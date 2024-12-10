All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Cases, Cooling & PSU
Full-Tower Cases

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review

Antec's new FLUX Pro full-tower computer case impresses with its wood accent trim and impressive features. Join us as we take a close look at it.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis
Hardware Editor
Published
Manufactured by Antec with an MSRP of $219.99
6 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 91%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Antec really has outdone themselves with the FLUX Pro. Having great water cooling support as well as great airflow, the FLUX Pro will definitely be able to suit your needs!

Pros

  • Four 140mm and two reverse 120mm fans with ARGB/fan controller
  • Tasteful wood accenting on the front mesh panel
  • Dual CPU/GPU temperature display
  • Excellent cable management
  • Includes a plethora of accessories

Cons

  • Lack of BTF/Reverse motherboard support
  • An inverted motherboard feature would have been nice

Should you buy it?

Buy at Newegg for $179.99 USD
Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Antec is jumping on the bandwagon with the wood accent trim with the FLUX Pro full-tower case, which they sent over for us to look at. The black model's MSRP is $219.99, while the white model fetches an additional $5.

The FLUX Pro offers a full mesh front panel with three 140mm PWM fans, pulling fresh air to all components. Inside are three more PWM fans, a single 140mm on the back wall as exhaust, while two additional 120mm reverse blade PWM fans pull air from the PSU compartment, directing airflow directly at the GPU.

A quick look at the Antec FLUX

So, is this Antec's new claim to fame? Let's dive in and find out!

ItemDetails
ModelAntec FLUX Pro
Form FactorEATX Full Tower
Dimensions530mm x 245mm x 545mm
Weight (without/with package)13.6 kg / 16.65 kg | 29.98 lb / 36.71 lb
MaterialsSteel, Plastic, Glass, Wood
ColorBlack
Motherboard supportMini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX
Cooling Compatibility Front: 3x 120mm or 3x 140mm or 240mm radiator or 280mm radiator or 360mm radiator or 420mm radiator | Top: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm or 240mm radiator or 280mm radiator or 360mm radiator or 420mm radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm or 1x 140mm | PSU Cover : 3 x 120mm fan
Drive bay internal6 total | 4 3.5"" + 2 or 6 2.5"" SSD
Pre-Installed FansFront: 3x 140mm PWM Tranquil fans pre-installed | Rear: 1x 140mm PWM Tranquil fan pre-installed | PSU Shroud: 2x 120mm P12R PWM reverse fans
CPU cooler height (max.)190mm
VGA card length (max.)455mm
Warranty2 years
Photo of the Antec FLUX Pro
Packaging

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 1
21

Antec has packaged the FLUX Pro in a traditional brown cardboard box. On the outside, there is a picture of the case along with its color.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 2
21

The rear of the packaging shows a blown-out image of the FLUX Pro with a few notable features. Antec wants you to know about the 90-degree PSU mount, removable cooling bracket on the PSU shroud, vertically adjustable front cooling bracket, and lastly, the CPU/GPU Dual Temperature display.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 3
21

Once we open the packaging, we are greeted with a large accessory box containing the user manual, toolbox, and other contents. We will look at this more later.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 4
21

Inspecting the shipping materials used to keep the FLUX Pro safe during transit, I found a clear plastic bag to keep debris away and open-cell foam end pieces with cardboard bracing. It's very nice to see all the attention to detail here.

Outside the Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Case

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 5
21

With all the shipping materials removed, we can now see the FLUX Pro in full detail. Measuring 530x245x645mm, the FLUX Pro is technically a full-tower in the form factor department.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 6
21

The front of the FLUX Pro is fully meshed out with less fine mesh, thus significantly improving airflow. The tempered glass side panel is 4mm thick but does not go all the way down.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 7
21

The front of the FLUX Pro has four pieces of premium wood, walnut to be exact. Antex boasts that this design should be able to integrate seamlessly into your home design.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 8
21

The back side panel is meshed out to allow additional air intake from the PSU basement.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 9
21

The top is also meshed out, and it has a square power button, a smaller square reset button, a combo mic/headphone 3.5mm jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C Gen 10Gbps port, and a Temp Display button.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 10
21

The rear of the FLUX Pro is where things get more interesting. Still armed with a traditional E-ATX layout, Antec has redesigned the mounting position of the PSU. Fan support at the rear has either 120 or 140mm fan support.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 11
21

This bracket, dubbed iShift, is only held in place with two captive thumbscrews. It has a power extension that allows the PSU to be installed 90 degrees to the right side, making all the cable connections facing the rear side panel.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 12
21

The exterior of the FLUX Pro is rounded out by the undercarriage, which has four large stable feet with rubber dampeners. A full-length dust filter is also present, accessible via the front for easy cleaning.

