TweakTown's 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology

Introduction

VIEW GALLERY - 31 IMAGES

As we do from time to time, it is again time to upgrade the CPU cooler test rig, long past due! Not that we did not have a lot of fun testing coolers and keeping charts with over seventy CPU coolers, most of which are still available, giving users a broad spectrum of options! However, our 6700K based system is well past its prime, out of date, and starting to show its age. We have to give it to Intel, though, as we thrashed the living daylights out of this CPU for many years, and it is still willing to do more. While we are sad to see our old friend go, we are moving on to newer and better things!

Our decisions for the new system were based on the fact that we needed a mainstream CPU and system to test with, as we do not want to be an outlier with information that does not translate to the masses. Instead, we looked at trends and where the market is heading, right now, and after much thought and back and forth between both camps, we feel we have made the right call going forward. With help from ASUS, who supplied us with everything but the storage, RAM, and chassis, we feel that we have compiled a system that reflects what users are building today.

What will follow is what we at TweakTown do, after we have our images of the product taken, and get to testing the performance of whatever CPU cooler it is in the lab that day. We will take you through our product choices for the build, explain how we set up the system for testing, what software is used, and are also delivering charts with a handful of coolers we have tested or retested for filler and perspective going forward. We hope that after reading over this article, you too can replicate what we do so that you can see how your current cooler stacks up if the upgrade itch is upon you.

We want to show those who are pondering a build, what the best coolers are, where the best deals are. All while informing users of all aspects we pick up on as we write the CPU cooler reviews to follow.