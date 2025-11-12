Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Review - Impressive, But Familiar

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 88% Our Verdict The new Logitech Astro A20X for 2025 ditches the traditional Astro design for one that is similar to the recent Logitech G522 in almost every way. The big difference is the addition of PLAYSYNC audio and a dedicated USB hub for PC and console gamers. Pros Rich, detailed sound suitable for all types of gaming

Broadcast-quality microphone

Tri-mode connectivity

Lightweight and comfortable build

Great battery life Cons Physical design is identical to the Logitech G522 headset

Sound requires additional tuning for the best results

No dual Bluetooth and Wireless audio Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Astro has been a name in gaming audio for quite a while and has been part of Logitech for almost a decade, with Astro gaming headsets joining the Logitech G lineup in 2017. The naming conventions for Astro headsets haven't changed much over the years, with the Astro A20 gaming headsets representing the mid-range offerings compared to the premium A50 models. And the new Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset reviewed here is the mid-range or more affordable version of the Logitech Astro A50X from last year.

The latest Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED offers significant versatility and value, particularly with its PLAYSYNC AUDIO capabilities. It's a small hub that allows you to connect two gaming devices simultaneously, which you can quickly switch between with a press of a button. With support for low-latency PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch audio, as well as Bluetooth, the A20X presents one of the best-value and feature-packed wireless gaming headset offerings from Logitech in a while. The $179.99 price point sits firmly in that mid-range sweet spot where you expect a headset to excel in key areas - comfort, device compatibility, and both audio and chat quality.

The Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED certainly nails these three things: it's lightweight, has a flexible build, and comes with a long-lasting battery, even with the LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. There's a lot to love about the design, from the high-res 24-bit/48 kHz support on PC to the microphone that delivers close to broadcast quality sound, making it suitable for content creation and jumping into a group chat. However, there is a weird sense of déj? vu with the new A20X, as it feels more like an alternate version of the recently reviewed Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset than a cut-down Astro A50X.

Specifications & Close Up

20 20

VIEW GALLERY - 20 IMAGES

Item Details Product Name Logitech G Astro A20 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset Product Type Wireless Gaming Headset Interface LIGHTSPEED wireless via USB, Bluetooth 5.3, USB wired Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS Drivers 40mm Biocellulose PRO-G Audio Drivers Headphones Frequency Response 20 - 20,000 Hz Impedance 36 Ohm Microphone Type Boom, Omni Microphone Frequency Response 70 - 20,000 Hz PLAYSYNC Base Capabilities 2 x up to 24 bit/48 kHz (PC) or up to 16 bit/48 kHz (console) Surround Yes, External Weight 290 grams Lighting LIGHTSYNC RGB Battery Life Up to 40 Hours (Lighting), Up to 90 Hours (No Lighting) What's In The Box A20 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, Detachable boom mic, PLAYSYNC BASE, Additional head strap, 2x 1.8m USB-C to USB-A cable, User documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design & Software Support

Design

The Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset reminds us of the Logitech G522 headset because its physical design is virtually identical, from shape to fit to weight. Even the default tuning of the 40mm PRO-G drivers sounds more or less the same, as does the high-quality 48 kHz microphone. This isn't a bad thing, as the Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED received a positive review, earned an award, and impressed us when we put it through its paces a couple of months back.

20 20

The similarities, especially regarding the overall shape, are surprising because the new Astro A20X ditches the boxy and unique look of past Astro headsets (and the latest A50X) to adopt the physical design of the non-Astro Logitech G lineup. Again, this isn't a deal-breaker, as the flexible and durable plastic construction, combined with the floating headband and fabric cushion design, ensures comfort, and the Astro A20X is lightweight. The only real difference between the Astro A20X and G522 design is that the Astro uses a red color scheme for the headband fabric and lighting. Put it this way, you can plug in the identical-looking microphone from the G522 and get the same chat performance.

Further Headsets Reading – Our Latest Reviews

The big difference between the Logitech G522 and the new Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED comes down to the Astro A20X's streamlined PLAYSYNC AUDIO capabilities. The solution here is less involved (and less cumbersome) than the HDMI switching features of the Astro A50X's hub, which allows you to connect two gaming devices over USB to a small hub for low-latency wireless and seamless switching. Whether it's a PC and PS5 or a Switch and Xbox combo, it's super handy for those with more than one gaming device because all you need to do is hit the dedicated PLAYSYNC button on the right earcup to make the switch, or switch back.

