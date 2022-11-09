Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm Review: The BFF For Your MAGNUS Desk

Secretlab designed the MAGNUS Monitor arm exclusively for its Secretlab MAGNUS, fitting absolutely perfectly into the cable tray opening of the desk.

Introduction

Secretlab took gaming desks to the next level with the introduction of the new MAGNUS Pro XL sit-to-stand metal desk, and while the desk is game-changing on its own, there were some accessories the company unleashed at the same time.

One of those is the new Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm which was built exclusively for the MAGNUS desk, supporting up to a large 34-inch UltraWide monitor. I've been using the monitor arm for the last month or so, with monitors ranging from 27-inch through to a 32-inch gaming monitor, but then on the tail end of this review a larger 34-inch panel arrived so on it went to the Secretlab MANGUS Monitor Arm it goes.

The desk itself is an amazing product and has been part of my life since the day I opened it, but the new MAGNUS Monitor Arm is a wicked extension of that. I hadn't used monitor arms much until last year, but now I am surrounded by them here in my lab. I've actually got 4 monitors on mounts now, with the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm being an absolute treat to use.

It's an absolute must-have for Secretlab MAGNUS gaming desk owners, while the company also has a dual monitor arm in the MAGNUS if you're a power user with multiple monitors. The single Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm is impressive on its own, so if you've purchased (or plan to) the MAGNUS Metal Desk... this is a must-have purchase alongside it.

Secretlab is selling the MAGNUS Monitor Arm for $149, while you can get the Dual Monitor Arm for $249 but they have an ETA of January 19, 2023... so you'll be waiting for a couple of months, if not more.

Detailed Look

Secretlab keeps the packaging nice and clean, just like the rest of its family of products... with the MAGNUS Monitor Arm arriving in a great-looking box with everything inside to take your monitor off the desk, freeing up valuable room for everything else.

Inside, you've got the Secretlab MAGNUS Single Monitor Arm tool kit, which also includes extended VESA screws that some monitors will require (or else they simply won't be capable of getting mounted, the extended VESA screws are great to see in the package by default).

Secretlab designed the MAGNUS Monitor Arm exclusively for the Secretlab MAGNUS desk, fitting perfectly into the cable tray opening with a specially machined base clamp that lets you open the rear-hinged cover and not have your monitor thrown to the ground.

The included tool kit has you installing the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm in a few minutes, with all adjustments to the monitor arm taking less time.

The powder-coated aluminum construction is gorgeous in the flesh, pictures just don't do it justice. It also feels great to the touch, if that matters to you.

The "quick release" button on the back is awesome, just don't have this bad boy upside down when you're taking your monitor off.

Purely designed for the Secretlab MAGNUS gaming desk.

You've got some magnetic cable management attachments that you can magnetically connect to the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm, continuing the magic of magnets that Secretlab has leaned on (oh-so-well, I might add).

Installation, Specs, Marketing

Features:

Designed exclusively for the Secretlab MAGNUS. Fits perfectly into the cable tray opening with a specially machined base clamp that works seamlessly with the rear hinged cover.

Easy installation with top screw mount. Find your ideal position with a premium tensile spring mechanism that supports the full range of tilt, swivel and rotation adjustments.

Built-in channels make cable routing easy. Magnetic cable guides snap on and off, so you can hide all your cords from view.

Free up close to 100% space on your desk, so you have even more room to do so much more.

Full powder-coated aluminum construction. Choose from single or dual arms to fit your setup.

Specifications:

Full aluminum construction

C-clamp mount

VESA MIS-D compatible (hole pattern: 75mm x 75mm or 100mm x 100mm)

Max. screen size: 34" monitor on each arm

Min. weight: 2kg per arm

Max. weight: 8kg per arm

Max interface recessed: 10mm (spacers provided)

Tilt range: +90�/-90�

Screen swivel range: +90�/-90�

Screen rotation range: +90�/-90�

Height Adjustment Range: 295mm

Extended Arm Reach: 515.7mm

Test System Specs

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

The BFF for your Secretlab MAGNUS metal gaming desk : It seriously is the best friend for your Secretlab MAGNUS metal gaming desk experience, it will be something you buy where weeks or months later you'll say to yourself "why didn't I do this sooner?" and you'll be right.

Not expensive : At just $149 for the single monitor arm and $249 for the dual monitor arm, it's not going to be another $300-$500+ expense after you've plonked down those Benjamins for your Secretlab MAGNUS desk.

Secretlab style and design: I wouldn't expect anything less from Secretlab, as they continue to evolve into an Apple-like company for PC gaming and accessories.

Super easy to install, and customize : It only takes a few minutes to get the monitor arm onto your desk and up and running, and even less time when you need to tweak it. Depending on the monitor size and weight, you'll want to adjust and move it around in different situations: working, gaming, watching a movie... it's all ezy-peezy on the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm.

Magnetic goodness for cable management : Seriously, going magnetic is the best thing Secretlab did.

You'll have more room on your desk for activities: Yep! More room for activities on your desk once you've moved your monitor onto the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm. If you've got a big stand or base for your monitor, putting it onto a stand will be the best thing you've ever done. You'll be amazed by how much more room you'll have on your desk.

What's Not

You'll have to wait until January 2023: Unfortunately you'll be waiting until January 2023, which is about 8 weeks from now (at the time of writing).

Final Thoughts

Secretlab is really filling out its ecosystem of products in a very Apple-like manner, where its new MAGNUS Pro metal desk is an absolute treasure to use, but every gamer has a monitor... and every monitor needs a mount. S of you've got a VESA-capable monitor and you are looking at (or have already) purchased the MAGNUS metal desk, grab yourself the MAGNUS Monitor Arm.

In typical Secretlab fashion, there are so many tiny little things that make this yet another "one of those Secretlab products". From the start, the packaging is beautiful... right through to the installation itself is a breeze. Secretlab wants you to get its new MAGNUS Monitor Arm onto your desk quick smart, and you can feel it. It takes minutes to install, and less time to customize.

I was using many different monitors on the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm for the review, and it handled all of them -- ranging from 27 inches to 34 inches -- without a problem. The included tool kit gives you some extended VESA screws as some of the monitors that you will use with the monitor need the extended VESA screws, namely the ASUS ROG Strix XG32UQ. I'm using that monitor right now as I type, with the extended VESA screws coming in handy, big time.

The monitor arm fits absolutely beautifully into the cable tray opening on the Secretlab MAGNUS metal desk, with a specially machined base clamp that works perfectly with the rear-hinged cover. The built-in channels on the MAGNUS Monitor Arm are a stroke of genius, with Secretlab cleverly using magnetics to keep your cables hiding away in the monitor arm.

Secretlab definitely has to send me over the MAGNUS Dual Monitor Arm, but I think it would be ideal to have two identical monitors to use on it... so if you have two identical monitors that aren't huge... the Dual Monitor Arm is going to be the best present you can buy for your Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk.

Secretlab's awesome MAGNUS Monitor Arm is a must-have purchase for any Secretlab MAGNUS desk owner. You'd almost be silly to buy the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro metal sit-to-stand desk and NOT buy the accompanying MAGNUS Monitor Arm. Doubly-so if you don't own a monitor arm yet.

In the words of McCain's frozen chips: Ah, Secretlab, you've done it again!