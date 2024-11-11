ID-Cooling FX360 INF Liquid Cooler Review

ID-Cooling delivers top-tier performance and requires a meager sum to enjoy its newest AIO, the FX360 INF liquid cooler. Join us as we take a close look.

Mainstream compatibility

Wire management and ARGB

Tube length and cost

Lower noise fans and unique aesthetic Cons Head unit noise

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

With ID-Cooling's DX360 MAX still fresh in our minds, we are still smiling about the level of performance that can be had for less than $100 in AIO land. However, there were a few niggles that we knocked them for. The wiring has not yet been addressed, but it is still workable. Our biggest disappointment with the DX360 was the lack of any ARGB in the fans. As good as the head unit looked, things would have been so much nicer with a flood of that lighting elsewhere as well.

A quick demo of the ID-Cooling FX360 INF Liquid Cooler showcasing its RGB lighting

While we were reviewing the DX360, ID-Cooling was putting the final touches on yet another AIO to grace their lineup. ID-Cooling chose to opt for the Gen 7 pumps from Asetek again, keeping costs down but tweaking other aspects to bring the older model to current standards. However, ID-Cooling somehow flipped the script with their latest product. It has illumination in the head unit, ships with ARGB fans, and somehow, ID-Cooling dropped the price to $10 less than the DX360 MAX.

Item Details Model FX360 INF MSRP $79.99 CPU Socket LGA1851 / 1700 / 1200 / 115x / AM5 / AM4 TDP 350W Radiator Dimensions 396 x 120 x 27mm Radiator Material Aluminum Tube Material Premium Sleeved Tubing Tube Length 465mm Water Block Dimensions 72 x 72 x 58mm Cold Plate Material Copper Pump current 0.45A Pump Speed 2900 ±10% Pump Bearing Ceramic Pump Connection 3-Pin Pump Noise 25 dB(A) Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25mm (x3) Fan Speed 300 - 2000 ±10% RPM Airflow 58 CFM Pressure 1.94 mmH2O Noise Level 27.2 dB(A) Current Input 0.15A Power Input 1.8W Bearing Type Hydraulic Connections 4-Pin PWM + 5V 3-Pin ARGB Warranty 3 Years

If affordability is not enough, ARGB at both ends and an infinity mirror ID-Cooling logo on the head unit don't interest you; maybe the thermal performance and low noise from the fans will. The newest ID-Cooling AIO, this FX360 INF, delivers quite the punch with a bang for the buck we haven't seen in quite some time. Those looking for a new AIO with plenty of tube length and a lot of appeal, plus what we addressed above, stick with us, as the FX360 INF is our new budget-friendly recommendation but packs most of the punch the big boys deliver.

Our FX360 INF delivers another of ID-Cooling's 360mm AIO solutions. As the name implies, the head unit sports an infinity screen. While the trend may be a bit older, ID-Cooling did a nice job upping the aesthetic from those of the past. Not only with the ARGB display but also with the color combination of the head unit, along with some slick styling that helps set this FX360 INF apart from the crowd.

The chart, made from information on the product page, tells us everything we need to know. The socket support keeps current mainstream users covered and boasts a 350W TDP. The radiator is aluminum, 396mm long, 120mm wide, and 27mm thick, using a high FPI count. The tubing is rubber, which has a premium braided sleeve covering it over the entire 465mm length.

The head unit uses a copper cold plate to transfer heat from the CPU to the coolant inside. The pump draws 0.45A to power, and because of the 3-pin power connection, 2900 RPM is working the ceramic bearing, as there is no PWM control. Lastly, pump noise is shown to be 25 dB(A), which is adjusted to always be audible.

A Trio of 25mm thick 120mm fans is shipped in the box, and this time is ARGB, even if only from the fan hubs. More specifically, these fans will spin up to 2000 RPM, and even with the lower 58 CFM rating, the pressure is good at 1.94 mmH2O. They are shown to peak at 27.2 dB(A) when at full speed and will draw 0.15A and 1.8W per fan. The bearings are hydraulic, and each fan is powered with a 4-pin PWM connector and a 5V 3-pin ARGB connector, daisy-chain style.

