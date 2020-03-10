Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,522 Reviews & Articles | 59,673 News Posts

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review (Page 1)

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review

The Logitech Pro X could be the new MVP when it comes to headsets. Join us as we take a close look.

Jak Connor | Mar 10, 2020 at 09:35 am CDT - 3 mins, 28 secs reading time for this page
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: LogitechModel: 981-000817
Page 1 [Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up]

Introduction

Today, we are going to be diving headfirst into the Logitech Pro X gaming headset. Logitech has priced this bad boy at $129.99, and we are going to see whether or not it's worth you picking it up to increase your gaming experience.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 17 | TweakTown.com

In this review, we will be looking at the positive and negative parts of the Pro X, comparing it to its competitors, and overall just breaking down all of the Pro X's selling points. Before you jump into this review, you should know that I have used the Pro X for around 30 hours of both gameplay, and music listening.

The Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE is the cream of Logitech's crop when it comes to gaming headsets. So, let's put it through its paces to see if you are going to get what you pay for. Teaser - it's really, really good... maybe even too good.

Close-up

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 01 | TweakTown.com

First up, we have an image of the front of the Logitech Pro X, and from this, we can see a picture of the headset and that it comes with support for Blue VO!CE.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 02 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have an image of the back of the box. Here we can see all of the features that come with the headset. Features: Pro-G 50mm Driver, Blue VO!CE Software, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, Aluminum, Steel Headband, Premium Leatherette, Memory Foam, 20 HZ - 20 KHZ, 32 OHMS, 91.7 DB SPL @1MW & 1 CM.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Moving on, we have one side of the box. This side shows off a bunch of eSports teams that have chosen to use Logitech G (software).

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 04 | TweakTown.com

On this side of the box, we can see what is featured inside. Included in the box are the following: Pro X Gaming Headset, PC cable, mobile cable, Y splitter for separate mic and headphone ports, microphone, DAC, memory foam earcups, cloth earcups and carry bag.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 05 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have an image of what unboxing the Logitech Pro X looks like. It's simple packaging. The headset comes with a plastic wrapper that is easy to remove. The rest of the cables are stored in the bottom part of the box. Overall, the packaging is simple and nice.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Here we have an image of all of the contents of the box unpacked. As you can see, upon purchasing the Logitech Pro X, you get quite a few things.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 07 | TweakTown.com

Moving onto images of the specific items included in the box. First off, we have the leather headband on the headset. As you can see from the image, the headband features the words "pro" pressed into the band - lovely touch.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 08 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have a picture of the earcup from the outside. From this image, you can see that the Logitech Pro X has a minimalistic design. The earcups are made out of extremely soft, yet hard material and have an aluminum metal circle on each side. Personally, I love the feel of this headset, which I will get into more later.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 09 | TweakTown.com

In the above image, we can see two ports. The one closest to the wooden surface is headset port, and the one above it is the microphone port. One of the things that I noticed was that there's no indicator for which port is which.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have an image of the PC cable. I really love that Logitech when the extra inch to put paper indicators on the cables, this made the set up much, much faster as I could immediately see where which cable needed to go.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 11 | TweakTown.com

The paper indicators are also present on the mobile cable. The mobile cable also comes with a button, which is a helpful touch.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Next, we have the Y splitter, and just like every Y splitter, it has a separate microphone and headphone jacks.

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Moving on, we have an image of the USB Logitech Pro X DAC. This little beauty is an essential piece to your PC gaming experience and something I will come back to later in the review.

Buy at Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$119.99
$119.99$119.99$118.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2020 at 8:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.