ASUSTOR Lockerstor 8 Eight-Bay NAS Review

Introduction

ASUSTOR finished out 2019 rather strong, releasing several new models carrying the new "Lockerstor" naming. I was fortunate enough to get my hands-on the eight-bay solution, so let's get right to it.

ASUSTOR, as of late, has gone away from the typical numbered model scheme nearly all NAS vendors have become accustomed to using, in favor of named platforms. This started with Nimbustor 2 and 4 last year and continues with Lockerstor 8 and 10 moving into 2020.

The two Lockerstor platforms use similar hardware based on Intel Denverton silicon. The eight-bay model in house takes advantage of the four-core Atom C3538 operating at 2.1GHz paired with a single 8GB stick of DDR4. Memory is upgradable via SO-DIMM to 32GB via 16GB sticks. Eight 3.5" bays are available and take advantage of SATA 6Gb/s connections and support both HDD and SSDs.

In addition, the Lockerstor offers two m.2 slots supporting both NVMe and SATA protocols for use as SSD cache. Maximum raw internal capacity of this unit is 128TB but can be doubled by using the AS6004U expansion unit to a peak of 256TB using 16TB drives.

External I/O includes dual 2.5Gbe as standard with 2x 10Gbe for those that need the additional throughput. We also have access to two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports Expansion and backup.

MSRP of the Eight-Bay Lockerstor 8 comes in at $999.99 with a three-year warranty.