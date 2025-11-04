Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset Review - Affordable Audio for PS5 Gamers

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 83% Our Verdict The new officially licensed Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset for PlayStation is something of a rarity. An affordable $60 gaming headset that delivers impressive sound and is comfortable to wear for hours. Sure, it's wired-only, but this is a headset all about getting you immersed in games. Pros Immersive, booming sound tuned for gaming

Comfortable and lightweight

Pairs well with the PS5's Tempest 3D Audio

PlayStation-inspired design

Affordable price point Cons Wired only, and PC support is limited

Serviceable microphone and chat quality

Sound profile isn't ideal for music Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $59.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $79.98 CAD Buy at Amazon for £49.95

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

As with anything audio and gaming, it's hard to find decent quality sound and voice capabilities at a budget price point. Part of this comes down to the fact that high-quality drivers, speakers, microphones, and audio hardware don't depreciate in value or even become cheap to manufacture. However, for headsets in the highly competitive and affordable $50-$100 price range, there's a smart way to achieve this: focusing on what matters most - sound quality and comfort. For the price, the new Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset, designed primarily for the PlayStation 5, delivers truly immersive audio thanks to Sony's Tempest 3D Audio technology paired with impressive drivers. And it's the sort of headset you can wear for hours, while looking stylish, too.

Turtle Beach's Atlas 200 Headset has a fairly impressive design. It aims to blend the comfort and style of the company's premium wireless Atlas offerings into a more affordable wired package, featuring the company's high-quality, tuned-for-gaming 50mm Nanoclear Drivers. Although there's a PC version, which includes a USB adapter and DAC for greater software support (and it costs a little more), the 3.5mm-only version reviewed here is the company's first officially licensed PlayStation headset. And yes, it's wired only.

Available in Black and Blue, as well as the White and Blue model you see here, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 carries the attractive price tag of only $60. You might think that not being wireless would be like stepping back in time, but it's still a viable option in the console space - and the right compromise to make to achieve this price point with this level of sound quality. But also, wired audio is a little different in the console space. When it comes to plugging in the headset to the 3.5mm port found on the underside of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, with the controller itself being wireless, you don't really get the sense that you're tethered to the console in the same way you would with a wired headset connected to a PC gaming rig.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset Product Type Wired Gaming Headset Interface 3.5mm (length: 1.2m) Compatibility PS4, PS5, 3.5mm devices Drivers 50mm Nanoclear Drivers Headphones Frequency Response 20 - 20,000 Hz Impedance 36 Ohm Microphone Type Uni-Directional, Flip-to-Mute Surround Tempest 3D Audio (PS5) Weight 280 grams Lighting No What's In The Box Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset, Quick Start Guide

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design & Software Support

Design

As a 3.5mm wired headset with audio and chat capabilities, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 will work with any gaming device with a 3.5mm port, including Xbox consoles and controllers. Although not designed for PC, the easiest way to get the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset working when connected to a desktop or laptop gaming rig is to plug the headset into either an Xbox or PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, and you're good to go. With that out of the way, the focus of this review will be on using the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 with the PlayStation 5 console for gaming, which makes sense the moment you lay eyes on the PlayStation-inspired design that blends the two-tone white and blue color profile of the PS5, with the PlayStation logo adorning the fabric Velcro-attached adjustable headband.

Weighing in at a lightweight 280 grams, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is exceptionally comfortable for a headset in this price range. This is due to a number of things, including the large circular earcups that include both memory foam and Turtle Beach's ProSpecs dual-foam technology for those who wear glasses, flexible materials that reduce the feeling of pressure, and the adjustable headband that consists of an interesting use of netting for that 'floating headband' look that also alleviates some of the downward pressure on the top of your head.

Now, there are some shortcomings or concessions to keep the price down. When it comes to the materials, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 feels more like a $100 headset than a $200 or $300 one. The plastic on the earcups themselves feels on the cheaper side, as does the flip-to-mute microphone (and chat quality). Plus, the 3.5mm cable is hardwired to the headset, and you've only got a single on-ear control for volume with no direct access to game/chat balance. That said, in Turtle Beach's defence (and the company has been creating headsets for decades), the comfort, again, is fantastic for the price, thanks to the high-quality cushions and foam. And it's durable too, with the ability to bend, twist, and retain its shape without any noticeable wear and tear.