20 20

In addition to this, the Astro A20X has tri-mode connectivity support that allows you to connect it to Bluetooth devices and smartphones, so you've got access to Logitech's G Hub software for on-the-fly customization. This is important and welcome because, like the G522, the out-of-the-box tuning for the Astro A20X sounds decent when paired with shooter or combat-heavy action games, but it lacks mid-range detail and snappier low-end punchiness for everything else. With a bit of tuning, the Astro A20X headset's sound profile and immersive capabilities go from good to fantastic. However, we're surprised that Logitech relies on user-created presets to achieve this more natural and realistic sound.

Software Support

Like the most recent Logitech G wireless gaming headsets, you've got two options for customization: using the company's dedicated G Hub software on PC or the mobile version that's available for iOS and Android devices. The latter is perfect for those who will pair the Astro 20X with their gaming consoles first, with both offering similar capabilities. G Hub features one of the best overall UI designs for peripheral customization, with a clean and easy-to-use layout. You've also got detailed information for the device, with explanations for every customizable feature and a visual breakdown of the headset's on-board controls for reference.

As with all gaming headsets, the main feature is the ability to customize the sound. You can do this by choosing one of the basic out-of-the-box presets, browsing through community presets, or tinkering with a simple or advanced version of the equalizer. The latter is the way to go as it offers a more dynamic frequency curve, allowing you to adjust the Logitech Astro A20X's sound for everything from gaming to music, movies, or simply streaming on YouTube. It's a good thing the EQ is decent, as the default tuning and presets like 'Gaming' or 'Media' for the Astro A20X are pretty limited in their use cases.

You've also got a separate section for adjusting the sound of the microphone, which is powered by Logitech's Blue technology. Here, the Default and Broadcaster presets are both fantastic for delivering the sort of depth and detail you'd expect from a dedicated microphone. There's also a separate 'Sampler' section, a fun (if gimmicky) addition that acts as a sort of soundboard to play clips or sound effects for both you and whoever's on the other end of your microphone. Rounding out the customization options, you've got lighting settings that you can tinker with and sync with Windows, as well as general settings for things like sidetone, audio balance, and battery settings. On the battery front, there's a handy 'Battery Protection Mode' that limits the charge to 80% to extend the battery's longevity.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

As mentioned a couple of times so far, the default tuning or sound profile of the Logitech Astro A20X delivers low-end detail and crisp highs that feel optimized for action-heavy gaming content. When listening to music or playing something with a more cinematic presentation that includes voice, effects, and music, it does fall short. As do the curated presets provided by Logitech. The good news is that you can tinker with the EQ or use a community preset that improves the overall sound. This preset enhances the low-end and mid-range response while also elevating the highs by boosting some of the high-end and reducing harsher frequencies.

20 20

However, for this review, we decided to play Battlefield 6 using the default sound profile, which works well at amplifying the game's fantastic sound design. There's also excellent channel separation, and with the crisp highs, you can easily pinpoint directional sound effects (including the game's impressive destruction) with ease. However, with a custom EQ and switching over to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Cyberpunk 2077, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the rich detail and sound of the mid-range Logitech Astro A20X confirm its hidden potential and the sheer quality of audio it offers. Here, detail like music and voice acting sounds more natural, with deep low-end, and detailed (and less harsh) high-end frequencies.

This also applies to music, where a custom EQ can transform an underwhelming response into something that sounds great for the price, making the headset worth using purely for music. In addition to great sound, the Logitech Astro A20X offers excellent battery life, providing up to 90 hours without lighting and around 40 hours with lighting.

Microphone Quality

The chat and microphone quality of the Logitech Astro A20X is impressive for a mid-range and versatile wireless gaming headset. When using the custom Broadcaster presets, you can achieve a believable and rich sound that is readily usable for content creation or even streaming. The recording here uses the default out-of-the-box tuning for the microphone, which has high-resolution 48 kHz capabilities. The only issue we found with the microphone the first time we jumped into a Discord chat was that the overall volume was a bit soft and needed some gain.

Final Thoughts

The Logitech Astro A20X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is an impressive and versatile mid-range audio solution. It excels thanks to its wireless receiver, which acts as a hub for seamlessly switching between two audio sources. Although tinkering with the EQ is required to get the best sound, the device, when paired with its lightweight and comfortable build, broadcast-quality microphone, and long-lasting battery with or without lighting, delivers another worthwhile entry in the long-running Astro series.

20 20

However, with a physical design and hardware that are more or less identical to the Logitech G522 headset released earlier this year, some of the Astro identity has been lost with the latest A20X release. That said, the G522 is a great headset to use as a template, so ultimately the selling point here is the PLAYSYNC USB audio hub for those who do their gaming on more than one device.