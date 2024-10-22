ENDORFY Fluctus 120 PWM and Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB Cooling Fans Review

A few new cooling fans from ENDORFY landed on our desk so we could test them and see what their Fluctus series of PWM fans are all about.

Introduction

Unless you are one to buy a chassis already loaded with fans, you will eventually have to sit down and look through a massive number of listings dealing with adding airflow to a chassis. However, Chassis manufacturers are using fewer and fewer fans in their products, assuming users will fill the openings with AIOs and fans with an ecosystem that allows the entire build to illuminate and display its lighting in unison.

A demo of the ENDORFY Fluctus 120 PWM and Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans

There are also times when ARGB illumination is not needed or warranted, but you would like to slim down the number of products you will need to thumb through to make an educated assessment of what you want to fill the chassis. In even more niche circumstances, noise could play a big part in the decision-making process, and being PWM controlled helps, but fan-stop potential with BIOS fan curve tweaking could be just what you need.

While many will immediately go to the big boys in chassis manufacturing and shell out extraordinary amounts of cash to enjoy the perks of their ecosystem, many of us need something to do the job. Maybe they look pretty, maybe not, but first and foremost, many of us do not have a couple hundred dollars to throw at a trio of fans for whatever reason. In steps ENDORFY with their Fluctus series of fans, both PWM controlled, but one set is the vanilla model, while the others in the box sport ARGB. We know that ENDORFY is undoubtedly not on your radar yet, but they might have what you are looking for, and you won't have to dig too deep into your pocket to try them.

Specifications, Packaging, & Fluctus 120 PWM

The first set of fans we will look at is the Fluctus 120 PWM, or EY4A001, going by their model number. These are black 120mm fans that spin on a fluid dynamic bearing. Without fan curve manipulation, the fan starts at 250 RPM and gets near 1800 RPM when maxed out. Wiring is handled through daisy-chain 4-pin PWM fan connections, and doing the math, that MTBF rating is nearly twice as long as the six-year warranty.

All six fans that were sent to us are shown here. Sadly, there are no three-packs or even two-packs of these ENDORFY fans; they are sold as singles only. The packaging is similar, with the Fluctus 120 PWM on the left showing the fan, its fan-stop mode, and warranty coverage. The Fluctus 120 ARGB is illuminated in the image, which shows that it has ARGB lighting.

On the back of the Fluctus 120 PWM box, we are told it is a high-performance fan designed with little flow restriction, improved acoustics, long-life bearing use, PWM Control, anti-vibration pad use, and comes with an extension cable. The specifications are listed to the left of renderings of what comes in the box, along with a code that drops you on the product page.

Looking at the front of the Fluctus 120 PWM fan, we see nine blades with a toothed leading edge around a hub with the ENDORFY logo imprinted on them. Around the frame, we see the Fluctus name at the top-left corner, right next to one of the eight anti-vibration pads clipped into the frame. The wiring is short to the 4-pin female connection, which is daisy-chained a bit further to a 4-pin male connection.

Lying the Fluctus 120 PWM on its back, we can see a logo placed off-center for some odd reason, but we also see the fan direction and airflow arrows. Looking near the edges, you can see the rubber nubs that lock the corner pads into the frame. This is also found on the opposing side of the fan frame.

On the other two sides of the fan frame, we find SYNERGYCOOLING.TECH in embossed lettering. We must assume they are the parent company of ENDORFY, as they both list the same products on their sites.

A view of the back of the Fluctus 120 PWM shows us a flatter exit than entry around the edge of the frame, and the supports are beefy and tend to the cable well. The sticker on the hub says ENDORFY designed these, has their logo, and calls then Fluctus 120 PWM on the sticker while also delivering the power requirements.

To make everything special about the Fluctus 120 PWM fan show up in one image, we stopped to get a bit closer to everything so you can have a better look. The scythe-shaped blades, the toothed leading edge, the gentle entry curve of the fan frame, the FLUCTUS name on them, and, of course, they mention the vibration pads a bunch on site.

If you were wondering what a trio of them would look like installed in the chassis or onto an AIO, this is what you will get. The fans sit nicely next to each other, but when screwed down, the vibration pads shift around and can look unkempt. The wiring is tidy as it goes from one fan to another, and in many instances, it can all be hidden from view.

Inside every box, along with the fan, is a set of goodies. On the left is the manual, in case you have never used a fan before, and of course, a set of fan screws. The 40cm 4-pin fan power extension cable is a lifesaver.

24 24

Inside the manual, they show you how to properly connect the fan to a motherboard or another 4-pin powered controller. At the bottom are addresses for customer service and the product page, but the code will take you there on a mobile device. In many languages, what follows is a fourteen-step guide to not using the fan wrong and turning it into a smoke machine.

Specifications, Packaging & Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB

Looking at the specifications and comparing the Fluctus 120 PWM and the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB, it isn't hard to tell that most of the information is identical. Rather than bore you, let's cover the changes. The nine blades are now milky white, which allows for the use of nine LEDs in the fan hub. Due to the LEDs, there is also a second lead, which is done with a 3-pin 5V ARGB connection.