This punching above its weight quality extends to the 50mm Nanoclear Drivers, which can be found in far more expensive offerings from the company. Although tuned for gaming with a focus on low-end oomph and high-end crispness, the overall sound quality makes the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 stand out as a fantastic value option for console gamers. The 3.5mm connection means you lose out on versatility, customization, and the sheer number of devices you'll be using it with. Still, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 comes alive when paired with a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, or an Xbox Series X console. Especially PlayStation 5, as Sony's impressive Tempest 3D Audio delivers impressive spatial separation with height, depth, and volume.

Software Support

As a wired 3.5mm headset, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset doesn't come with any official software support or even built-in presets, which means you are left to third-party apps for customization. When connected to a PC, making changes to the sound is simply a matter of using whatever post-processing or app-based equalizer you're used to, with the option to make use of spatial audio effects. When it comes to connecting the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset to the PlayStation 5, you've got the option to enable Tempest 3D Audio or use the headset in stereo mode, with no real in-depth tuning options. Ultimately, this means that you are mostly going to be left with the Turtle Beach Atlas 200's default tuning, which is optimized for cinematic action games.

Performance & Microphone Quality

Performance

When we say Turtle Beach's 50mm Nanoclear Drivers in the Atlas 200 are tuned for gaming, that basically means you're getting the sort of sound that emphasizes low-end oomph, crisp highs, and enough mid-range so that things like music and other elements come through clearly. And when paired with Sony's Tempest 3D Audio on the PlayStation 5, all of the various frequencies are given more room to breathe. In Assassin's Creed Shadows, you get a real sense of where objects are located within your immediate environment, which adds to the immersion you feel. Even though Tempest 3D Audio works with any headset you connect to the PS5, it excels here thanks to the impressive drivers and tuning.

That said, as expected, and for the price, the sound is nowhere near audiophile quality or comparable to headsets that cost exponentially more. However, you only really get a sense of this when listening to music, which highlights the headset's more movie or game-like tuning and its limitations in handling deep sub-bass frequencies, often resulting in a slightly muffled sound. In music, it drowns out mid-range detail, but when gaming, it adds oomph to things like explosions. For this review, we tested out a wide range of games on the PlayStation 5, with and without spatial audio. The list included the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War Ragnarok, Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2.

Now, these are all games with impressive sound design, musical scores, overall mixes, and editing. And with that, everything from feeling the crunch and movement of the weapons in God of War Ragnarok, to hearing the sights and sounds of New York as you're swinging through skyscrapers as Spider-Man, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is easily one of the best-value gaming headsets for the console. And with Tempest 3D Audio, you can also hear and pinpoint where all the sounds are coming from as Spider-Man. The one downside, or at least missing feature, of the overall sound is that the Atlas 200 is not tuned for competitive FPS titles and doesn't feature a mode for them. The low-end is too dominant, and the highs are too natural and cinematic, making it unlikely that you'll hear every footstep. Then again, competitive FPS audio presets generally sound bad and are only for those who play competitively and seriously.

Microphone Quality

Okay, so unlike the sound, the microphone and chat quality of the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is serviceable, pleasing, and pretty much what you'd expect at this price point. Basically, voices sound tinny or phone-like, but on the plus side, there's no background hiss or distortion as the small pop filter on the microphone does a decent job at keeping everything clear and level. To capture the microphone, we connected the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 and DualSense controller to a PC, and you can hear the audio above.

Final Thoughts

Now, on most days, we'd say that it's worth spending more than your budget on audio equipment, as sound is just as important as the images when it comes to being immersed in a game. It's refreshing that the Turtle Beach Atlas 200, when paired with a PlayStation 5, delivers fantastic sound for its $60 price point. Usually, you need to spend double this to get this level of sound quality and comfort in a gaming headset, so if you're a PlayStation or even Xbox gamer (well, as long as you don't mind wearing the PlayStation logo), the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 Headset is an easy choice.

There are downsides, and it's a wired only headset designed for this singular purpose. The microphone and chat quality are simply okay, and there's no immediate way to adjust the sound or mix without going into your console's settings. That said, for the most part, you won't even need to, as the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 is also one of the best value headsets for taking advantage of Sony's Tempest 3D Audio. And then again, there aren't too many $60 gaming headsets that you can comfortably wear for hours, with a closed fit that is both snug and great at passively blocking out background noise.