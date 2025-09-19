ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 Wi-Fi 7 Tri-Band Gaming Router Review - Fast and Highly Configurable

TweakTown Rating: 83% Our Verdict The ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 is nicely configurable to cover most gaming needs, but it's not inexpensive, and we're still waiting for AFC to be enabled in Australia to make the most out of its 6GHz networking capabilities. Pros Seven LAN Ports

Excellent close and mid-range performance

App or browser configuration is mostly simple

Tri-band network support

Multiple SSID support Cons AFC isn't enabled (yet)

Struggles standalone with difficult Wi-Fi conditions

LAN ports could be faster

Comparatively high price

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 is, like every other Republic of Gaming product, pitched rather solidly at the gaming market, but this particular tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router could equally do double duty as a small office router, thanks to a generous inclusion of LAN ports and some genuinely good performance in most real-world situations, though you'd still be well served looking at a mesh solution or other extension technology if you have particularly troublesome Wi-Fi dead zones.

Specifications & Close Up

Model ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 Wi-Fi Standards Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Operation Band 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz Data Rate 2.4GHz: 668 Mbps / 5GHz: 5764 Mbps / 6GHz: 11529 Mbps Processor 2.0GHz quad-core processor Memory 256MB Flash and DDR4 2GB RAM Antennas Internal antenna x 8 Ports 1 x 2.5 Gbps for WAN / 7 x 2.5 Gbps for LAN / 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Dimensions 225 x 90 x 225 mm Weight 927.5 g RRP $799 AUD

Alex's Test System

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip (Intel Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Steam Deck OLED

Synology DS418 Play

Design & Software

Design

The ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000's packaging is robust and suitably bombastic in the typical ROG style, though there's really not that much to unpack from the box beyond the router, power cable (with multiple plug head styles, really only relevant if you plan on moving countries a lot), and a single braided RJ-45 cable in play.

Where a lot of routers go for a look that can best be described as "Cyberpunk Hedgehog", the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 instead has a more understated aesthetic that gives it more of the look of a small form factor PC or NAS, were it not for the RGB-lit ROG logo at the front of the router casing. It's a look (outside the RGB, which you can disable) that makes it just that little bit easier to hide amongst home or office décor if that matters to you.

Flip the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 around and you're at the business end of the device, faced with 7 2.5G ethernet ports - including 2 specified for priority gaming use - and a single 2.5G WAN port sitting beneath a WPS button and above a solitary USB 3.2 Gen 1 port for connecting up shared drives or printers.

Power is via a standard barrel jack via the supplied power adaptor, which comes with plug heads to cover a wide variety of international destinations. Does anyone really travel with their router all that much? It could potentially be useful if you were permanently emigrating and wanted to take the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000, I guess.

My one complaint here - and it's a minor one - is that the power supply is on the larger side, which might not work all that well with some plug arrangements, especially if the socket is in a cramped area on a power board or close to the floor, though extension cables can be useful in this respect.

Setup

Setting up the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 is via either ASUS' not-at-all-inventively-named ASUS Router app for iOS or Android, or a more traditional web browser interface.

Which one you choose will largely depend on exactly how granular you want to get with your configuration choices; the app could theoretically be a little easier than the web interface for novices, but if you really want to tap into the full power of the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000, the full web browser interface is the way to go.

The largest setup problem I encountered was in getting the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 to properly connect to an NBN connection, specifically because it wanted to utilise a username/password combination, and that's not how my ISP of choice actually rolls.

This got me temporarily stuck in a configuration loop on the ASUS Router app, though configuring it through the web interface after a certain amount of strong language not really suitable for such a young router got me past that particular hurdle.

The primary web interface gives you simple connection statistics, while also opening up the rest of the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000's rich feature set, which includes AiMesh, ASUS's own take on configuring additional routers and points as part of a mesh network.

ASUS's other big AI claim is that it will intelligently manage network conditions for optimal throughput - more on that below.

There's also support for additional network setups, whether you want a kid-specific network, a guest network, or a gaming priority network with presets for popular game servers built in.

While the underlying hardware has support for AFC (Automated Frequency Coordination), the firmware available for Australian models at the time of writing this review doesn't seem to support it. AFC should enhance the range of the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000's 6GHz network, but locally, we'll seemingly have to wait to be able to use it.

On the data protection side, ASUS ties up with Trend Micro for AiProtection; during my review period, I had a few issues reported beyond the very first issue spotted in the screenshot above. For the curious, it's because I hadn't (yet) changed the default admin password, though this is at least unique per device rather than being a blanket password across the entire range.

For those mixing gaming performance in with being a family routing solution, there's also parental controls built into the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000. Everyone in my dwelling place is over the age of 18, so I've not dived deep into these features, but they're present if you need them.

You can also configure VPN settings to help control some of the tracking of your online activities at a router level, or configure USB devices such as 4G/5G modems, storage devices, or printers as shared resources as needed.

Performance

The ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 features 7 2.5G LAN ports, which is great and highly suitable for LAN gaming purposes, but honestly, if you just want a fast wired network switch, buy... a fast network switch.

The real value of the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 should lie in its wireless prowess alongside its more physical networking infrastructure support.

The ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 supports Wi-Fi 7's full feature set, which means you get 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz connectivity across wireless devices at "up to" 18,000 Mbps.

I've placed those quotation marks there deliberately, because while ASUS isn't exactly fibbing here, the reality is that this figure is an additive number, not something you'll really see out of it in wireless data terms. At 2.4GHz it tops out at a claimed 668Mbps, while 5GHz can handle up to 5,764Mbps, and finally 6GHz connections (if you've got compliant gear) can manage up to 11529Mbps.

That's still a whole lot of speed in theory, but what's the real-world picture of performance actually like?

