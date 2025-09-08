Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed Keyboard Review - A Thinner Winner

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict The Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed sees the hardware maker deliver a low-profile wireless gaming keyboard to take note of. With its fantastic build quality and extensive customizability, it gives Logitech's popular G915 a run for its money. Pros Versatile and customizable gaming features

Excellent build quality

Responsive switches

Low-profile design makes it great for productivity and gaming

Long-lasting battery Cons Pricey

No wrist rest

Some slight rattle on larger keys Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $229.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $289.99 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Low-profile keyboards have been around for a while, offering users a sleek design that pairs slim keycaps in a more portable form, often associated with productivity and creative tasks. Of course, there are low-profile keyboards designed for or suitable for PC gaming, like Logitech's popular G915 series that recently got updated with a new and improved model for 2025. The Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed fits into this category as a wireless gaming keyboard that could be considered the company's answer to the G915. It's also the first keyboard from the company that utilizes its new Low-profile Mechanical Switches.

There's a lot to admire about the physical design, features, and overall performance of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed. Still, it's the versatility in customization options that makes it stand out as a fully realized low-profile entry in Razer's popular BlackWidow V4 range. And that's customization options in the off-the-shelf sense, as well as what you can do when pairing the keyboard with Razer's Synapse 4 app.

Like Razer's non-Low-profile BlackWidow V4 line-up, you've got the option for a full-sized keyboard or a TKL (Tenkeyless) variant. In addition to this, Razer has also created three different styles of Low-profile mechanical switches to match what's on offer with the non-Low-profile BlackWidow V4 line-up. There's Green Clicky, Orange Tactile, and Yellow Linear, and for this review, we were sent the full-sized Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed keyboard with Yellow Linear switches.

With its aluminum top-plate and ultra-slim profile, there's no denying that a low-profile keyboard like this looks fantastic sitting on a desk, especially when you throw in things like dedicated media controls, a high-quality roller, and per-key Razer Chroma lighting. That said, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed also has a few tricks up its sleeve with the inclusion of a second dedicated AI button in addition to the now-standard Microsoft Copilot key.

Specifications & Close Up

21 21

VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES

Item Details Product Name Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed Product Type Mechanical Keyboard Compatibility PC Interface Wired (USB 2.0) or Wireless (Razer HyperSpeed) Size Full or TKL Polling Rate 1000 Hz Switch Razer Low-profile Mechanical Switches (Linear, Tactile, Clicky) Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Keycaps Dimensions 437 x 161.5 x 24.5 mm (full sized version) Weight 1052.3 grams (full sized version) What's in the Box Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed. Wireless Dongle, USB dongle adapter, USB A to Type-C cable, Product Guide

Kosta's Test System

Further Keyboards Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Design & Software

Design

When laid flat (or almost flat), the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed is a low-profile keyboard that supports a more natural wrist position for typing, which is one of the reasons why it's an excellent option for productivity. Measuring just 18.5mm on the front, the ultra-slim design not only looks impressive, but when you add in the aluminum top case and the high-quality doubleshot low-profile PBT keycaps, it feels great too. The initial type-feel with Linear switches is impressive but not quite as creamy or smooth as expected.

21 21

Even though the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed's construction includes dual sound-dampening foam layers and a top-mounted stainless steel plate with lubricated stabilizers, the clean acoustics do feature some noticeable rattle or echo when pressing larger keys like the spacebar. The overall build quality is impressive, and part of this criticism comes from a personal preference for near-silent Linear switches that are a little more cushiony to the touch. The rattle here is minimal and not a deal breaker.

As for the layout, the full-sized version has ample room for all the keys, dedicated media controls, buttons for various connectivity features, a large roller that by default controls your system's overall volume, and four Macro buttons that are built for customization. The Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed supports tri-mode connectivity, with low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, and wired. The keyboard has a physical slot for storing the dongle, which is always lovely to see. With dedicated buttons for switching to wireless or between multiple Bluetooth devices, it's all straightforward.

21 21

Even with vibrant per-key Razer Chroma lighting, which is still one of the best in the business, the battery life is up there, with up to an impressive 980 hours on offer when taking advantage of the Power Saving Mode. The dedicated battery life button also lights up the number keys to give you a real-time look at the current battery status, with the dedicated "AI" button opening up Razer's AI Prompt tool to get quick access to some text-based ChatGPT or Copilot features. The overlay even works when gaming, so it's a cool forward-looking feature as AI assistants become more prevalent. Either way, every button and key on the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed can be remapped and customized using Razer's Synapse 4 suite.

