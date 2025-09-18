GOOVIS G3 MAX 3D HMD Review - Experience an IMAX-like Cinema in Your Living Room

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 93% Our Verdict The GOOVIS G3 Max is a head-mounted display with exceptional visual clarity, and aimed directly at consumers passionate about cinema. The G3 Max is capable of True 3D playback, and brings an IMAX-like cinema experience to your living room. Pros Exceptional visual clarity

Immersive field of view and optics

True 3D playback and custom optical adjustments

Portable, flexible, and comfortable

Phenomenal display quality and competitive pricing Cons Terrible built-in audio quality

Bulky design

Scarce 5K content

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

If you are a cinema fan, you're familiar with the joys of IMAX picture quality. But what if I told you it's possible to bring that level of detail to your living room without renovating your entire house into a movie theatre? Introducing the GOOVIS G3 MAX, a wearable IMAX-level cinema experience that not only works in your living room, but anywhere you like.

The GOOVIS G3 MAX, which will be referred to as the G3 MAX for the remainder of this review, is a cutting-edge head-mounted display designed for a first-class cinema experience. The wearable weighs just 300 grams and features dual 2.5K (2560 x 1440p) Sony Micro-OLED panels (one for each eye), a stunning 65-degree field of view, meaning users get to experience a 1000-inch IMAX-style screen right in front of their eyes. If you are a glasses user, don't worry, the G3 MAX has an inter-pupillary distance between 58mm and 74mm, making it accessible for most glasses wearers.

Furthermore, the G3 MAX is capable of 4K input, Blu-ray 3D formats, and has refresh rates of up to 120Hz, making it even accessible for gamers. There is also the included battery pack, which provides up to three hours of use. Lastly, all of this goodness connects seamlessly to PCs and game consoles, smartphones, Blu-ray players, or any other device that supports a USB-C or HDMI connection. Think of the G3 MAX as a normal display, but instead it's a cinema experience.

The base G3 MAX is priced at $1,099, and while pricey, it's less than half the price of the Apple Vision Pro, which is the only headset that is going to come close in terms of providing a cinema-like experience.

Specifications

Feature Details Display Dual 2560 x 1440 Micro-OLED (per eye), ~3528 PPI, 46 PPD, up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, 0.01ms response time Field of View 65° mimics scale of IMAX Optics 6-element ASPH lens, edge-to-edge clarity Color & Contrast 95% DCI-P3 gamut, dynamic contrast up to 100,000:1 Refresh Rate & Response Up to 120 Hz, ~0.01 ms response 3D Support Blu-ray 3D, SBS & frame-packed, no glasses required Adjustments Diopter +2.0D to -7.0 D, IPD 58-74 mm Compatibility & Inputs USB-C, HDMI adapter; supports PC, consoles, phones, Blu-ray Audio Built-in speakers, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth Power & Battery External battery ~3 hours runtime (with Android dongle) Weight & Comfort 300 g, flip-up visor, removable mask, gravity-balanced Price US $1,099 (base kit)

Close-up

Design

When I was first asked if I was interested in the G3 MAX, I thought it was a Virtual Reality headset, but that is not what this product is at all. It has no VR capabilities, and as previously mentioned, it should be considered a typical display, such as a gaming monitor, but instead of viewing it on your desk, you wear it on your face.

Since the G3 MAX doesn't carry any of the components to produce a VR experience, it maintains a light total weight of just 300 grams, making it ideal for long viewing sessions without any noticeable strain. Wearing the G3 MAX feels closer to wearing heavier ski goggles, and the form factor is actually closer to ski goggles than a larger, bulky VR headset. As for the build quality, the device itself is constructed of hard plastic that feels quite strong in the hand. I also didn't find any obvious points of critical failure.

GOOVIS informed me that comfort is at the core of its design, with the G3 MAX using a gravity-balanced head strap that is designed to distribute the pressure evenly across the wearer's forehead and head. This is achieved with the removable soft silicone face mask that sits on and around the eye sockets, blocking out any outside light, and the head strap.

Upon first use, I noticed the weight of the G3 MAX was still quite front-forward, and that the head strap provided wasn't the comfiest for my head, especially when lying down. However, I swapped out the plastic head strap for the provided fabric headband, which made the device feel more balanced and usable when lying down.

Moving back to the headset itself, within the device are six-element aspheric lenses, which create the impeccable image quality. This design is very impressive, especially after using the device and then holding it in your hand to view the lenses themselves. It's hard to imagine how a 1000-inch OLED screen is within a device that fits within the palm of your hand.

On either side of the G3 MAX, there are knobs that can be rotated. These knobs adjust the image clarity and are designed to compensate for users with shortsightedness or farsightedness. They feel great to rotate and are very easy to use. To also assist users in getting the clearest image possible, GOOVIS has placed two slidable tabs directly underneath the lenses on the outside of the device. Users can slide these to match their eye width, which also helps with providing a clear image.

On top of the G3 MAX, we have some accessibility options, such as the volume up/down buttons, brightness up/down buttons, a 3D mode button, and a USB-C port. On the right-hand side of the device is another USB-C port, which is for a connection to a device such as a PC, and on the left-hand side of the headset is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For users who want to quickly view their surroundings, such as when someone tries to get their attention during a movie, the G3 MAX features a hinge that allows users to flip up the headset quickly.

Ultimately, the G3 MAX is an extremely well-built device that has been thought out and works as intended. It's simple, very easy to use, and incorporates all of the nice features in a stylish, futuristic headset.

Comfort & Setup

Initially, the G3 MAX seemed daunting to set up due to its numerous components, but after unpacking everything, it took less than 5 minutes to get it up and running, allowing me to start watching content. I tested the G3 MAX on my PC, which meant all I had to do was plug one side of the USB-C cable into the headset and the other into the provided HDMI adapter.