One of the largest challenges with testing wireless networking equipment lies in the fact that everyone's real-world test environment is different, with varying levels of interference factors, whether they're competing Wi-Fi networks, electrically noisy nearby devices, or physical infrastructure obstacles.

What I get from a network test is highly relevant to where I'm testing, but not always 100% replicable in other locations, because the interference factors differ markedly.

For literally decades now, I've tested Wi-Fi systems in the same home office location, using a router (or mesh system or similar) located in one room, taking measurements from close, mid-range, and one very specific far location for testing. The close and mid network locations are your typical home environment examples; for the close test, I'm in the same room as the router and (predictably) quite close to get the best output possible. The mid-range location is a couple of rooms away, allowing for some physical infrastructure to get in the way.

My far location is in my actual home office, and it's one that I had wired up for physical ethernet many years back, and not without reason. It's built in a part of the house that was an extension to the original property, and what this means is that between it and my standard router location, there's a wall that actually hides what was the original external wall of the property.

That hidden wall makes Wi-Fi signals tremble in fear, because it's very good at killing Wi-Fi signals stone dead. It's why I tend to favour multi-node Mesh solutions, because few other solutions have ever really given me good results in that one space. The advantage here is that it does make an excellent and rather brutal torture test for any Wi-Fi system.

First testing step was to gather up RSSI figures across the three locations, to see how well the wireless signal propagates. Here, we're looking for lower figures to show how well the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000's signal can be seen in each area.

While 2.4GHz Wi-Fi will not always give you the speed you crave, it's still got an edge in terms of distance, even with the promises of Wi-Fi 7 extending the range of wireless networks, as can be seen here. There's a signal getting through to my far location, which is a win all by itself, but it's not a particularly good signal. What does that look like for real-world performance?

One way to test that is with a simple speed test, but to give that proper and fair context, firstly, I ran a test via a wired connection to the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000. At the time of testing, I was averaging out at 944.35 Mbps down and 47.87 Mbps up from a fixed connection.

If you're wondering why I wanted a fixed line connection to assess wireless performance, it's because while I'm on a connection that's sold as being a 1000/40 capable line, the realities of broadband are that it can be highly variable over time. This you totally can test yourself; run any internet speed test you favour at different times of day and you'll quickly see what I mean.

Assessing a Wi-Fi router at a point where my connection was actually worse might give a picture of performance that's not actually fair to its capabilities, simply because my ISP wasn't playing as nicely at one time as it was another. Getting a baseline fixed figure means that I can assess the speed being put through by the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 as a percentage of the achievable line speeds at that time, which is a much better figure for comparative purposes. It's not about testing the broadband line, but what the router can do with the speed that it can access.

Here, I allowed the connected laptop to choose the best band for the circumstances in each location, because that's what most people would do. Why wouldn't you want the best possible output if you could get it? Here's how each location and test fared:

The drop in my far location is quite immense, but not in any way unexpected. In many ways, it's actually something of a victory for the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000, because I've had many competing routers simply fail to punch any kind of signal at all through to that area. It's still not fast - we're talking speeds of 934Mbps in the close location compared to just 7Mbps in the far location - but there's just about something there if you really push the limits of what the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 can do.

While for many the core appeal of a Wi-Fi router will be in sharing online connectivity, there's also the question of local file sharing, whether you connect up a USB storage device or have the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 stringing from a desktop system or NAS. To test this out, I used the same locations and a test 1.34GB video file to transfer to and from a wired-connected NAS - in this case, a gently ageing Synology DS418Play - to gauge how network speeds vary over distance.

Here's how it fared in the close and mid-range locations.

Again, the far location struggles, and what's not represented in this table are the outright copy failures I encountered while testing, largely due to timeout issues while copying the test file. The difference here, even when it did work, was marked, with the test file happily reading at just 22.2 seconds from the close location, blowing out to 1187 seconds in the far home office location.

This is the nature of the space that I'm trying to punch a signal through to, but the very reason I include those figures is to give some kind of picture of what you might see from a given system if (like me) you do have notable Wi-Fi blackspots where you'd be most likely to set it up. This is why, for that location, I favour mesh nodes, and of course, if I had other ASUS AiMesh-capable routers to hand, the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 should be able to handle that job nicely. Standalone, however, it's slightly less capable.

Final Thoughts

The appeal of the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 lies largely in its gaming configuration, added to the appeal of having a full band support structure for 6GHz Wi-Fi to theoretically enable faster throughput speeds.

That's not quite what I got from the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000, though I do admit my own test setup is one that's notably brutal at the far edges of its test range. For mid-sized homes and offices, you're not likely to hit too many external walls hiding within their frames, and of course, you could extend that out using ASUS' AiMesh system with another router in play. My tests were standalone in this respect, so the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 had to do all the heavy lifting.

Currently, the 2.5G WAN port on the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 exceeds anything you can get in the consumer space in Australia, and even when fixed-line FTTP/HFC NBN connections do see an upgrade to 2Gbps, there's still some headroom there, and probably for quite some time for most consumer uses. The use of the same speed ports for LAN purposes isn't quite as fast as you could score on a dedicated switch if you had particularly heavy data shifting needs, either.

While the inclusion of AFC should give the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 a real leg up on the competition, at the time of writing this review, it's only gone live for consumers in the USA and seemingly nowhere else; that's largely a legislative matter to hurdle past, so there's scope for the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-BE18000 to get significantly better over time. As always, though, it's a mistake to review any device on what it could be, so while there's scope there, I can't recommend it on that basis until AFC is properly available - and capable of being tested - here.

As with most gaming routers, there's also the question of pricing; at $799 outright, this sits on the more expensive routing side of matters, and you've got to weigh that up when pondering if it's the right choice for you.