Software

Synapse 4 is the latest version of Razer's customization software for its wide range of hardware, while also serving as a hub for its various apps, including Chroma Studio, which is a powerful RGB and lighting customization tool for those who love to set up and sync complex lighting on their gear. Although it does take up a bit of memory when in use, Synapse 4 is quick and responsive, and the modular design means it only downloads hardware customization tools for the Razer gear you're actually using.

21 21

Remapping keys and buttons, like using the dedicated Macro keys to fire up a specific app or activate the Windows snipping tool for capturing screenshots, is both intuitive and robust. All of the different functions, ranging from hardware to software to media and other things, are categorized. If what you're looking for isn't here, you can record a custom macro using Razer's dedicated tool. Even though the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed features mechanical switches, you still can enable the competitive gaming-friendly Snap Tap feature on a select group of keys, which by default is set to the A and D strafing keys.

In addition to this, you can adjust the polling rate (the maximum is 1000 Hz), configure and enable the gaming mode so you can game uninterrupted, as well as various power-saving options. You can use the keyboard's Synapse 4 module to adjust the lighting by selecting from various customizable presets or fire up the dedicated Chroma Studio app for creating a custom lighting experience. All in all, Razer's app support is in a really good place in 2025, with Synapse 4 being as responsive as it is detailed, intuitive, and in-depth.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

Linear mechanical switches are great for gaming as they're more responsive than clicky switches. Although the current trend in premium gaming keyboards is to use adjustable magnetic switches, the linear mechanical option is still a great choice if you're the sort of gamer who plays a wide range of titles. As a low-profile keyboard, the custom Mechanical Switches in Yellow Linear form feature a shorter actuation point of 1.2mm with a total travel distance of 2.8mm. Compared to classic linear switches that feature an actuation point of 2.0mm and a total travel distance of 4.0mm, there is a notable difference.

21 21

However, playing DOOM: The Dark Ages, Marvel Rivals, and the Battlefield 6 beta, among other titles, with the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed, it didn't take long to get used to the snappier response you get from a low-profile keyboard. Razer's switches and keycaps all feel fantastic for gaming. With support for Snap Tap, a game mode that disables specific keys, and a more sensitive gaming mode that recognizes multiple presses, you're looking at a solid experience. Would we have liked to have seen an 8K polling mode (even if limited to wired), alongside magnetic switches like Razer's Huntsman range? Sure, but there's no denying that the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed is an excellent gaming keyboard for low-profile fans.

Productivity

Now, when it comes to productivity, the full-sized Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed is wonderful. With dedicated macro and media buttons, the large roller, and buttons to switch between the various modes, you've got the real estate to customize and tailor the keyboard to suit your needs. And in our experience, we found the Yellow Linear switches to be great for typing, thanks in part to the 'Typing' mode available in Synapse 4 that ignores accidental presses. This is especially handy for those who aren't used to using a low-profile keyboard's shorter travel distance and the less actuation force required to activate a key.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed wireless gaming keyboard sits.

21 21

Final Thoughts

As Razer's first low-profile keyboard with mechanical switches, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed builds on the excellent features and build quality found in full-sized BlackWidow V4 boards to deliver a low-profile option that rivals some of the best and most popular out there. With multiple switches and size options, you've got variety and versatility long before you start remapping keys or seamlessly switching from your PC to a Bluetooth device and back. For pure gaming chops, it can't really compare to a premium keyboard with adjustable Hall-Effect magnetic switches. However, you've still got the option to enable competitive gaming-focused features like Snap Tap for strafing and quick movements.

21 21

Ultimately, low-profile keyboards are the sort of option you usually associate with productivity, with gaming being an afterthought. Here you've got all of the features and versatility that make Razer's BlackWidow V4 range stand out from the pack - in low-profile form. The build quality is excellent, and the feel of the keycaps and the responsive switches delivers a smooth typing and gaming experience. That said, the high price tag and a couple of minor criticisms do make it fall a little short of being a true Logitech G915 low-profile killer. As it stands, it's a fantastic alternative.