We are writing this review for the public release of the product, and as such, the FX360 INF is not yet available in stores. However, if you missed the above chart, you may have noticed the MSRP listed there. Even with more pretty added into the mix, ID-Cooling finds a way to keep production costs low enough to deliver this shockingly good AIO for just $79.99. It may only come with a three-year warranty, but we would likely have upgraded and replaced it by then.

Packaging

The outer cardboard wrapper delivers the FX360 INF in quite attractive packaging. With their name and logo at the top left and a notation to Intel and AMD support at the top right, it leaves much of the panel to show the FX360 INF in its illuminated glory, with rays of color emanating from behind it. We even get the first peek at the head unit.

Both longer side panels are bright orange, and what appear to be circuits are laid out in the backdrop, where a multicolored line separates the FX360 INF from the water cooler below.

Both smaller ends are also identical. ID-Cooling opts to post a very close-up look at the top of the head unit and how the logo and the ring are infinitely shown, with an additional ring of color around the edge.

The back panel shows us the specifications on the left, while the center is taken up with an installed and running head unit image and a diagram with all the measurements of the components of the FX360 INF. The right end addresses compatibility, while the bottom houses the fine print.

Inside that colorful and informative cardboard sleeve, you will find a much thicker black box. Once opened and the protective layer of cardboard removed, we can see the cooler resting comfortably in all that dense white foam, each part also wrapped in plastic.

ID-Cooling FX360 INF CPU Cooler

Fresh from its travel attire, the head unit on the FX360 INF is stylishly leaps and bounds above most round head units we have seen. Not only did they opt for the high contrast appeal of silver against black, but the arched groove on the side was also a slick additional touch.

28 28

With Asetek units come Asetek parts, which is why the fittings and sleeves look so similar to what we see from others. However, they still attach them to ninety-degree swivel fittings, making installation a breeze. The ARGB and pump power leads emanated from the plastic between the fittings.

28 28

The top portion of the head unit spins to properly align the logo in any build. While turning it, we noticed that ID-Cooling also had "ideas to make a difference" painted on it.

28 28

The copper cold plate is angled around the edges, and you can make out the higher rectangular portion in the center. Even though flatter, it is still convex, and the finish is textured rather than machined.

28 28

For those of you looking to install this into the front of a chassis or next to the motherboard on the motherboard tray, the tubes' length of over eighteen inches will not be a limiting factor. We also extended the wires from the head unit, and you can see that we get over sixteen inches of cable.

28 28

The radiator is standard fare for an Asetek-built AIO. It is 27mm thick at the edges, while the fins are thinner. Speaking of fins, the count is 25 FPI, and using those higher static pressure fans may be what saves this cooler from underperforming thermally.

Accessories and Documentation

We grabbed the hardware box, emptied it out, and laid out all the steel mounting components. On the left are the Intel brackets, which go along with the use of the backplate to the right of them. We then run into a long set of AMD brackets and a short set, allowing users to orient the cooler either way.

28 28

Here we have the universal standoffs and thumbscr3ews to secure the previously shown hardware, and next to them is a tube of FROST X45 thermal paste. We then see the extension cable that powers the fans and the ARGB, a standoff installation tool, and three tube clips to tidy up their runs.

28 28

ID-Cooling makes sure to include all the screws you will need. There are twelve long screws to secure the fans, and if you are blowing air out of the chassis, there are twelve short screws to secure the cooler to the chassis. All use a Phillips #2 screwdriver, as does the rest of the hardware.

We also get a trio of black-rimmed fans with five white blades spinning on their hubs. The connections between fans are proprietary, which is why the extension cable is needed, but these ARGB fans seem up to the task, judging by their specs.

28 28

The installation guide is specific to the FX INF series and covers all sizes; you eliminate some fan connectivity. Otherwise, things start with a parts list, so you may see if you have everything needed to carry on. Once that is assessed, it took us maybe ten minutes to get the fans installed, the head unit mounted, and the radiator attached to the test bed.

Installation and Finished Product

Using the backplate that ships with the motherboard and after removing the top portion of the default latch system, we installed the hardware as instructed for AMD users. The standoffs screw into the backplate, the brackets set on them, and the thumbscrews should be spun until you run out of threads.