Inside the Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Case

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 13
21

Moving to the inside, we have a large area to work in and fill up with hardware. Water cooling support is provided for up to a 420/360mm radiator in the front and on top, while only a 360mm radiator is supported on top of the power supply shroud. An additional 240mm radiator can be installed in the bottom if desired. GPU length up to 455mm is supported, while the max CPU cooler height is 190mm.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 14
21

To the right side of the PSU shroud, which quickly lifts up and out of the way, is a small display panel for CPU and GPU temperatures. Antec's iUnity software must be installed for this display to function. The front fan mount, roof, and PSU shrouds all have removable fan brackets, making installing radiators much easier.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 15
21

Now, removing the rear side panel shows us the cable management options that Antec has laid out for us. A clear cable raceway with three Velcro tie-down points is clearly visible. Support for up to six HDD/SSDs is located on the side, motherboard tray, and basement. These HDD cages are modular in that they can be detached from the bottom plate and reoriented to a location right above the PSU shroud entirely.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 16
21

Antec even went as far as including an ARGB/Fan controller along with the four 140mm PWM Tranquil fans and the two reverse 120mm PWM fans on the PSU shroud. All are pre-wired, with the exception of the rear 140mm Tranquil PWM fan.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 17
21

Finally, we come to the accessory kit that is included. Complete with a tackle box of screws, two PSU shroud plates, a user manual, and a PSU installation guide. Antec even consists of a walnut wood sample to ensure the walnut wood matches your design motif.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

ItemDetails
MotherboardGIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Pro (Buy at Amazon)
CPUIntel Core i5-12600K (Buy at Amazon)
RAMCorsair Dominator Platinum 32GB DDR5-7200 (Buy at Amazon)
GPUZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity (Buy at Amazon)
DisplaySamsung Odyssey G9 Dual QHD 240Hz (Buy at Amazon)
SSDKingston Fury Renegade 1TB (Buy at Amazon)
PSUEnermax PlatiGemini 1200w 80 PLUS Platinum
CoolerCooler Master PL360 Flux (Buy at Amazon)
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit (Buy at Amazon)

Final Thoughts

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 18
21

Looking at the final build of the FLUX Pro, there is obviously a lot of attention to detail with cable management. Cable ties are plentiful, and there are several points of contact.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 19
21

I used the Intel Core i5 12600K on a Z690 AORUS Pro motherboard to test Antec's FLUX Pro full-tower case. For the memory, two DDR5 sticks of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB were run at DDR5-7200M/T. For the test GPU, Zotac's NVIDIA RTX3090 Trinity was run at stock power limits and clocks via MSI's Afterburner GPU Overclocking and Monitoring utility. The three 140mm Tranquil fans provided excellent air intake in stock configuration. For exhaust, triple 120mm Mobius fans mounted on the Cooler Master PL360 Flux, which was mounted to the roof, along with an additional Antec 140mm Tranquil fan mounted in the rear fan location, provided about equal air exhaust as air intake, making for a neutral pressure situation.

Temperatures for the 12600K rose to a max temperature of 62C but averaged 54C while maintaining a boost clock of 4.3GHz. The Zotac RTX3090 Trinity hit a maximum temperature of 77.2C but averaged 75.1C. Overall, I am thrilled with the system component temperatures.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v7.35.7000 for over 25 hours; the ambient temperature was 19C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.07-5515, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.60.0, and CPU-Z 2.10.0.x64.

Antec FLUX Pro Full Tower Chassis Review 20
21

So, wrapping this review up on Antec's FLUX Pro full-tower ATX case, I found everything excellent. The cooling performance was phenomenal while still being quiet enough. Aesthetics-wise, the FLUX Pro checks all the wood boxes as well as being a traditional black PC box. Also, in the aesthetics department, the temperature LCD screen is pretty informative, being able to cycle through CPU and GPU temperatures; the only caveat is that the button that controls it is with the rest of the front I/O, though it would have been nice to have the button close to the LCD itself.

It comes in with an MSRP of $219.99, which might seem a tad bit high to some; however, the Antec FLUX Pro is currently on sale at Newegg for $179.99 even so the price is very justified when factoring in the cost of the included 140mm fans, 120mm fans, ARGB/Fan controller, and the temperature LCD screen. If you are getting some chunky hardware or even just looking at a great case to water cool in, the Antec FLUX Pro has a lot of great things going for it to be your next case.

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

80%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

Antec really has outdone themselves with the FLUX Pro. Having great water cooling support as well as great airflow, the FLUX Pro will definitely be able to suit your needs!

Photo of the Antec FLUX Pro
