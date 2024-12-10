Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review

Antec's new FLUX Pro full-tower computer case impresses with its wood accent trim and impressive features. Join us as we take a close look at it.

Tasteful wood accenting on the front mesh panel

Dual CPU/GPU temperature display

Excellent cable management

Includes a plethora of accessories Cons Lack of BTF/Reverse motherboard support

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Antec is jumping on the bandwagon with the wood accent trim with the FLUX Pro full-tower case, which they sent over for us to look at. The black model's MSRP is $219.99, while the white model fetches an additional $5.

The FLUX Pro offers a full mesh front panel with three 140mm PWM fans, pulling fresh air to all components. Inside are three more PWM fans, a single 140mm on the back wall as exhaust, while two additional 120mm reverse blade PWM fans pull air from the PSU compartment, directing airflow directly at the GPU.

A quick look at the Antec FLUX

So, is this Antec's new claim to fame? Let's dive in and find out!

Item Details Model Antec FLUX Pro Form Factor EATX Full Tower Dimensions 530mm x 245mm x 545mm Weight (without/with package) 13.6 kg / 16.65 kg | 29.98 lb / 36.71 lb Materials Steel, Plastic, Glass, Wood Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Cooling Compatibility Front: 3x 120mm or 3x 140mm or 240mm radiator or 280mm radiator or 360mm radiator or 420mm radiator | Top: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm or 240mm radiator or 280mm radiator or 360mm radiator or 420mm radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm or 1x 140mm | PSU Cover : 3 x 120mm fan Drive bay internal 6 total | 4 3.5"" + 2 or 6 2.5"" SSD Pre-Installed Fans Front: 3x 140mm PWM Tranquil fans pre-installed | Rear: 1x 140mm PWM Tranquil fan pre-installed | PSU Shroud: 2x 120mm P12R PWM reverse fans CPU cooler height (max.) 190mm VGA card length (max.) 455mm Warranty 2 years

Packaging

Antec has packaged the FLUX Pro in a traditional brown cardboard box. On the outside, there is a picture of the case along with its color.

The rear of the packaging shows a blown-out image of the FLUX Pro with a few notable features. Antec wants you to know about the 90-degree PSU mount, removable cooling bracket on the PSU shroud, vertically adjustable front cooling bracket, and lastly, the CPU/GPU Dual Temperature display.

Once we open the packaging, we are greeted with a large accessory box containing the user manual, toolbox, and other contents. We will look at this more later.

Inspecting the shipping materials used to keep the FLUX Pro safe during transit, I found a clear plastic bag to keep debris away and open-cell foam end pieces with cardboard bracing. It's very nice to see all the attention to detail here.

Outside the Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Case

With all the shipping materials removed, we can now see the FLUX Pro in full detail. Measuring 530x245x645mm, the FLUX Pro is technically a full-tower in the form factor department.

The front of the FLUX Pro is fully meshed out with less fine mesh, thus significantly improving airflow. The tempered glass side panel is 4mm thick but does not go all the way down.

The front of the FLUX Pro has four pieces of premium wood, walnut to be exact. Antex boasts that this design should be able to integrate seamlessly into your home design.

The back side panel is meshed out to allow additional air intake from the PSU basement.

The top is also meshed out, and it has a square power button, a smaller square reset button, a combo mic/headphone 3.5mm jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C Gen 10Gbps port, and a Temp Display button.

The rear of the FLUX Pro is where things get more interesting. Still armed with a traditional E-ATX layout, Antec has redesigned the mounting position of the PSU. Fan support at the rear has either 120 or 140mm fan support.

This bracket, dubbed iShift, is only held in place with two captive thumbscrews. It has a power extension that allows the PSU to be installed 90 degrees to the right side, making all the cable connections facing the rear side panel.

The exterior of the FLUX Pro is rounded out by the undercarriage, which has four large stable feet with rubber dampeners. A full-length dust filter is also present, accessible via the front for easy cleaning.

Inside the Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Case

Moving to the inside, we have a large area to work in and fill up with hardware. Water cooling support is provided for up to a 420/360mm radiator in the front and on top, while only a 360mm radiator is supported on top of the power supply shroud. An additional 240mm radiator can be installed in the bottom if desired. GPU length up to 455mm is supported, while the max CPU cooler height is 190mm.

To the right side of the PSU shroud, which quickly lifts up and out of the way, is a small display panel for CPU and GPU temperatures. Antec's iUnity software must be installed for this display to function. The front fan mount, roof, and PSU shrouds all have removable fan brackets, making installing radiators much easier.

21 21

21 21

21 21

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Looking at the final build of the FLUX Pro, there is obviously a lot of attention to detail with cable management. Cable ties are plentiful, and there are several points of contact.

I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test Antec's FLUX Pro full-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. For the test GPU, Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility. The three 140mm Tranquil fans provided excellent air intake in stock configuration. For exhaust, triple 120mm Mobius fans mounted on the Cooler Master PL360 Flux, which was mounted to the roof, along with an additional Antec 140mm Tranquil fan mounted in the rear fan location, provided about equal air exhaust as air intake, making for a neutral pressure situation.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 62C but averaged 54C while maintaining a boost clock of 4.3GHz. The Zotac RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 77.2C but averaged 75.1C. Overall, I am thrilled with the system component temperatures.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 25 hours; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.60.0, and CPU-Z 2.10.0.x64.

So, wrapping this review up on Antec's FLUX Pro full-tower ATX case, I found everything excellent. The cooling performance was phenomenal while still being quiet enough. Aesthetics-wise, the FLUX Pro checks all the wood boxes as well as being a traditional black PC box. Also, in the aesthetics department, the temperature LCD screen is pretty informative, being able to cycle through CPU and GPU temperatures; the only caveat is that the button that controls it is with the rest of the front I/O, though it would have been nice to have the button close to the LCD itself.

It comes in with an MSRP of $219.99, which might seem a tad bit high to some; however, the Antec FLUX Pro is currently on sale at Newegg for $179.99 even so the price is very justified when factoring in the cost of the included 140mm fans, 120mm fans, ARGB/Fan controller, and the temperature LCD screen. If you are getting some chunky hardware or even just looking at a great case to water cool in, the Antec FLUX Pro has a lot of great things going for it to be your next case.