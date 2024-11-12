Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Wireless Gaming Mouse Review - Ergonomic Victory

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is the best version to date, with excellent ergonomics, customization options, and features - even if it's a bit heavy.

TweakTown's Rating: 92% The Bottom Line The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is heavier than your modern ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, but what it adds in weight it matches with a premium ergonomic build, powerful sensor, and great features like the Sensitivity Clutch and brilliant customizable scroll wheel. Pros Comfortable ergonomic design that has a premium feel

Powerful Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor

Razer's improved Synapse software and customization options

Brilliant scroll wheel that offers tactile and free-spinning modes

Battery life and vibrant RGB lighting that includes a cool underglow Cons Heavier than most competitive gaming mice

8K polling requires an optional accessory

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The Razer Basilisk is a gaming mouse that has been around for several years. Outside of the name, the new Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Wireless Ergonomic RGB Gaming Mouse is a significant evolution over the first version that debuted in 2017. At the time, the Basilisk was an ergonomic right-handed mouse aimed squarely at first-person shooter or FPS gamers thanks to the addition of a 'clutch' button near the thumb rest. This is still in the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, where holding it down dramatically reduces the sensitivity so you can fine-tune your aiming for a precise headshot.

A quick look at the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Wireless Gaming Mouse

However, in 2024, the concept of a gaming mouse designed primarily for first-person shooters or competitive gaming has changed. Nowadays, it's all about ultra-lightweight symmetrical designs with no frills - no rubberized grips, no lighting, no additional buttons outside of the two on the left side of the mouse, and high-performance sensors capable of delivering accuracy and tracking speed over a low-latency wireless connection.

Does this make the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse something of a relic or a blast from the past? Not really, as the ergonomic shape is still considered one of Razer's absolute best for comfort. As the Pro model with the company's most advanced optical sensor, you also have a premium wireless gaming mouse that delivers versatility and customization. Even if the 112-gram weight means the Basilisk is no longer a lightweight option, there's much to admire, from the impressive Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel to the long-lasting battery. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Product Type: Wireless Gaming Mouse

Product Name: Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K Wireless Ergonomic RGB Gaming Mouse

Interface: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired

Compatibility: PC (Windows 10 or later)

Sensor: Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2

Switches: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 (rated for 90 million clicks)

DPI/CPI: 35000

Polling Rate: Up to 1,000 Hz

Tracking/Acceleration: 750 IPS/70G

Buttons: 11 (programmable)

Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB (Scroll Wheel, Logo, Multi-zone Underglow)

Weight: 112 grams

Battery Life: 140 hours (Wireless), 210 (Bluetooth)

Dimensions: Height: 42.5mm, Width: 75.1mm, Length: 130.0mm

In the Box: Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle + USB Dongle Adapter, USB Type-A to USB Type-C Cable, Important Product Information Guide

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition

Cooler: ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

RAM: 64GB (4x16GB) Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 6000MT/s

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold

Case: Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case

Display: MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

With the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K weighing in at 112 grams, there is some adjustment if you're coming across from a more lightweight gaming mouse. For this review, it was a dramatic change coming from the 54-gram Razer Viper V3 Pro - one of the lightest gaming options. With the rubberized grips, ergonomic right-handed shape, and thumb rest, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is the clear comfort winner. If Razer and Logitech are two of the biggest names in gaming peripherals, the Basilisk's direct competition would be Logi's G502 X.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K's premium build and high-quality matte finish are immediately felt. Thanks to Razer's Optical Mouse Switches (Gen-3), the left and right clicks have an excellent, responsive feel and pleasing, subtle sound. The 130mm length is pretty standard, even among ultra-lightweight offerings, but the thinner ergonomic design does help to make the main buttons feel more prominent and accessible. The left and right buttons are also clearly separated and easy to access alongside the customizable 'clutch' button, which lowers the sensitivity when held by default.

Perhaps the biggest draw card of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel with a button located underneath that lets you switch between tactile and smooth, free-spin scrolling. It also includes left and right tilt buttons and a special Smart-Reel mode that you can select via Razer's updated Synapse 4 that will automatically switch between tactile and smooth scrolling depending on your scroll speed. This is a brilliant addition to the Basilisk and works like magic; however, there is an audible clicking sound when the modes switch, which sounds like a camera taking a picture. This is not bad but notable because it caught me off-guard.

The big difference between the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro comes from the updated Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 and improved battery life. With the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, you've got up to 140 hours of wireless battery life compared to 110 hours with the standard V3 Pro and up to 210 hours of Bluetooth battery life compared to 150 hours with the V3 Pro.