The back of the packaging is nearly identical as well. The main change is the addition to ARGB at the top, which is underlined in blue. The part number on the sticker also changed to EY4A002.

We must say, we dig the contrast of the milky white blades and hub against the textured black frame. The Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB model uses the same frames, and all the tricks are in place, as seen on the Fluctus 120 PWM model.

Both the Fluctus 120 PWM and the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB models come with the daisy-chain 4-pin fan power lead. Since this has ARGB in the fan hub, we also get much longer 3-pin 5V ARGB connections, also daisy-chained to help simplify and tidy the wires from these fans.

Not unlike the Fluctus 120 PWM, the ARGB model delivers an off-center logo and arrows signifying the airflow direction and the fan's rotational direction.

Since the two sides show the logo and directions for the fan, it makes sense that the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB also sports the SYNERGYCOOLING.TECH on the other two sides.

The back of the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB is the same for both versions where the frame is concerned. The only change outside of the blade color is that the sticker shows the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB name and power needs for both the fan and the lighting.

As we did with the previous version, we also stopped to get a similar image of the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB. In earlier images, it was much harder to see the same saw-tooth pattern on the blades, and we wanted to show that smooth curved entry and the pressed-in pads.

We leave the wiring unattended as we line up the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB as if in a chassis or strapped to a liquid cooler. We like that the hubs are clearer near the center to show off the logo, but we hope it is milky enough to eliminate hotspots and deliver smooth color shifts.

And we are going with no. The milky white blades do not carry much illumination away from the hubs. Looking at the fan on the right, we can clearly see the hotspots shining through from each LED, and you can also see how it all plays out in the video placed earlier in this review.

You can expect to find similar extras along with the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans. In each box, you will find a manual dedicated to this model of the fan, a set of fan screws, and a 40cm 4-Pin fan extension cable.

Inside, you see illustrations of fan connectivity and that for that ARGB cable. The bottom of that page offers information for support and the product page, while the rest of the literature covers safety tips in many languages.

Test System Setup, Testing, & Final Thoughts

Chad's Fan Test System Specifications

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE

AMD Ryzen 5 8500G - Buy from Amazon CPU:

Memory: Patriot Viper Xtreme Prototype

Graphics Card: MSI GeForce GTX 1060 OC

Storage: Galax HOF Pro M.2 1TB SSD

Case: Thermaltake Core P3

Power Supply: be quiet! Dark Power Pro 1200W

Microsoft Windows 11 Home - Buy from Amazon OS:

We tested these fans with the system listed above, open air, on an AIO, and within a chassis. Open air delivers the best airflow and pressure, as it should, but they do well in typical use cases if the fan filter isn't too restrictive. The flow from the Fluctus 120 PWM fans was limited, and without measurement in the specifications to judge, they are around 50 to 60 CFM with about 1.5 mmH2O; all assuming, of course, because ENDORFY does not think customers need such information. It even took us looking at the Amazon listings to find noise levels, but we feel they forgot the (A) at the end of the dB rating or someone screwed up somewhere. Amazon shows the Fluctus 120 PWM fans to deliver only 23.9 dB into the room, but our meter has them at 46 dB when running at full speed. The speed rating on the product page is close to the top end, as our fans turned 1821 at max, but most of our idle readings were closer to 600 RPM.

The Fluctus 120 PWM fans are decently suppressed from noise with the use of any PWM curve, and in normal conditions, you will be pleased to know we usually never got the fans past 35 dB under typical loads. The Fluctus 120 PWM fans are average in their performance, and with minimal cost involved, these fans could easily grace any build or cooler where illumination is not the top priority.

Flipping the script and covering the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans, we are greeted with a ton of illumination, which is good. However, we feel that fan hub illumination is the easy way out today. On top of that, there are easy-to-see hot spots, and with only nine LEDs in play, the color shifts are chunky at best.

When it came to feeling out the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB fans, we feel the CFM is higher, nearer to 70 CFM, and the pressure is a bit higher as well, possibly as high as 2.0 mmH2O, but we are left guessing again because ENDOIRFY does not supply these essential measurements. On Amazon, the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB is shown to be 17.6 dB when our testing landed them at 50 dB when allowed to spin at full speed. Under PWM control, we did nearly 40 dB in normal use, and these fans stopped at 1789 RPM, still within spec of that 1800 RPM shown on the box.

If it were us, we would opt for the ARGB models, as they have a bit more to give the user. With prices so close, following our advice is almost a no-brainer. Currently, on Amazon, we found the Fluctus 120 PWM listed for $19.86 per fan, sold only as singles. As to the Fluctus 120 PWM ARGB, the same rules apply when purchasing, but they cost just $20.99 per fan.

ENDORFY is not delivering the best fan on the market but offers a fair-value product. Whether you are considering the PWM version with its blacked-out appeal or if you would rather have some bright LEDs casting onto other components, then the PWM ARGB is the right call. With just $1.13 separating them, we would almost rather the contrast of the white blades and leave the ARGB disconnected if lighting is not your thing. Either way you go, with nearly twelve years of lifespan and half of that guaranteed, ENDORFY and their Fluctus 120 fans are worthy of consideration when looking to fill those blank openings or swapping out stock solutions.