28 28

Remove the plastic protection before applying TIM and setting the head unit. Once ready to go, put the head unit on the CPU, get a couple of threads going on one screw, then the other, and alternate until you run out of threads.

28 28

28 28

Stepping back, with power still applied, you can see how well the colors match the AIO components, and the motherboard as Armoury Crate takes control of the ARGB.

28 28

And one more look from a different angle with yet more colors that the FX360 INF can produce. Visually, it is not the latest and greatest, but it is the best-looking of the older generation, and every small change ID-Cooling has made has, so far, been beneficial to its users.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO [Wi-Fi] (AMD X570) - Buy from Amazon Motherboard:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Buy from Amazon CPU:

Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 4000MHz 4X8GB

ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 6GB OC - Buy from Amazon Graphics Card:

Storage: Galax HOF Pro M.2 1TB SSD

Case: Hydra Bench Standard

ASUS ROG Thor 850W - Buy from Amazon Power Supply:

Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit - Buy from Amazon OS:

Software: AMD Ryzen Master, AIDA64 Engineer 6.25.5400, and CPU-z 1.92.0 x64

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

Within the margin of error of the FX360 PRO and only a degree separating the FX360 INF from the DX360 MAX, at 54.9°C for the stock run, we are impressed. At this cost, we assumed the fancy appeal ate up much of the value, but ID-Cooling isn't finished yet.

The shocker is that when we went to an overclocked setup, we found the FX360 INF to average 60.7°C, which is outstanding for the money. Hell, it is outstanding at any price. Sneaking right up behind the DX360 MAX and outpacing the FX360 PRO, ID-Cooling keeps delivering the performance.

From 60.7° to 58.8°C does not leave a ton of thermal room for those who don't mind running their fans at full speed. There is no need to do so with roughly two degrees of advantage and a ton of noise to go along with it.

Noise Level Results

The fans peaked at 1066 RPM during the stock run, delivering 24 dB of noise, and again, like a broken record at this point, ID-Cooling impressed us once again. It may not be the quietest solution, but it is far from the worst-and at this point, near inaudible.

Applying the overclock didn't seem to make the fans sweat much at all. Their top speed reached only 1134 RPM, which is why they were able to deliver this 28 dB result.

If we allowed the fans to consume 12V of power, they spun at 1844 RPM of that 2000 RPM spec. While ours delivered 53 dB, that noise can keep climbing if you get fans closer to spec than ours.

We also want to address the pump. Being 3-pin powered isn't a bad thing on its own, but in this instance, at 2806 RPM, there is always a constant hum to the tune of 32 dB. In a closed chassis, this is much less of an issue, but if looking for complete silence, as the audio charts imply, we felt the entire picture should be brought forward.

Final Thoughts

Even though ID-Cooling is opting to stay with last-generation tech, they have found a way to do things with it that nobody before them had this sort of a handle on. We get it, not opting for the latest generation saves everyone some cash, but that doesn't mean you are getting some plain Jane low-end model with glitter and rainbows. Id-Cooling proved once again that they have a knack for what an AIO needs to be successful, and almost did it so well that a second in line nearly surpassed the flagship.

Visually, there is appeal at every stop. The head unit may be a tad passe with the use of an Infinity mirror, but we like the way the FX360 INF has extra lighting outside of the mirror, and that illumination comes from the fans as well. The tubing is long, and with the provided clips, these AIOs will install in more places more easily and look tidier than other options.

If this model's visual appeal and contrast isn't your thing, it is hard to ignore how well it does thermally and audibly. For an $80 solution to hit the chart running in ninth place overall while the CPU is at stock and then ramp things up to venture its way up to third place, come on, that is impressive. On the flip side, noise levels are also well maintained, and in normal usage, you shouldn't hear above 32dB because of the noise from the head unit.

We aren't even mad at the three-year warranty. All things co9nsidered, you are getting an AIO that stomped its way through our charts, and for a cooler that packs all this styling, and can do what the FX360 INF accomplishes at $79.99, we are all for it. You will not find another AIO that can perform like this for this amount of money. It may not be the latest and greatest, not packed with a huge screen or fancier illumination, but it does what is asked of it very well without hitting your wallet as hard as you might have expected.