From here, I took an HDMI cable I already had at home, as the G3 MAX doesn't come with an included HDMI cable, and plugged the cable into the adapter, and then into my PC. My PC immediately recognized the G3 MAX as a normal display in Windows, and I proceeded to my NVIDIA control panel to change the resolution and framerate to the headset's maximum capabilities. That was it. Done. From here, I could simply open up any media and begin the viewing experience.

Once a piece of media began playing, I realized the G3 MAX requires some calibration with the tabs on the device's underside and the shortsighted/farsighted knobs on either side. This process takes less than 5 minutes to get the headset to the perfect levels for maximum clarity, and I found it's best to make these adjustments while looking at a bright piece of media. For me, I calibrated with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The same process can be repeated for any device, particularly a console. Instead of a console outputting to a TV via its HDMI cable, a user could simply take that same HDMI cord and plug it directly into the G3 MAX's adapter, and then their console will appear within the headset. What I loved about this setup is that there isn't any tedious software setup that comes with VR headsets, or a lengthy download/update process. It was quite literally plug-and-play, with a few minor calibration tweaks to get it right. That's it.

The comfort levels on the G3 MAX were at first not very good at all, but I believe I had the headset far too tight on my head, as it left an indent on my forehead. The reason for the excessive tightness was that I found light was bleeding in from below. However, I chalked this up to user error, as after I loosened the headset and swapped it for the fabric headstrap, the light bleed disappeared, and the headset was much more comfortable. However, there is a trade-off.

The fabric headset is more comfortable to wear than the plastic headstrap, but because it's fabric, it doesn't support the device as much, making it more front-heavy, and therefore more strenuous to use over longer periods of time. The plastic headstrap is far less comfortable, but due to its ridged nature, it distributes the weight of the headset more evenly across your head.

Unfortunately, GOOVIS was unable to provide the best of both worlds here. So what I decided to do was choose the fabric headstrap and, during long viewing sessions, opt for a chair where I could sit back quite far so the weight of the headset was pressing down on my face and not falling forward, which would eventually cause neck fatigue. Ideally, the G3 MAX is best used in a chair that can recline or has a deep back rest, or even better than that is lying down flat on your back, as now there is no strain on your neck at all.

All in all, the G3 MAX is quite a comfortable headset for the most part, and I have no complaints about the padding or breathability. Although the weight is impressively little, it may still take some time to adjust to. I believe this is likely the case for any user unfamiliar with headsets, as their body isn't accustomed to the new weight on their face.

Panel & Performance

The G3 MAX features dual Micro-OLED displays, one per eye, with each offering an impressive 2560 x 1440p resolution, which together GOOVIS is marketing as a "5K" experience. Moreover, these are 0.83-inch panels, meaning the G3 MAX delivers a staggering 3,528 pixels per inch (PPI), which is about 46 pixels per degree (PPD).

With its 65-degree field of view, the G3 MAX is capable of simulating a 1,000-inch screen viewed from 20 meters away. This measurement of 20 meters of distance is how far away you feel when viewing the cinema screen within the headset, and I can verify its accuracy. You do feel about 20 meters away from the "cinema screen," which really creates that cinema-like sensation.

As for color, since these are OLED panels, the displays boost a wide 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and true black effect, enabling beautiful contrast, along with milky, vibrant colors. The G3 MAX panels are also capable of a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.01ms, making them gaming-capable.

So, how did all those juicy specifications feel? Testing the G3 MAX in a variety of movies, I was absolutely blown away by the performance. This headset is truly remarkable at producing a crystal clear image and maintaining a cinema-like experience. In every movie that I played, which I viewed in 4K, the image was sharp, vibrant, and extremely crisp to the eye. The colors popped, and I didn't notice a single fault when it came to the movie being displayed.

With its two 1440p displays in each eye, the G3 MAX provided a stunning level of sharpness that I haven't experienced before in a headset. This is truly exceptional visual fidelity for a headset, and the fact that it uses OLED pixel technology means users also get superb colors and phenomenal motion handling. Truly, the G3 MAX offers a visually compelling, immersive experience that very few, if any, head-mounted displays can match. From my experience, it's unrivalled.

I also tested out the 3D mode, and I initially thought it was going to perform extremely poorly. However, I was pleasantly surprised that it performed as well as the normal mode. Users can watch any Blu-ray 3D content, including frame-packed 3D. Additionally, the G3 MAX also supports side-by-side 3D playback, meaning it supports any side-by-side 3D content, and if the 3D content appears flipped, you can simply hold down the 3D button for 3 seconds, and the headset will swap the left/right images.

The 3D experience was cinema-grade. I watched Avatar, which I remember seeing in the cinema in 3D when it released, and the G3 MAX provided an experience that was on par with the cinema.

Final Thoughts & Use Case

So, should you buy the G3 MAX? That really depends on the type of user you are. The G3 MAX is a niche product aimed at big fans of cinema who want a unique experience but don't want to shell out for an incredibly expensive projector or go the distance and begin renovations for a dedicated cinema room.

The G3 MAX is intended for users who regularly watch movies and want an IMAX-grade cinema experience in their living room, but without the hassle of converting their living room into a dedicated movie-watching space. While the G3 MAX is expensive, it's far cheaper than other alternatives that provide a similar level of quality.

Notably, the G3 MAX stands out from the competition by playing 3D Blu-ray content at an exceptionally high level of quality, making it more appealing to cinema enthusiasts.

Ultimately, the G3 MAX is a stunning product that I believe in the hands of a cinemaphile will be absolutely adored, especially if that user really cares about watching movies in the highest quality possible.