitors, and overall just breaking down all of the Pro X's selling points. Before you jump into this review, you should know that I have used the Pro X for around 30 hours of both gameplay, and music listening.

The Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE is the cream of Logitech's crop when it comes to gaming headsets. So, let's put it through its paces to see if you are going to get what you pay for. Teaser - it's really, really good... maybe even too good.

Close-up

First up, we have an image of the front of the Logitech Pro X, and from this, we can see a picture of the headset and that it comes with support for Blue VO!CE.

Next, we have an image of the back of the box. Here we can see all of the features that come with the headset. Features: Pro-G 50mm Driver, Blue VO!CE Software, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, Aluminum, Steel Headband, Premium Leatherette, Memory Foam, 20 HZ - 20 KHZ, 32 OHMS, 91.7 DB SPL @1MW & 1 CM.

Moving on, we have one side of the box. This side shows off a bunch of eSports teams that have chosen to use Logitech G (software).

On this side of the box, we can see what is featured inside. Included in the box are the following: Pro X Gaming Headset, PC cable, mobile cable, Y splitter for separate mic and headphone ports, microphone, DAC, memory foam earcups, cloth earcups and carry bag.

Next, we have an image of what unboxing the Logitech Pro X looks like. It's simple packaging. The headset comes with a plastic wrapper that is easy to remove. The rest of the cables are stored in the bottom part of the box. Overall, the packaging is simple and nice.

Here we have an image of all of the contents of the box unpacked. As you can see, upon purchasing the Logitech Pro X, you get quite a few things.

Moving onto images of the specific items included in the box. First off, we have the leather headband on the headset. As you can see from the image, the headband features the words "pro" pressed into the band - lovely touch.

Next, we have a picture of the earcup from the outside. From this image, you can see that the Logitech Pro X has a minimalistic design. The earcups are made out of extremely soft, yet hard material and have an aluminum metal circle on each side. Personally, I love the feel of this headset, which I will get into more later.

In the above image, we can see two ports. The one closest to the wooden surface is headset port, and the one above it is the microphone port. One of the things that I noticed was that there's no indicator for which port is which.

Next, we have an image of the PC cable. I really love that Logitech when the extra inch to put paper indicators on the cables, this made the set up much, much faster as I could immediately see where which cable needed to go.

The paper indicators are also present on the mobile cable. The mobile cable also comes with a button, which is a helpful touch.

Next, we have the Y splitter, and just like every Y splitter, it has a separate microphone and headphone jacks.

Moving on, we have an image of the USB Logitech Pro X DAC. This little beauty is an essential piece to your PC gaming experience and something I will come back to later in the review.