Sensor

Razer's Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 is the company's most advanced, with a sensitivity or DPI that goes up to 35,000 with an impressive 99.8% resolution accuracy. Razer collaborated with PixArt for its creation, and it even supports DPI adjustments in increments of 1 DPI, so you can customize the feel to suit any preference or match whatever mouse you were using previously. With that in mind, Razer includes an option in Synapse to replicate the sensitivity of another mouse and import that directly to the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K.

As the company has touted in the past, this sensor is so accurate that it can track on a glass surface. It supports asymmetrical cutoff and allows you to adjust the lift-off and landing distances. Many of these stats are overkill, but hey, that's what you want when buying a premium wireless gaming mouse. Speed-wise, you got 750 IPS tracking with 70G acceleration, numbers that you probably won't notice in your day-to-day usage but certainly higher than the competition.

The impressive sensor makes the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K a formidable choice for first-person shooters like Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Apex Legends. Unfortunately, even with the $159.99 USD price point, to "unlock" the sensor's full potential and 8000 Hz polling rate, you need to shell out for the Razer Mouse Dock Pro, which also adds wireless charging to the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K's features.

Software

For all customization and tweaking, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K uses Razer Synapse 4, the latest version of the company's PC software. According to Razer, the new version of Synapse is apparently 30% faster than previous iterations, with greater efficiency and a new stability system that compartmentalizes each connected device for less disruption. The overall look is still the same, with a simple two-tone green and grey appearance, but the UI has been overhauled to be more user-friendly. For this review, I immediately noticed the speed and efficiency of Synapse 4 - a definite win.

Remapping buttons is now easier than ever; simply select the button you want to customize, and you'll be given a context-sensitive menu of options. For example, you can choose the Sensitivity Clutch button and adjust the secondary DPI sensitivity or change its function to become the Razer HyperShift button, which lets you add secondary functions to all of the customizable buttons. It's all very intuitive and Razer's best version of mouse customization tools to date.

The main customization window for the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is where you'll find the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel settings, from switching between the two modes, enabling Smart Reel, and even adjusting the acceleration when in Free-Spin mode.

Switching to the Performance tab, you'll find another easy-to-follow set of options to adjust the sensitivity steps and polling rates and the option to have a dedicated gaming setting. Lighting also gets a dedicated window with robust options and tools, which is to be expected for a device that features Razer Chroma support and a vibrant underglow that looks, well, awesome when sitting on a mousepad. Rounding out the customization, there are also power options for putting the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K to sleep, adjusting the low power mode, and a separate calibration screen for tracking and changing the liftoff and landing distances.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K's Sensitivity Clutch is an excellent addition to a first-person shooter like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or a strategy game like the brilliant Frostpunk 2. Making tiny, precise adjustments to mouse movement is super handy in many situations.

After using the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K for a whole week, the 112-gram weight quickly became a non-issue, especially for someone like me who loves an ergonomic shape, rubberized grips, and a premium build that is comfortable to use for hours at a time. Even the RGB adds a lot to the experience, with Razer Chroma profiles available for several games - though you will need to install the Chroma Studio for these features.

Productivity

A weightier ergonomic mouse is generally the preferred choice for productivity, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is one of the most comfortable gaming mice we've tested in a long time. That said, the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel is the productivity winner - it's just convenient to have a free-spinning wheel that accelerates its movement based on your spin speed. The HyperScroll Tilt Wheel's Smart-Reel option, which, as far as we know, is exclusive to Razer, is brilliant for automatically switching between tactile and free-scrolling modes when browsing or scrolling through documents.

Final Thoughts

As a premium wireless, ergonomic gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is a winner. Even though the significant addition here compared to the previous version is an updated sensor that you could say was overkill, the longer-lasting battery is welcome. From the robust build quality to the comfort, customizable scroll wheel, and dedicated sensitivity clutch button, it's easily the best Basilisk to date - and if you're a fan of the shape and grip feel, it'll be the sort of mouse you could use, for years without ever having to upgrade or replace.

Although the RGB and Chroma lighting was only briefly touched upon in this review, I need to mention the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K's RGB underglow, which wraps around the entire mouse. Sure, it's purely visual, but looks are more important than ever when choosing a gaming peripheral. Ultimately, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is pricey compared to what else is out there, but it's worth it because Razer has nailed the hardware, ergonomics, and software support.