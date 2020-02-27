Astro A40 TR Gaming Headset + MixAmp Pro Review

Astro brings a new meaning to the term "premium gaming headset" with the Astro A40 TR wired gaming headset and MixAmp Pro. Let's take a close look.

Introduction

Today we are looking at a premium level gaming headset, the Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro. We will be running it through its paces to see if the $250 price tag is worth it. We will also be seeing if it's worth it for you to just pick up the A40's by themselves, or if the MixAmp Pro is worth a further $150.

The Astro A40's are marketed towards premium level gamers that are looking to drop some significant cash on a gaming headset, and with Astro's being a big name in the gaming headset industry, we are going to see if they live up to that.

In this review, I will be discussing the headset's performance with audio, comfort, provided software, flaws, design, microphone, and more. I will also be providing my thoughts on my gaming experience I had with the headset with/without MixAmp Pro with over 30 hours of solid gaming.

So, let's jump right into it!