Govee x Pac-Man Gaming Pixel Light Review - Pixel Art Brought to Life for $139

Introduction

In the world of expensive OLED gaming monitors, sometimes it's nice to get back to the old retro days, and Govee has captured that feeling while adding a splash of modernity with the Govee Gaming Pixel Light.

Govee has collaborated with Bandai Namco to produce a Pac-Man edition of the Pixel Gaming Light, a compact, smart LED pixel-art display that is designed for gaming rooms, streaming setups, and desktop decoration. The Gaming Pixel Light is meant to provide a retro-style art piece to your home office, gaming setup, or even living room. Classic arcade displays inspire it and are ideal for playing looped 8-bit-style animations or GIFs.

Despite its retro nature, Govee has outfitted the Gaming Pixel Light with modern features, such as a companion app that lets users fully customize what the Gaming Pixel Light displays, down to the individual LED, and download community-created GIFs, animations, and more.

Specifications

Item Details Model H6631 Size 8.46 inch x 5.31 inch Resolution 1,664 pixels (52 x 32) Pixels Per Inch (PPI) LEDs Panel Type RGBIC LED matrix display panel Refresh Rate 30Hz AIGC Yes Scene Modes 150+ Music Modes 10+ Installation Methods Hanging, Tabletop Placement Control Methods Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT

Close-up

Design

The Gaming Pixel Light looks and feels like a premium decorative piece that is retro-style, but also modern. I can attribute this best-of-both-worlds feel to its slim rectangular design, matte frame with jagged edges, and brightly, evenly spaced LEDs that sit behind a diffusing front plate. Govee includes a tabletop stand with the Gaming Pixel Light, as well as a mounting bracket that allows the user to attach it to a wall for permanent placement.

The 52 x 32 model is approximately the size of a small tablet, measuring approximately 10 inches long, 6 inches tall, and a little less than an inch thick. With the included stand, the Gaming Pixel Light measures around 3.5 inches at its widest points. You should make sure there is enough space in your desired location before purchasing one.

The Gaming Pixel Light does not feature any bezels or USB ports; it has a very clean, minimal design language that focuses attention on the pixel content on display. On the back of the unit, users will find the power input port, along with ventilation cutouts for the built-in speakers, and the mounting holes for the screws.

Located on the top of the Gaming Pixel Light is a power switch that glows red and green depending on the power state, along with a volume, mode, and customized shortcut button. The default modes are quite impressive, but the Gaming Pixel Light is fully unlocked when it's paired to the Govee Home app, which provides almost unlimited levels of customization.

Keeping to the design, before we move on to the panel, Govee's 52 x 32 model provides 1,664 LEDs, and all are sitting beneath a diffusion front plate that makes each pixel appear crisp and highlights its square look. This diffusion layer can be visualized as a light frostiness that softens pixel edges and reduces the "hard dot" glare from each individual LED. The effect works really well, and I can't really imagine the device without it.

Panel Breakdown

At the heart of the Gaming Pixel Light is a 52 x 32 LED matrix arranged in a wide rectangular grid. Each LED is addressable, meaning it can be controlled individually via the Govee Home app. Users can jump into the app, pair with the Gaming Pixel Light, and begin customization of each individual pixel within 5 minutes. It's simply a matter of signing into the app and pairing to the Gaming Pixel Light over the same WiFi connection.

The independent color control enables users to produce smooth gradients of color across the entire display without them appearing patchy or washed out. The pixel spacing is also tight enough that animations maintain shape and clarity, yet still have that chunky, nostalgic "8-bit" aesthetic. An important component of maintaining that 8-bit aesthetic is the diffusion layer, which softens and blends the light from each pixel.

Without the diffusion layer, the light from each pixel would be extremely bright, as each LED would appear as a harsh, pinpoint diode. The diffusion layer helps eliminate light hotspots and makes bright colors appear richer and more consistent across the display. Furthermore, the diffusion layer assists in maintaining wide viewing angles, which means users can see a clear image of the animation, GIF, or image they are displaying at an angle from across a room.

Govee Home App

The Govee Home app is where you truly unlock the full potential of the Gaming Pixel Light. After downloading and pairing to the Gaming Pixel Light, users are immediately presented with a large selection of customization features, such as the ability to change the display to showcase time and weather based on their current location. Additionally, the Gaming Pixel Light can display NBA match info.

If statistics aren't what you are into, or you don't care for the time or weather, head on over to "Scene" where you can change the Gaming Pixel Light to display a scene based on several categories: Games, Funny Natural, Festival, Life, Animals, Sport, Art, Landmarks, and more. In each of these categories are fun GIFs that have been designed around the Gaming Pixel Light, meaning they will display correctly and maintain a very retro-style appearance.

The Gaming Pixel Light can also change its LEDs based on the music it hears. Through its microphone, it can listen to music being played over speakers in a room and then change the LEDs it displays in abstract or animation modes. There is also "Share Space," which is where you can download custom designs from the community. Within this part of the app, users can browse through the many designs that have been uploaded by presumably other owners of the Gaming Pixel Light.

Notably, some of these designs are poorly calibrated for the Gaming Pixel Light, leading to severe blurring in the final image. It's still possible to make out what the image is, but its clarity is nowhere near that of an animation already in 8-bit. The app also lets users upload their own photos to convert to 8-bit format.

However, I don't believe this feature works very well due to the blurring effect that I outlined previously. There are simply too many pixels in the photo, and when it's stretched over the limited number of pixels on the Gaming Pixel Light, a smear effect occurs. If there is a specific image you want to upload to the Gaming Pixel Light, I would recommend running it through an AI image generator and asking it to convert it to an 8-bit style.

Speaking of AI, the Govee Home app comes with built-in AI. Users can query the AI called "Lighting Bot" and ask it to generate an image of whatever they desire through natural language. I asked it to create a watermelon, which you can then immediately showcase on the Gaming Pixel Light, even over your uploaded image. In addition to these features, the Govee Home app can also turn the Gaming Pixel Light into a timer and alarm clock.

Final Thoughts

The Gaming Pixel Light Pac-Man edition is a fantastic accessory for any gaming room, especially if you are looking for something to add a little visual flair to your PC/gaming setup.

I believe it would make a fantastic present for a fellow gamer, especially one who is already into retro-style gaming accessories or titles, as they can display their favorite characters on their new display. Additionally, even if they aren't into retro games, the Gaming Pixel Light can simply be a customizable alarm clock. Gaming Pixel Light for $89.99 on its website.